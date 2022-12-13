Read full article on original website
Chamber Of Commerce’s Coffee Club Resumes
The Butler County Chamber of Commerce is once again offering an opportunity for local community members to get together. Armco Credit Union will join the Chamber to present the Friday Morning Coffee Club tomorrow at 7:30 a.m. at the Springhill Suites by Marriott. Participants will have the chance to enjoy...
Wreaths Across America Set For Saturday
Hundreds of volunteers are expected to gather at North Main Cemetery Saturday morning to honor veterans in a yearly tradition. This is now the fourth year that Wreaths Across America has held the event in Butler. Volunteers will gather for a ceremony at noon, and then take time to lay over 1,000 wreaths on the graves of veterans.
Robin’s Home Thrift Shop Celebrating Grand Opening
Those looking for good deals to support a worthy local cause are invited to an event later this week. The Grand Opening Celebration for Robin’s Home Thrift Store and Donation Center in Butler will take place Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served at the...
“Very Merry Christmas” Comes To Harrisville
Santa will take time out of his very busy schedule to meet with residents in northern Butler County at an event this weekend. The Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department is hosting their annual Very Merry Christmas Special Event on Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Fire Hall. Jolly Ole’ St. Nick...
Butler bowlers roll over Shaler
–The Butler bowling teams swept Shaler 7-0 Thursday. Eric Devore led the boys with a 706 series and high game of 257. Zac Kniess added a 661 series and high game of 254. Butler improved to 4-0. Shaler is now 3-1. The three-game series total was Butler-3214 Shaler-2832. –The Golden...
Wintry Weather Forces Two Hour Delays
Overnight wintry weather has led a number of districts in the county to move to a two hour delay schedule. Butler County Community College: CLOSED ALL LOCATIONS. The mixed precipitation is concentrated in northern Butler County, although some radar projections have that line moving south as the morning continues. Crews...
Penguins visit Florida tonight/on WISR following Knoch basketball
The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Florida Panthers tonight at 7pm. The Pens enter the game on a six-game winning streak. Winger Jason Zucker will be out of the lineup after suffering an injury in the Pens victory over Dallas. He did not make the trip with the team and is considered week-to-week with a lower body injury.
Man Charged With DUI For Route 8 Crash
A Butler man is facing DUI charges following a crash that happened earlier this week. The two vehicle accident happened Tuesday around 9 p.m. at the intersection of North Main Street Extension and the Clearview Mall. State police say 25-year-old Corey Pettigrew was under the influence of alcohol when he...
Butler bowlers dominant in win/Freeport splits
–Butler swept Kiski Area 7-0. Eric Devore led the Golden Tornado boys with a 780 series with games of 265-247-268. Alex Ekas added a 664 series with a high game of 247. The Butler girls were led by Kelsee McConnell who rolled a 671 series with a high game of 232. Butler travels to Shaler today.
High School Basketball Scores, 12/16
Pitt and SRU defensive linemen receive All-American honors
The Sporting News named Pitt defensive lineman Calijah Kancey to their All-American list. That makes the fifth of all five NCAA-recognized All-America lists, with makes Kancey Pitt’s 15th unanimous All-American. He is the first since Aaron Donald in 2013. Slippery Rock University senior defensive end D.J. Adediwura was named...
