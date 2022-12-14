ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, Naples is teeming with holiday spirit, including special culinary menus, festive entertainment and themed events scheduled throughout December. ¦ The 12 Days of Christmas Cocktails: Countdown to Christmas features exclusive holiday cocktails. The bar chefs in Bella Vista have created a dozen cocktails marrying seasonal herbs and spices, resulting in yuletide flavors. A new cocktail is introduced each day and is available exclusively for that day. The countdown began Dec. 13 and runs through Dec. 24.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Tim Aten Knows: Noodles restaurant sold, renamed in North Naples

Q: What’s going on with Noodles? — Maggie D., Naples  . A: Noodles Italian Cafe & Sushi Bar on Pine Ridge Road in North Naples is being transformed into Giuseppe and the Lion. This new restaurant will continue to serve Italian cuisine and sushi. . Noodles owners, brothers Matt...
NAPLES, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Bonita Springs, FL

Bonita Springs is every swimmer and surfer's paradise. This city in southwest Florida is between the large cities of Naples and Fort Myers. But despite its quaintness compared to its surrounding communities, Bonita Springs in Lee County is one city you should not undervalue. Complete with sandy beaches and spacious...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
Marconews.com

Now You Know: Rookery Bay Farmers Market starts Jan. 8

The new Rookery Bay Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sundays, starting Jan. 8 and running through May 28 in the parking lot of the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. More than three dozen vendors will offer fruit, vegetables, local seafood,...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tin City Waterfront Shops welcomes Naples customers back for Christmas

Christmas is just over a week away, and stores are rushing to open their doors for the last-second shopping rush. Tin City Waterfront Shops—some of which didn’t reopen until Thursday months after Hurricane Ian—are ready to meet the holiday shopping head-on despite some stores still needing work.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

WHAT TO DO, WHERE TO GO

Submit calendar listings and high-resolution photos to events@floridaweekly.com. Email text, jpegs or Word documents are accepted. No pdfs or photos of fliers, please. The deadline for calendar submissions is noon Friday for the following week’s publication. SYMPHONY. Holiday Pops – The Naples Philharmonic presents Holiday Pops Dec. 15-18 at...
NAPLES, FL
travelawaits.com

Visitors Allowed To Return To Sanibel Starting Next Month — Here’s What You Need To Know

Since Hurricane Ian hit with a vengeance, recovery on Sanibel Island, Florida, has progressed with the speed of the near-category-5 winds that decimated it on September 28, 2022. Upon the recent announcement that the Sanibel Causeway will reopen to all vehicles on January 2, 2023, I’ll bring you up to speed on the status of tourism on my home island of Sanibel. We’ll also explore Sanibel’s sister island, Captiva, and nearby Fort Myers Beach, which suffered more devastation than Sanibel — over $90 million in total damages by some estimates.
SANIBEL, FL
Florida Weekly

Sacred Soul SANCTUARY

WHILE IN HER 30s, LOHRA BALLINGER took a solo motorcycle trip from Florida to Montana. It was through this experience that she came to understand herself better. “I was traveling and camping and really started to fall in love with nature,” she shared. “I found out who I am. The essence of my being in this world is being part of nature.”
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

ON THE MOVE

Randy Smith, CEO of Naples Transportation & Tours, has won the Naples, Marco Island & The Everglades Convention & Visitors Bureau Tourism Leadership Award for 2022. The 2022 Paradise Coast Tourism Star Awards sponsored by the Naples, Marco Island, Everglades CVB, took place recently at the Naples Grande Beach Resort. The event recognizes excellence and outstanding achievements made by individuals within the tourism industry in Collier County. Randy Smith grew up in Southwest Florida when his family moved to Marco Island in 1974. In 1990, Smith began his tourism career in Naples when he took over Naples Trolley Tours, which had two Trolleys and three employees. Under Mr. Smith’s leadership, today Naples Transportation & Tour (parent company of Naples Trolley Tours) has 68 vehicles and over 100 employees. Three businesses operate under the brand of Naples Transportation & Tours: Naples Trolley Tours, Everglades Excursions and Segway Tours of Naples. In addition to being the CEO of NT&T companies, he is also a Director of the Hoffmann Family of Companies where he oversees acquisitions.
NAPLES, FL
Florida Weekly

Sacred Soul Winter Solstice Music Festival

A day full of music and food will help connect people with Sacred Soul Sanctuary. “It’s like a charity grand opening get-to-know-the-farm event,” said owner Lohra Ballinger. The Freedom Family Band, Roots Almighty, Moonstone Riders and West Wave will perform at the tropical fruit farm in North Naples.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples hotel reintroducing tiki bar and grill

The poolside tiki bar has a new name and a new face at Comfort Inn & Suites in Naples. . The renamed 3860 Tiki Bar & Grille launches Monday, Dec. 19, in front of the hotel off Collier Boulevard just south of the Interstate 75 interchange for Alligator Alley. 
NAPLES, FL
santivachronicle.com

Bailey’s Will Be Rebuilt More Resilient Post Ian

The Johnson Family, third and fourth generation owners of Bailey’s General Store and shopping center, this week confirmed they will build back more resilient after Hurricane Ian inundated the on-the-ground plaza with storm surge and roof damage contributed to more destruction from wind-driven rain. Bailey’s General Store, at the...
SANIBEL, FL
WSVN-TV

Community in Naples comes together to rescue cat stuck in manhole

NAPLES, FLA. (WSVN) — It was a perfect rescue as a community called for backup. “When you hear that cat crying like that, nothing, it’s like a baby crying,” Laurie Bruckmann said. “You just can’t say no.”. Cries for help had neighbors rallying to rescue...
NAPLES, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

‘Twas the Boats Before Christmas

One of the most anticipated holiday events will occur on December 17th beginning at 6:00 PM when approximately 25 vessels decked out for Christmas will push off from the Factory Bay area and proceed eastward towards the Judge Jolley Bridge. From there they will circle by the Marco Island Yacht Club and proceed westward along the Marco River, hugging the shoreline until turning back into Factory Bay and past the Rose Marina.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
Florida Weekly

NEWS BRIEFS

• Free Ages 0-3 • $13.00(+ tax) Over 48” Tall. • $11.00(+ tax) Collier County Resident (County Identification Required) • $9.00(+ tax) Senior (60 and over) For more information about Sun-NFun Lagoon, visit www.napleswaterpark.com or call Sun-N-Fun Lagoon at 239-252-4021. SBA change in hours of Collier Business Recovery...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Christmas Boat Parade set for Saturday

As a way to spread some holiday cheer this season — one where it’s needed more than most — residents have again organized a festive event for the city’s enjoyment. The Northwest Cape Coral Neighborhood Association’s second annual Christmas Boat Parade will see a convoy of brightly lit and decorated vessels navigate Cape Coral canals.
CAPE CORAL, FL

