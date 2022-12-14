ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Texas Roadhouse San Angelo is Going Viral

Have you ever been on the ground floor of a viral event? It is happening right now, and it is focused on San Angelo. If you've been to social media lately in San Angelo perhaps you have encountered this. According to a Facebook post from Hollie Sherrod who wrote:. Hats...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo, Texas Is Haunted by the ‘Lady in Blue’

The story of San Angelo's Lady in Blue is a different kind of ghost story. This is a "holy" ghost story. This miraculous ghost story takes place in San Angelo, long before settlers arrived in Texas. Jumano Indians reported more than 500 visions of "The Lady In Blue" from 1620 until 1631. There are many native artworks produced during that time that endured on rocks in the area that depicts the Lady in Blue.
SAN ANGELO, TX
COSATX announces animal shelter must lower capacity

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has announced that its animal shelter is over capacity once again due to a hoarding case that resulted in 14 dogs being impounded at the shelter. Per direction from the City Council, the shelter may not hold more than 180 dogs at any given time with […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
BREAKING: Powerful Earthquake in the Permian Shakes San Angelo

There are no reports of serious damage or injuries at this time. We have had witness reports of feeling the tremors in Buffalo Heights, Highland Range, The Bluffs, and even close to downtown San Angelo on W. Beauregard Ave. The San Angelo Police Department's dispatch was flooded with calls. However, police said no damage or injuries were reported. Police put out a Nixle alert asking citizens to avoid calling the emergency line unless it citizens are reporting a real emergency or injury.
SAN ANGELO, TX
New baseball organization arrives in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, TX— The Adidas Titans are an established baseball organization that began in Central Texas over six years ago. The age groups range from 9 and under to 18 and under, including national high school teams that compete in some of the most extensive showcase tournaments in the country. The staff is determined to […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
Failure to yield causes three-vehicle collision on Sunset

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department issued a Nixle alert at 3:36 p.m. Saturday afternoon after a failure to yield caused a three-vehicle collision on Sunset Drive. According to police on the scene, a white Kia was exiting the parking lot of Sunset Mall at the exit closest to Party City and failed […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
Final Suspect in Grape Creek Aggravated Robbery Case Sentenced

SAN ANGELO, TX – The final suspect in an aggravated robbery case in Grape Creek was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday morning. As previously reported, on Feb. 2, 2022, deputies with the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office arrested Joe Brandon Ortiz, 17, Tony Enrique Rios, 25, Benita Blanca Iniguez, 17, and an unnamed male juvenile for aggravated robbery following a string of car burglaries in Grape Creek. For the original story see: Sheriff's Deputies Arrest 4 Armed & Dangerous Suspects After Shots Fired in Grape Creek.
GRAPE CREEK, TX
City Council receives a recommendation for the Chief of Police position

SAN ANGELO, Texas — During San Angelo’s City Council meeting on December 13, 2022, the Charter Review Committee presented their recommendations regarding the discussion of the position of police chief moving from an elected to an appointed position. When the discussion first began, the committee presented three options – no changes, leave it as an […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
