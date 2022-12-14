Read full article on original website
$200 And $400 Short-Term Checks For 600 Massachusetts HouseholdsC. HeslopMassachusetts State
Red Sox Discussing Contract With Star 3B Despite Having DeversOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Much Needed PitchingOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
Bridging The Graduation Gap For Low Income and First Generation College Students One Relationship at a TimeAmy Feind ReevesNeedham, MA
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
Chris Paul's Amazing Instagram Post Is Going Viral
Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul made a post to Instagram that is going viral.
Lakers' Anthony Davis likely to undergo MRI after injuring foot
LOS ANGELES -- Lakers star big man Anthony Davis suffered a right foot injury in Friday night's 126-108 win over the Denver Nuggets and did not return after halftime. Davis appeared to tweak his right foot after his lower leg collided with Nikola Jokic's leg while the two were in midair near the basket in the first quarter.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jalen Hurts runs for three touchdowns as Eagles avoid upset in Chicago, improve to 13-1
Jalen Hurts kept up his MVP argument by scoring three rushing touchdowns in the Eagles' 25-20 win over the Bears on Sunday to improve to 13-1.
‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Might Recognize Shaquille O’Neal’s Girlfriend
Since he became Rookie of the Year in 1992 with the Orlando Magic, Shaquille “Shaq” O’Neal has been a force. The Newark, N.J., native used his stellar basketball career to create multiple businesses and to star in even more brand endorsements. But, as it turns out, even basketball icons have trouble finding love out in these streets.
Sabonis, Fox lead Kings to 122-113 victory over Pistons
DETROIT -- - Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 13 rebounds and the Sacramento Kings used a dominant performance from their starters to beat the Detroit Pistons 122-113 on Friday night. "That was a beautiful game of basketball, especially to finish a long road trip," Kings coach Mike Brown said....
Chiefs salvage victory at Texans, claim AFC West, but this game was a distressing mess
After drifting through their win at Denver last week, the Chiefs figured to be locked-in on Sunday at Houston ... and weren’t.
Caps’ Alex Ovechkin looks to make history vs. Red Wings
Alex Ovechkin could tie or surpass Gordie Howe, Detroit’s greatest player, for second place on the NHL’s all-time goal list
With Kawhi Leonard back, what other questions do the Clippers need to answer?
Kawhi Leonard brought the ball up the Crypto.com Arena floor before stopping and popping a 3-pointer on a backpedaling Jaylen Brown. Seconds later, Leonard snatched a one-handed rebound in traffic before going down the court and sinking a short driving hook shot. In the span of 30 seconds, Leonard gave...
Steph Curry, LeBron James lead NBA quotes of the week
Stephen Curry was in a funny foul situation and more from our NBA quotes of the week. "Any time the defender is asking you, 'Are you all right?' and the ref says, 'I didn't see anything,' that's a funny situation to be in." Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, on...
Stephen Curry glad to avoid shoulder surgery, hopeful for quick recovery
PHILADELPHIA -- Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry says he was relieved when surgery was taken off the table as a possible course of action for his left shoulder injury. "One hundred percent," Curry said after the Warriors' shootaround Friday morning. "That changed the whole dynamic of the conversation, both...
Kings get second straight shootout win, beat Sharks 3-2
LOS ANGELES -- - Trevor Moore scored the shootout winner for the second straight game, giving the Los Angeles Kings a 3-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night. Phillip Danault had a power-play goal and Jaret Anderson-Dolan also scored in regulation as the Kings won consecutive games for the first time since the end of their four-game win streak on Nov. 12 Pheonix Copley made 23 saves and had an assist, getting his fourth win in five games since he was called up to Los Angeles.
NFL Week 15: Fits, style and arrivals
The season has come to its final stretch, but that hasn't stopped the NFL's finest from donning their best duds in the pregame tunnel. With the league playing Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, the NFL's fashion runway ran all weekend long. Here are the best fits from the start of NFL...
Dodgers acquire infielder Yonny Hernandez from Athletics
LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday acquired infielder Yonny Hernández from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for cash. The 24-year-old switch-hitter played in 12 games for Arizona last season after being traded by Texas in April. Hernández was claimed by Oakland last month and was designated for assignment this week.
Kings' Trevor Moore signs five-year, $21 million extension
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Los Angeles Kings forward Trevor Moore agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $21 million on Thursday. Moore, a Southern California native acquired in a trade with Toronto in February 2020, is now under contract through the 2027-28 season at an average annual value of $4.2 million per season.
