FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Charlie Brown Christmas on 12/17 & 12/18Adrian HolmanNew Buffalo, MI
Soon You Can Crack a Cold One at Michigan Cracker Barrel -- Manager Says Alcohol is Coming SoonTracy StengelMichigan State
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
The Christmas lights shine bright in Burns HarborBurns HarborBurns Harbor, IN
Homeless in LaCrosseChris
hometownnewsnow.com
Youth Support Group Expanding Again
(Michigan City, IN) - The door has opened for the Boys and Girls Club of La Porte County to expand its services again. A zoning variance for the organization to construct a 35,000-square-foot building in the area of Coolspring Avenue and Jackson Street was approved this week by the Michigan City Board of Zoning Appeals.
hometownnewsnow.com
Teacher/Mentor Honored
(Michigan City, IN) - The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce is recognizing a local educator. Renee Hall was chosen for this year’s Michigan City Education Award. Hall is the Guidance Counselor at Lake Hills Elementary School. The annual award is for an educator or program that has made a...
abc57.com
Rare vehicle acquired by Studebaker National Museum for their collection
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Recently the Studebaker National Museum acquired the Bonnie Doon Special, which is a Studebaker-powered Midget race car. Sponsored by the Bonnie Doon Ice Cream Company, the car was built in 1948 by W.c. "Barney" Barnum of Mishawaka, Indiana. The car was campaigned extensively in the AAA Midget...
hometownnewsnow.com
Demolition Near for Burned Out Structure
(La Porte, IN) - A house heavily damaged by fire in La Porte will be torn down in the near future. A demolition bid of more than $20,000 was recently approved by the city’s Board of Public Works and Safety. Code Enforcement Director Jeff Batchelor said the work can...
hometownnewsnow.com
Jeffery West
Jeffrey West, 37, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, in La Porte, IN, surrounded by his family. He was born May 10th, 1985, in La Porte, Indiana, the son of Bart West and Mary (LaBere) West. Jeff was a fun-loving prankster who enjoyed music, especially classic...
abc57.com
Cass County commissioners recognized for years of service
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Four Cass County commissioners were recognized for their years of service during commissioner meetings in December. Fifth District Commissioner Robert Benjamin was recognized for four years of service on the board of commissioners. He served as the board chair in 2019 and represented Cass County on a number of committees, including the Community Corrections Advisory Board, the Southwest Community Action Agency, the Salary Committee, and the Policy Committee.
hometownnewsnow.com
La Porte Native Promoted to Bishop
(Vatican City) - A LaPorte High School graduate has been given a promotion by Pope Francis. Father Patrick Neary will become a Catholic Bishop in Minnesota after being named to the position by Pope Francis in an announcement released today. Neary will take over a diocese about a one-hour drive...
WNDU
South Bend becomes Indiana’s 75th ‘Broadband Ready Community’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The deputy director of the Indiana Broadband Office made a big announcement on Wednesday — South Bend is now the state’s 75th “Broadband Ready Community!”. The Indiana Broadband Office made the announcement at the South Bend Technology Resource Center. City officials say...
hometownnewsnow.com
La Porte Joins Ice Rink Bandwagon
(La Porte, IN) - A refrigerated ice rink with skate rental in downtown La Porte is open for the second year in a row. The vision is to mirror the success in communities like Valparaiso where, eventually, a shelter was built around a temporary rink downtown to make the site a permanent year-round attraction.
abc57.com
City of Mishawaka searching for new Program & Events Coordinator for the Parks Department
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The city of Mishawaka is searching for a new Program and Events Coordinator for the Parks Department. Job responsibilities include planning, implementing and the program managing of special events associated with local venues such as the Ball Band Biergarten, Ironworks Plaza and the Ironworks Building. Applicants must...
abc57.com
Contract awarded to build new South Shore Line station at South Bend airport
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - DLZ Indiana, LLC, was awarded an engineering services contract to move forward with a project to build a new South Shore Line train station at the South Bend International Airport. The South Bend Airport Realignment project is expected to provide a safer and more efficient route...
95.3 MNC
South Bend councilmember filing resolution for reparations
A South Bend councilman is filing a resolution for reparations. Councilmember Henry Davis Jr began developing the resolution in early April Part of the plan includes a formal apology and asks that money is invested into minority communities. Davis says that the resolution is not legally binding, but it could...
warricknews.com
Hard Rock hits pause on planned hotel adjacent to Northwest Indiana casino
GARY — A hotel will join the myriad gaming, entertainment and dining options available at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Jon Lucas, chief operating officer at Hard Rock International, told the Indiana Gaming Commission Thursday that despite the overwhelming success of its Gary property since opening 19 months ago, it simply isn't right time to construct an adjacent hotel.
abc57.com
South Bend Chick-fil-A reopens
South Bend, Ind. - The Chick-fil-A off Michigan St & Ireland Rd in South Bend is back open. The restaurant shut down over the Summer for renovations, welcoming back customers for the first time in months, Thursday. The indoor playground for kids has been removed to make room for an...
abc57.com
Michigan City conducting investigation, need help identifying woman
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Michigan City Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman in connection with an ongoing investigation officers are conducting. If you have any information, please contact police via Facebook Messenger or by calling Det. Lt. Painter at 219-874-3221 ext. 1077. You...
The Grinch Was Spotted in Michigan City, Indiana on a Honda
Grinch goes crazy viral with hilarious antics on his motorcycle on the streets of Michigan City. The Grinch was clearly feeling all toasty inside as he cruised around on his Honda earlier this week. While stopped at a traffic light, the Grinch was caught on video by a family in a vehicle behind him and they upload some hilarious videos to their TikTok channel @el.b.219. The most popular of those videos has been viewed 416.8 thousand times in just 24 hours. This video shows the Grinch making faces and actin' a fool at nearby cars at the traffic light.
cbs4indy.com
Elkhart restaurant named ‘best once-in-a-lifetime’ meal in Indiana
ELKHART, Ind. — Throughout one’s lifetime, a dedicated diner may rack up thousands upon thousands of meals at restaurants, diners, pizzerias, and the like. But have you ever had a so-called “once-in-a-lifetime meal?”. According to Eat This, Not That!, a once-in-a-lifetime meal is one “actually worth traveling...
Women’s Fund of Central Indiana names Gary native as new president
Women’s Fund of Central Indiana, a special interest fund of Central Indiana Community Foundation (CICF), announced recently that Tamara Winfrey-Harris has been named the 26-year-old organization’s next president. “The Advisory Board is delighted to appoint Tamara as the President,” said Tavonna Harris Askew, Board Chair. “She brings passion...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Valpo Council to seek input on how to spend opioid settlement money
The Valparaiso City Council wants to hear from community experts, before deciding how to spend the city's share of opioid litigation settlement money. Council member Peter Anderson says Valparaiso will get about $240,000. He plans to hold a forum in January, where local experts with different perspectives can present ideas to the council. "So, someone from the schools who would have a concentration, maybe, on prevention; someone from the courts, who have a different angle there; someone from the rehabilitation community," Anderson explained during Monday's council meeting.
WNDU
Work continues on coal line bridge in South Bend
