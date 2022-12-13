Kittitas County residents who would like to see their internet speeds improve are asked to participate in a brief questionnaire between now and January 13, 2023. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) recently published a nationwide broadband map by address that will be critical to Washington state receiving $900 million in federal funding for 2023. Kittitas County may be eligible for significant new broadband construction funding, but we need to act fast. The FCC provided only a 45-day period over the holiday season to challenge any location or provider mapping errors. All challenges are due by January 13. More information is available online.

ELLENSBURG, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO