Lakers' Anthony Davis likely to undergo MRI after injuring foot

LOS ANGELES -- Lakers star big man Anthony Davis suffered a right foot injury in Friday night's 126-108 win over the Denver Nuggets and did not return after halftime. Davis appeared to tweak his right foot after his lower leg collided with Nikola Jokic's leg while the two were in midair near the basket in the first quarter.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sabonis, Fox lead Kings to 122-113 victory over Pistons

DETROIT -- - Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 13 rebounds and the Sacramento Kings used a dominant performance from their starters to beat the Detroit Pistons 122-113 on Friday night. "That was a beautiful game of basketball, especially to finish a long road trip," Kings coach Mike Brown said....
With Kawhi Leonard back, what other questions do the Clippers need to answer?

Kawhi Leonard brought the ball up the Crypto.com Arena floor before stopping and popping a 3-pointer on a backpedaling Jaylen Brown. Seconds later, Leonard snatched a one-handed rebound in traffic before going down the court and sinking a short driving hook shot. In the span of 30 seconds, Leonard gave...
Steph Curry, LeBron James lead NBA quotes of the week

Stephen Curry was in a funny foul situation and more from our NBA quotes of the week. "Any time the defender is asking you, 'Are you all right?' and the ref says, 'I didn't see anything,' that's a funny situation to be in." Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, on...
Stephen Curry glad to avoid shoulder surgery, hopeful for quick recovery

PHILADELPHIA -- Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry says he was relieved when surgery was taken off the table as a possible course of action for his left shoulder injury. "One hundred percent," Curry said after the Warriors' shootaround Friday morning. "That changed the whole dynamic of the conversation, both...
Kings get second straight shootout win, beat Sharks 3-2

LOS ANGELES -- - Trevor Moore scored the shootout winner for the second straight game, giving the Los Angeles Kings a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night. Phillip Danault had a power-play goal and Jaret Anderson-Dolan also scored in regulation as the Kings won consecutive games for the first time since the end of their four-game win streak on Nov. 12 Pheonix Copley made 23 saves and had an assist, getting his fourth win in five games since he was called up to Los Angeles.
NFL Week 15: Fits, style and arrivals

The season has come to its final stretch, but that hasn't stopped the NFL's finest from donning their best duds in the pregame tunnel. With the league playing Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, the NFL's fashion runway ran all weekend long. Here are the best fits from the start of NFL...
Dodgers acquire infielder Yonny Hernandez from Athletics

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday acquired infielder Yonny Hernández from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for cash. The 24-year-old switch-hitter played in 12 games for Arizona last season after being traded by Texas in April. Hernández was claimed by Oakland last month and was designated for assignment this week.
Kings' Trevor Moore signs five-year, $21 million extension

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Los Angeles Kings forward Trevor Moore agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $21 million on Thursday. Moore, a Southern California native acquired in a trade with Toronto in February 2020, is now under contract through the 2027-28 season at an average annual value of $4.2 million per season.
