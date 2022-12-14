Read full article on original website
Mount Everett Wrestlers Fourth at Holyoke Tourney
HOLYOKE, Mass. – Diego Cruz and Tyler Candelari took individual championships Saturday to lead the Mount Everett wrestling team to a fourth-place finish at the Knighthawk Class. At 106 pounds, Cruz pinned Joshua Neal of North Middlesex in the first minute of their title bout to wrap up a...
Monument Mountain Girls Pull Away in Second Half to Top Drury
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. -- Natalie Lewis scored 26 points, including 11 in a decisive third quarter, Saturday to lead the Monument Mountain girls basketball team to a 59-43 win over Drury. But Lewis did not do it alone. Lewis' game-high five 3-pointers were important on the scoreboard and important for...
Berkshire region real estate sales
8 Country Road: Robert A. Huskins and Linda M. Huskins of Adams to David E. Girard Jr and Shereen R. Girard, $330,000 on 12/02/2022. 72 Orchard Street: Sarah A. Turner and Brandon Degrosso of Adams to Elizabeth Asch, $245,000 on 11/30/2022. 166 Howland Avenue: Fredy Alvarez and Gail Alvarez of...
Winter storm leads to power outages in western Mass.
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Scattered power outages are being reported Friday in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties amidst a winter storm. Heavy, wet snow is falling in portions of western Mass. like the Hilltowns. Currently, rain has changed to snow here in Springfield. As of about 11 a.m. Friday,...
Snowfall totals range from 1 to 20 inches in Western Mass.
This Friday morning, certain parts of western Massachusetts residents are seeing large amounts of snow. Powerlines and trees are also coming down.
Pittsfield School Building Needs Panel Looks to Restructuring
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Superintendent of Schools Joseph Curtis wants to extend the districtwide restructuring study's request for quotes (RFQ) timeline after garnering no response. He reported this at the second reconvened meeting of the School Building Needs Commission last week. There was not a quorum and the panel was...
Pittsfield residents enjoying and cleaning up the Friday snowfall
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - A very wet Friday brought the most snowfall to parts of Berkshire County. The snow turned to a light rain in Pittsfield - and back to snow in classic New England fashion. What You Need To Know. Snow is expected to fall in Berkshire County until sometime...
Springfield Central football underclassmen ready to compete at U.S. Army combine: ‘It’ll only get me better”
FRISCO, T.X. — Players on the Springfield Central football team are used to treating practices like a game. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Pittsfield Suns hire fifth coach in franchise history
The Pittsfield Suns baseball team has hired its fifth head coach in franchise history. Chad Shade will be the next head coach for the Pittsfield Suns as he begins his head coaching career.
Lansingburgh trap shooting team growing in popularity
In the afternoon of the fall, or spring high school sports season, you'll find a team from Lansingburgh High School getting shots up. But not the type of shots you're probably thinking of. This is a group that is helping change the landscape of traditional high school athletics - the Lansingburgh trap shooting team.
U.S. Army Bowl: How to watch Springfield Central QB Will Watson III play in showcase
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Springfield Central QB Will Watson III will introduce himself to the rest of the country on Saturday. The Golden Eagles senior will play in the U.S. Army Bowl with and against some...
Jaws of Life used in accident in Holyoke
Three people were taken to Baystate Medical Center Emergency Room after the jaws of life were used in an accident in Holyoke.
All snow in Berkshires, but not all across western Massachusetts
It is all snow in the Berkshires, but it's not the same story across western Massachusetts.
The Legacy of Tasty Top
The beloved local landmark, Tasty Top, has been put to rest to make way for Starbucks. Tasty Top, a local ice cream icon for more than a 50-years, has been calling locals home for years on 99 Northampton St. in Easthampton, Mass. As of May 3, the roadside, walk up,...
North Adams' Apkins Scrapyard to Close Dec. 23
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — After nearly seven decades in operation, George Apkin & Sons scrapyard on State Street will close on Dec. 23. The 5-acre scrapyard is situated between the railroad tracks to the east and the Hoosic River to the west and accepts a wide variety of scrap materials. William Apkins of George Apkin & Sons said, once closed, they will begin working on cleaning the site and getting it cleared of scrap and other materials.
No Drought Conditions in Berkshire County
BOSTON — The Drought Management Task Force announced that Berkshire County remains at level 0 or normal drought conditions. This is not the case for the rest of the state. "Even though the weather is getting colder and wetter, we can't lose sight of the fact that several regions within Massachusetts continue to be impacted by drought conditions," said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card. "It is important that everyone, especially those living and working in the Northeast, Cape Cod, and Islands Regions, continue to practice water conservation in order to ensure that our water resources fully rebound."
Pittsfield Council Supports Saw Mill Property Acquisition
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city was given the OK by the City Council to purchase more than 50 acres of conservation land along the southwest branch of the Housatonic River, also known as the Saw Mill property. Ward 4 Councilor James Conant described this as a "once in a...
Adams Selectmen Approve Development for Greylock Glen Campsite
ADAMS, Mass. — The town has awarded the development of the campsite at Greylock Glen to Shared Estates Asset Fund, which will bring 72 rental units to the property. The Board of Selectmen unanimously approved the proposal from Shared Estates, tentatively titled the. "Greylock Glen Ecovillage." The plan includes...
Why are there sirens at Westover Air Reserve Base Thursday?
Hear tornado warnings? Maybe one about a Hazmat incident? It’s nothing to be alarmed about. Westover Air Reserve Base is testing its “giant voice” alarm systems Thursday, Chicopee and Ludlow Police Departments warned residents. The testing lasts from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to the police departments.
Eight Town School District Planning Board agrees on merged district board configuration
Berkshire County — After a long debate that lasted well over an hour at its meeting on Wednesday, December 14, the Eight Town School District Planning Board agreed to a school committee configuration for a merged Berkshire Hills and Southern Berkshire Regional School district. The Planning Board still has...
