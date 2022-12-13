Read full article on original website
Help Kittitas County improve broadband availability by completing online survey
Kittitas County residents who would like to see their internet speeds improve are asked to participate in a brief questionnaire between now and January 13, 2023. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) recently published a nationwide broadband map by address that will be critical to Washington state receiving $900 million in federal funding for 2023. Kittitas County may be eligible for significant new broadband construction funding, but we need to act fast. The FCC provided only a 45-day period over the holiday season to challenge any location or provider mapping errors. All challenges are due by January 13. More information is available online.
