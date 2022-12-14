Read full article on original website
Florida Weekly
CUISINE NEWS
The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples is teeming with holiday spirit, including special culinary menus, festive entertainment and themed events scheduled throughout December. ¦ The 12 Days of Christmas Cocktails: Countdown to Christmas features exclusive holiday cocktails. The bar chefs in Bella Vista have created a dozen cocktails marrying seasonal herbs and spices, resulting in yuletide flavors. A new cocktail is introduced each day and is available exclusively for that day. The countdown began Dec. 13 and runs through Dec. 24.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Bonita Springs, FL
Bonita Springs is every swimmer and surfer's paradise. This city in southwest Florida is between the large cities of Naples and Fort Myers. But despite its quaintness compared to its surrounding communities, Bonita Springs in Lee County is one city you should not undervalue. Complete with sandy beaches and spacious...
Florida Weekly
WHAT TO DO, WHERE TO GO
Submit calendar listings and high-resolution photos to events@floridaweekly.com. Email text, jpegs or Word documents are accepted. No pdfs or photos of fliers, please. The deadline for calendar submissions is noon Friday for the following week’s publication. SYMPHONY. Holiday Pops – The Naples Philharmonic presents Holiday Pops Dec. 15-18 at...
Marconews.com
Now You Know: Rookery Bay Farmers Market starts Jan. 8
The new Rookery Bay Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sundays, starting Jan. 8 and running through May 28 in the parking lot of the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. More than three dozen vendors will offer fruit, vegetables, local seafood,...
WINKNEWS.com
Tin City Waterfront Shops welcomes Naples customers back for Christmas
Christmas is just over a week away, and stores are rushing to open their doors for the last-second shopping rush. Tin City Waterfront Shops—some of which didn’t reopen until Thursday months after Hurricane Ian—are ready to meet the holiday shopping head-on despite some stores still needing work.
Foodie Friday: Swan River Seafood brings New England to SWFL
NAPLES, Fla. — Happy Foodie Friday!. Swan River Seafood in Naples brings a taste of New England to SWFL!. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner daily. Make sure to check out the seafood market too!. Whether you need a dish for a dinner party, or a seafood...
Florida Weekly
Sacred Soul SANCTUARY
WHILE IN HER 30s, LOHRA BALLINGER took a solo motorcycle trip from Florida to Montana. It was through this experience that she came to understand herself better. “I was traveling and camping and really started to fall in love with nature,” she shared. “I found out who I am. The essence of my being in this world is being part of nature.”
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: Noodles restaurant sold, renamed in North Naples
Q: What’s going on with Noodles? — Maggie D., Naples . A: Noodles Italian Cafe & Sushi Bar on Pine Ridge Road in North Naples is being transformed into Giuseppe and the Lion. This new restaurant will continue to serve Italian cuisine and sushi. . Noodles owners, brothers Matt...
travelawaits.com
Visitors Allowed To Return To Sanibel Starting Next Month — Here’s What You Need To Know
Since Hurricane Ian hit with a vengeance, recovery on Sanibel Island, Florida, has progressed with the speed of the near-category-5 winds that decimated it on September 28, 2022. Upon the recent announcement that the Sanibel Causeway will reopen to all vehicles on January 2, 2023, I’ll bring you up to speed on the status of tourism on my home island of Sanibel. We’ll also explore Sanibel’s sister island, Captiva, and nearby Fort Myers Beach, which suffered more devastation than Sanibel — over $90 million in total damages by some estimates.
WINKNEWS.com
Naples hotel reintroducing tiki bar and grill
The poolside tiki bar has a new name and a new face at Comfort Inn & Suites in Naples. . The renamed 3860 Tiki Bar & Grille launches Monday, Dec. 19, in front of the hotel off Collier Boulevard just south of the Interstate 75 interchange for Alligator Alley.
Florida Weekly
Better Together events to bring holiday cheer to families in need
Better Together, a nonprofit dedicated to families and children, is hosting several events in the month of December that will spread holiday cheer to local families across Southwest Florida who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian. Better Together is rallying community partners and volunteers to present holiday festivities for families...
Miami New Times
The 53rd Annual Everglades Seafood Festival Brings Awareness to Florida's Official Stone Crab Capital
If it's one thing Florida does better than almost any other state, it's fresh seafood. That's why it seems only fitting that the historic fishing village of Everglades City — the state's very own stone-crab capital — will soon become ground zero for all things Florida fish during the annual Everglades Seafood Festival.
Fort Myers Beach set to close 2 Community Resource Centers
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Community Resource Centers on Fort Myers Beach are dwindling. On Thursday, December 22, Estero Island’s last shower and laundry trailers will be hauled away from Santini Marina Plaza. Similar trailers were hauled away from a second Community Resource Center at Beach Baptist Church...
Car drives off US-41 bridge into Caloosahatchee River
Fort Myers, Fla. — The Caloosahatchee Bridge southbound lane is shut down after a car crash sends a car off the bridge and into the river. According to Fort Myers Police, three cars were involved in a crash, sending one of them into the river. The Fort Myers police...
Fort Myers Beach businesses that are now open post Hurricane Ian
The Fort Myers Beach Chamber has released a list of businesses that are now open. The list includes hotels, dining, retail shops, realtors, utility services, gyms, dental offices and community banks.
WINKNEWS.com
More options could be coming for boat owners in Cape Coral
The City of Cape Coral is considering giving homeowners more options, like having boats fenced in on the side of their homes instead of just their backyard. There’s a pretty good chance you have a boat if you live in Cape Coral. It’s one of the reasons Pat Samborski,...
capecoralbreeze.com
Christmas Boat Parade set for Saturday
As a way to spread some holiday cheer this season — one where it’s needed more than most — residents have again organized a festive event for the city’s enjoyment. The Northwest Cape Coral Neighborhood Association’s second annual Christmas Boat Parade will see a convoy of brightly lit and decorated vessels navigate Cape Coral canals.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples retail space sells for $6.75M
Siasconset Properties GP purchased a 16,820-square-foot retail space at 4300 Tamiami Trail N. in Naples from Brown Merged Trust Et Al for $6.75 million. David J. Stevens, CCIM, of Investment Properties Corp. represented the seller, and Charles Warner of Southern Land Co. represented the buyer.
Florida Weekly
Sacred Soul Winter Solstice Music Festival
A day full of music and food will help connect people with Sacred Soul Sanctuary. “It’s like a charity grand opening get-to-know-the-farm event,” said owner Lohra Ballinger. The Freedom Family Band, Roots Almighty, Moonstone Riders and West Wave will perform at the tropical fruit farm in North Naples.
WINKNEWS.com
$16M asking price for restaurant’s land on Fort Myers Beach destroyed by Ian
The property where The Cottage and Shuckers once stood is going up for sale, but some who used to work at the bars are worried. Southwest Florida locals are worried that big businesses will swoop in and steal their slice of local paradise. Seaside staples like Shuckers were synonymous with...
