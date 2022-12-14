Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Reserve Sparks Spartans in Win for 2-0 Start
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. – Sam Yeung scored just six points for the Monument Mountain boys basketball team on Saturday. But he made a big impact on the Spartans’ 73-67 win over Cape Cod Academy. Yeung came off the bench in the third quarter and drove the baseline for...
iBerkshires.com
Monument Mountain Girls Pull Away in Second Half to Top Drury
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. -- Natalie Lewis scored 26 points, including 11 in a decisive third quarter, Saturday to lead the Monument Mountain girls basketball team to a 59-43 win over Drury. But Lewis did not do it alone. Lewis' game-high five 3-pointers were important on the scoreboard and important for...
iBerkshires.com
Mount Everett Wrestlers Fourth at Holyoke Tourney
HOLYOKE, Mass. – Diego Cruz and Tyler Candelari took individual championships Saturday to lead the Mount Everett wrestling team to a fourth-place finish at the Knighthawk Class. At 106 pounds, Cruz pinned Joshua Neal of North Middlesex in the first minute of their title bout to wrap up a...
iBerkshires.com
Carlson Scores 30 to Lead Spartans Past Hoosac Valley
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. – Khalil Carlson Thursday scored 30 points to lead the Monument Mountain boys basketball team to a 73-48 win over Hoosac Valley. The Spartans put the game away in the second half after taking a 36-32 lead into the locker room at half-time. “We got some...
Pittsfield Suns hire fifth coach in franchise history
The Pittsfield Suns baseball team has hired its fifth head coach in franchise history. Chad Shade will be the next head coach for the Pittsfield Suns as he begins his head coaching career.
westernmassnews.com
Winter storm leads to power outages in western Mass.
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Scattered power outages are being reported Friday in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties amidst a winter storm. Heavy, wet snow is falling in portions of western Mass. like the Hilltowns. Currently, rain has changed to snow here in Springfield. As of about 11 a.m. Friday,...
iBerkshires.com
Mount Greylock's Art Receives Superintendent's Academic Award
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — A common lament on municipal committees the last couple of years has been members' frustration with virtual meeting formats. But "Zooming" had at least one advantage for Mount Greylock Superintendent Jake McCandless on last week. "I can assure you that the superintendent of your school district,...
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire region real estate sales
8 Country Road: Robert A. Huskins and Linda M. Huskins of Adams to David E. Girard Jr and Shereen R. Girard, $330,000 on 12/02/2022. 72 Orchard Street: Sarah A. Turner and Brandon Degrosso of Adams to Elizabeth Asch, $245,000 on 11/30/2022. 166 Howland Avenue: Fredy Alvarez and Gail Alvarez of...
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire Community College Announces New Staff, Promotion
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) announces the addition of two new staff members and a promotion. Cody Johnson joins BCC as Special Programs Coordinator, Digital Technologies Coach. Johnson was hired through the Supporting Urgent Community College Equity through Student Services (SUCCESS) program. Originally from Stamford, Vt., he...
Snowfall totals range from 1 to 20 inches in Western Mass.
This Friday morning, certain parts of western Massachusetts residents are seeing large amounts of snow. Powerlines and trees are also coming down.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield School Building Needs Panel Looks to Restructuring
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Superintendent of Schools Joseph Curtis wants to extend the districtwide restructuring study's request for quotes (RFQ) timeline after garnering no response. He reported this at the second reconvened meeting of the School Building Needs Commission last week. There was not a quorum and the panel was...
theyankeexpress.com
Auburn town manager to retire, closing stellar career
Julie Jacobson has spent thirty-seven years in municipal government including the past eleven as town manager in Auburn. She will retire in January. After eleven years steering the ship of Auburn, Julie Jacobson will be saying goodbye to the town on January 30, 2023. Her triumphs and successes as town manager as well as any unfinished business will now be built on by her successor, Edward Kazanovicz, who is currently the town’s chief financial officer and assistant town manager.
iBerkshires.com
North Adams' Apkins Scrapyard to Close Dec. 23
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — After nearly seven decades in operation, George Apkin & Sons scrapyard on State Street will close on Dec. 23. The 5-acre scrapyard is situated between the railroad tracks to the east and the Hoosic River to the west and accepts a wide variety of scrap materials. William Apkins of George Apkin & Sons said, once closed, they will begin working on cleaning the site and getting it cleared of scrap and other materials.
WWLP 22News
South Main Road closed in Goshen
GOSHEN, Mass. (WWLP) – South Main Street is closed in Goshen as the winter storm continues in Western Massachusetts. A tree hit a telephone pole during the storm. The accident caused a power outage in Goshen and National Grid is working to fix the issue.
iBerkshires.com
Adams Selectmen Approve Development for Greylock Glen Campsite
ADAMS, Mass. — The town has awarded the development of the campsite at Greylock Glen to Shared Estates Asset Fund, which will bring 72 rental units to the property. The Board of Selectmen unanimously approved the proposal from Shared Estates, tentatively titled the. "Greylock Glen Ecovillage." The plan includes...
iBerkshires.com
No Drought Conditions in Berkshire County
BOSTON — The Drought Management Task Force announced that Berkshire County remains at level 0 or normal drought conditions. This is not the case for the rest of the state. "Even though the weather is getting colder and wetter, we can't lose sight of the fact that several regions within Massachusetts continue to be impacted by drought conditions," said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card. "It is important that everyone, especially those living and working in the Northeast, Cape Cod, and Islands Regions, continue to practice water conservation in order to ensure that our water resources fully rebound."
iBerkshires.com
Adams Arts Advisory Board Becomes Independent
ADAMS, Mass. — After a vote by the Board of Selectmen on Wednesday, the Adams Arts Advisory Board has become an independent entity from the town. The board unanimously voted for the separation after the advisory board discussed it at its last meeting. Melissa Silverstein, a recent addition to the advisory board, said this does not mean the panel will sever its relationship with the town.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Council Supports Saw Mill Property Acquisition
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city was given the OK by the City Council to purchase more than 50 acres of conservation land along the southwest branch of the Housatonic River, also known as the Saw Mill property. Ward 4 Councilor James Conant described this as a "once in a...
Driver killed in breakdown lane crash on Mass. Pike in Charlton
CHARLTON - A 27-year-old West Springfield woman was killed Wednesday afternoon when her car collided with a truck that was stopped in the breakdown lane of the Massachusetts Turnpike. The crash, which occurred about 5 p.m. in the westbound lanes, remains under investigation. The highway was backed up while crews...
WNYT
Bicyclist killed in Saratoga Springs accident
Police in Saratoga Springs are investigating a fatal accident that killed a man riding his bicycle. Police say they got a call at 6:30 last night for a man lying in the road near the area of Grand and West Ave. Police identified the man as 64-year-old Calvin Gong, who...
