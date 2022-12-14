Read full article on original website
The Blue Santa Event: Another Reason To Love San Angelo
It is easy to become distracted by the bad things in communities like San Angelo daily. There are tragedies and victims that can cause us all to question what is happening to humanity. Then, there are the singular events, where many hard-working people come together to bring goodness and joy....
Booking Report: No Elizabeth, the Devil's Lettuce Doesn't Count as 'Boughs of Holly'...
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked five individuals into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Possession of Marijuana. 44-year-old Lisa Gorski was arrested early Sunday morning by San Angelo Police for Possession of Marijuana, Possession of...
Dog hoarding case causes San Angelo Animal Shelter to be over capacity
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo said Wednesday the San Angelo Animal Shelter is over capacity because of a hoarding case which resulted in 14 dogs being impounded at the shelter. City Council direction says the shelter may not hold more than 180 dogs at any...
Texas Roadhouse San Angelo is Going Viral
Have you ever been on the ground floor of a viral event? It is happening right now, and it is focused on San Angelo. If you've been to social media lately in San Angelo perhaps you have encountered this. According to a Facebook post from Hollie Sherrod who wrote:. Hats...
San Angelo, Texas Is Haunted by the ‘Lady in Blue’
The story of San Angelo's Lady in Blue is a different kind of ghost story. This is a "holy" ghost story. This miraculous ghost story takes place in San Angelo, long before settlers arrived in Texas. Jumano Indians reported more than 500 visions of "The Lady In Blue" from 1620 until 1631. There are many native artworks produced during that time that endured on rocks in the area that depicts the Lady in Blue.
COSATX announces animal shelter must lower capacity
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has announced that its animal shelter is over capacity once again due to a hoarding case that resulted in 14 dogs being impounded at the shelter. Per direction from the City Council, the shelter may not hold more than 180 dogs at any given time with […]
Did West Texas Experience Another Strong Earthquake on Friday Afternoon?
Pray For West Texas, THE RAPTURE is upon us. As people all over West Texas asked one another "did you feel it"? A lot of people actually felt this temblor (yes, that's how you spell it) on Friday. The quake, which is the 4th largest ever recorded in the Lone...
Farewell reception for Diann Bayes – Vice President of Discover San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Chamber of Commerce held a farewell reception for Diann Bayes, the Vice President of the Destination Marketing organization and Discover San Angelo. Bayes has helped the city of San Angelo receive a number of awards such as being ranked the number one true western town in the United […]
BREAKING: Powerful Earthquake in the Permian Shakes San Angelo
There are no reports of serious damage or injuries at this time. We have had witness reports of feeling the tremors in Buffalo Heights, Highland Range, The Bluffs, and even close to downtown San Angelo on W. Beauregard Ave. The San Angelo Police Department's dispatch was flooded with calls. However, police said no damage or injuries were reported. Police put out a Nixle alert asking citizens to avoid calling the emergency line unless it citizens are reporting a real emergency or injury.
New baseball organization arrives in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, TX— The Adidas Titans are an established baseball organization that began in Central Texas over six years ago. The age groups range from 9 and under to 18 and under, including national high school teams that compete in some of the most extensive showcase tournaments in the country. The staff is determined to […]
Thugs Damage & Vandalize Northside 'Welcome to San Angelo' Sign During Christmas Time
SAN ANGELO, TX – The 'Welcome to San Angelo' sign on the north side of town was vandalized the past weekend. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Dec. 12, 2022, at around 8:45 a.m., officers with the SAPD were dispatched to the 400 block of W. 4th St. for the report of a criminal mischief.
Failure to yield causes three-vehicle collision on Sunset
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department issued a Nixle alert at 3:36 p.m. Saturday afternoon after a failure to yield caused a three-vehicle collision on Sunset Drive. According to police on the scene, a white Kia was exiting the parking lot of Sunset Mall at the exit closest to Party City and failed […]
BREAKING: Driver Flees Scene Following 3 Car Crash on Knickerbocker Saturday Night
SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo Police Department is searching for a driver after he took fled the scene of a bad three car crash on Knickerbocker Rd. on foot Saturday night. According to the San Angelo Police Officers on scene, on Dec. 17 at around 8:30 p.m.,...
Final Suspect in Grape Creek Aggravated Robbery Case Sentenced
SAN ANGELO, TX – The final suspect in an aggravated robbery case in Grape Creek was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday morning. As previously reported, on Feb. 2, 2022, deputies with the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office arrested Joe Brandon Ortiz, 17, Tony Enrique Rios, 25, Benita Blanca Iniguez, 17, and an unnamed male juvenile for aggravated robbery following a string of car burglaries in Grape Creek. For the original story see: Sheriff's Deputies Arrest 4 Armed & Dangerous Suspects After Shots Fired in Grape Creek.
Man wanted for alleged stolen motorcycle pursuit taken into custody
Shortly after the vehicle stopped, Smith exited the passenger seat of the vehicle and ran from cops on foot through an alley and into a yard.
Drug Dealing and Deadly Conduct with Firearms Arrests Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Detention Center Corrections Officers (COs) booked 16 individuals booked into the Jail over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including serious weapons and drug charges. 29-year-old Jimmy Larue was arrested by San Angelo Police early Saturday morning for unlawfully carrying...
What A Great Way To Experience Hanukkah In San Angelo
It is the Festival of Lights. Hanukkah is celebrated by Jewish people around the world for eight days in November or December, depending upon where it falls on the Jewish calendar. Each night for eight nights, a candle is lit for the eight nights that one night's supply of oil...
City Council receives a recommendation for the Chief of Police position
SAN ANGELO, Texas — During San Angelo’s City Council meeting on December 13, 2022, the Charter Review Committee presented their recommendations regarding the discussion of the position of police chief moving from an elected to an appointed position. When the discussion first began, the committee presented three options – no changes, leave it as an […]
5.4 magnitude earthquake rocks west Texas just weeks after similar jolt
Western Texas was rocked by a 5.4 magnitude earthquake Friday, exactly one month after a similar quake struck the oil-producing region, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
A San Angelo White Christmas More Likely, But Still Remote
The long range forecast issued from the National Weather Service on December 13th, indicates that temperatures from 12/21-12/27 could be significantly BELOW normal. This means at least the possibility of a White Christmas in the area seems to be a bit higher. While it is impossible to forecast this far...
