Read full article on original website
Related
domino
Jelly Cakes, Nostalgic Window Shades, and a Design Version of Spotify Wrapped
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Our days are punctuated by scouting new talent, attending market appointments, and scrolling Instagram in an effort to unearth the products, people, and news you actually need to know. Here’s what we Slacked one another about this week.
domino
So Long, Granite and Dark Wood Kitchen; Hello, Cozy Breakfast Nook and Hidden Pantry
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. New York designer Kate Gray is aware that dark wood kitchen cabinets are making a comeback, and she’s here for it. “I’ve worked on a lot of brownstones, and one that we’re doing in Park Slope, Brooklyn, has older wood paneling that we’re keeping,” shares the Hamilton Gray Studio founder. But there is a special breed of circa-1990 cupboards that she can’t get behind, especially when it’s in a 1924 grand Tudor-style house. After four years of dealing with their space as is, a couple living in South Orange, New Jersey, called on Gray to reimagine their dark and dated kitchen, while also carving out a few bonus zones.
domino
I Write a Column About Curb Appeal—Here’s What I Did to Improve Mine
Last year, at 44 years old, I fulfilled my lifelong dream of buying a home. An upstate New York house that looked about as tired and run-down as I was, both internally and externally. Thankfully, designing the inside of the 1,900-square-foot house was pure pleasure. The makeover required a sea...
domino
The Pro DIYers Have Spoken: They Can’t Wait to Try These IKEA Hacks in 2023
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. What does 2023 have in store? In Design Psychic, our community of editors, experts, and tastemakers predicts the trends coming soon to a home near you. Half the thrill of shopping at IKEA is...
Comments / 0