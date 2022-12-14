Effective: 2022-12-21 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-21 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Rapides The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Bayou Des Cannes Near Eunice Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Glenmora ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Mermentau River Near Mermentau Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT TO WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Calcasieu River Near Glenmora. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night to Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, When the river is falling and the gauge reading is forecast to be near 12 feet, flooding of forested areas near the river will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM CST Saturday the stage was 11.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.0 feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Calcasieu River Glenmora 12.0 11.3 Sat 7 pm CST 11.5 11.7 11.9

