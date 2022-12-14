The Duke of Sussex has spoken about how difficult it was returning to the UK for the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral and facing his father and brother’s “misinterpretation” of his situation.Harry joined other family members as they walked behind Philip’s coffin at his funeral in Windsor in April 2021.Philip died more than a year after Harry and Meghan announced their intention to step back as senior royals.Speaking in the final episode of the Sussexes’ controversial Netflix documentary as footage of Philip’s funeral is shown, Harry says: “I was actually really happy for my grandfather. He went quietly. He went peacefully....

