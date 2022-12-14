There are no reports of serious damage or injuries at this time. We have had witness reports of feeling the tremors in Buffalo Heights, Highland Range, The Bluffs, and even close to downtown San Angelo on W. Beauregard Ave. The San Angelo Police Department's dispatch was flooded with calls. However, police said no damage or injuries were reported. Police put out a Nixle alert asking citizens to avoid calling the emergency line unless it citizens are reporting a real emergency or injury.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO