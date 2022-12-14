ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

q13fox.com

Seattle Police arrest 2 men suspected in EBT-for-fentanyl fraud ring

SEATTLE - Seattle Police have arrested two men who allegedly were involved in a scheme to exploit victims' access to EBT and food assistance and used EBT in exchange for drugs. Police said these types of exchanges often happen outside Lam's Seafood, an Asian grocery market near Seattle's Chinatown International...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Seattle Police intercept EBT fraud ring

The Seattle Police Department has seized drugs, handguns, and EBT cards in Beacon Hill after an investigation into a fraud ring. Late in the summer, Seattle Police began an operation investigating the sale of fentanyl and the trade of stolen merchandise in exchange for fentanyl in the Chinatown-International District. Detectives...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

WSP stepping away from Puget Auto Theft Task Force

TACOMA, WA - While stolen cars continue to be an issue throughout Western Washington, law enforcement is losing resources at the end of the year. According to November numbers, there were 1,536 reports of stolen cars in King County, and 862 reports in Pierce County. Unfortunately, there will be fewer...
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Police add extra patrols near Southcenter mall

TUKWILA, Wash. — The Tukwila Police Department is cracking down on retail theft and illegal drug use with increased patrols. The patrols focused on areas within the Southcenter District after police said they've seen a rise in stolen vehicles and organized retail theft. Driving near the Westfield Southcenter mall...
TUKWILA, WA
KING 5

Uber sees significant increase in drivers in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — According to Uber, the company has seen a 30% increase in Uber drivers from this time last year companywide, but the increase is even larger in Tacoma. The ridesharing company says it’s seen a 54% increase in people signing on to drive from this time last year in Tacoma.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Olympia Police Department Will Pay Residents to Surrender Firearms

Olympia Police Chief Rich Allen came before the City Council last summer to gain approval for a gun buyback program. The council earmarked $15,000 for the program, but the buyback part of the deal was nonexistent until now. On Tuesday, Allen spoke to the council again, asking for approval of...
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma Police investigate shooting at St. Joseph hospital

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are investigating after a person was likely shot inside St. Joseph Medical Center on Friday night. Just after 11 p.m., security at the hospital reported that a staff member had heard a gunshot near an elevator. Hospital security found blood and a shell casing in the elevator, which caused the hospital to go on lockdown as officers cleared the building.
TACOMA, WA
westsideseattle.com

Pharmacy robbed, tracker led to possible suspect but no arrest

At 3:41pm on Wednesday, officers responded to the 2600 block of SW Barton St for a pharmacy robbery where the suspect passed a note, implied a gun, and made off with some prescription pills, including a tracker. A possible suspect was detained in the area of the tracker with a...
myeverettnews.com

More Shots Fired Calls – More Shooting Victims As Gunfire Continues In Everett

Initial information as of 2:30 AM: Still reeling from four shootings in 24 hours between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning police in Everett, Washington dealt with more shootings overnight Friday into Saturday. Right around midnight Everett Police received multiple reports of gunshots in the area of Beverly Boulevard and East...
EVERETT, WA
seattlemedium.com

Seattle Police Officer Stalks Ex-Girlfriend

A Monroe woman filed a request for a restraining order against a Seattle police officer. In sworn written statements she wrote that she caught the cop underneath her car, placing a tracking device. She also wrote that the officer had followed her while she was driving multiple times. Officer Andrew Swartz, 35, was placed on administrative leave after the young woman filed a restraining order against him.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Surge of violence: Everett Police investigate 4 shootings in less than 24 hours

EVERETT, Wash. - Police are investigating a string of violent shootings that happened within 24 hours of each other in Everett Wednesday night. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), police are working overtime to investigate four separate shootings. One incident left a person dead, the other shootings left four people injured.
EVERETT, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Lynnwood police arrest 15 in organized retail theft sting operation Tuesday

Lynnwood police Tuesday arrested 15 people during an organized retail theft sting at the Lynnwood Lowe’s, Target and Kohl’s stores, including three from a Michigan-based organized retail theft group who had stolen over $8,100 in merchandise from Target. During the emphasis, officers were placed in the store with...
LYNNWOOD, WA
MyNorthwest

Man found stabbed to death in abandoned Seattle building

Seattle Police Detectives are investigating after a dead body was found in an abandoned building in First Hill Wednesday night. Police said at 7:48 p.m., a 911 caller reported finding the dead man in an abandoned building in the 600 block of 9th Avenue. Officers gathered evidence at the scene...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

More than $5.5 million owed in West Seattle low bridge violations

They broke the law and didn't pay the fines, so Seattle Municipal Court is preparing to send tens of thousands of unpaid tickets to collections for drivers who used the low bridge to West Seattle without permission. As first reported by PubliCola, the issue stems from when structural issues forced...
SEATTLE, WA

