Related
q13fox.com
Seattle Police arrest 2 men suspected in EBT-for-fentanyl fraud ring
SEATTLE - Seattle Police have arrested two men who allegedly were involved in a scheme to exploit victims' access to EBT and food assistance and used EBT in exchange for drugs. Police said these types of exchanges often happen outside Lam's Seafood, an Asian grocery market near Seattle's Chinatown International...
Seattle Police intercept EBT fraud ring
The Seattle Police Department has seized drugs, handguns, and EBT cards in Beacon Hill after an investigation into a fraud ring. Late in the summer, Seattle Police began an operation investigating the sale of fentanyl and the trade of stolen merchandise in exchange for fentanyl in the Chinatown-International District. Detectives...
q13fox.com
WSP stepping away from Puget Auto Theft Task Force
TACOMA, WA - While stolen cars continue to be an issue throughout Western Washington, law enforcement is losing resources at the end of the year. According to November numbers, there were 1,536 reports of stolen cars in King County, and 862 reports in Pierce County. Unfortunately, there will be fewer...
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department searching for 2 suspected of attaching skimmers to ATM machines
Investigators with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people suspected of attaching credit card skimmers to two ATM machines in University Place and Tacoma on Sunday, Dec. 11. If you recognize them, you are asked to submit an anonymous top...
KOMO News
Police add extra patrols near Southcenter mall
TUKWILA, Wash. — The Tukwila Police Department is cracking down on retail theft and illegal drug use with increased patrols. The patrols focused on areas within the Southcenter District after police said they've seen a rise in stolen vehicles and organized retail theft. Driving near the Westfield Southcenter mall...
q13fox.com
Suspect charged in deadly hit and run after King Co. Council budgets $50K reward to crack the case
SEATTLE - A man has now been charged with vehicular homicide and hit-and-run after a tipster contacted Seattle Police and Crime Stoppers with knowledge of the crime. The victim's family said a $50,000 reward budgeted from the King County Council helped incentivize people to come forward. On April 11, 2021,...
Members of organized retail theft group arrested in Lynnwood following emphasis patrols
Several members of an organized retail theft group that has allegedly been hitting Target stores across the country were arrested on Tuesday. The arrests were made as the Lynnwood Police Department conducted an emphasis patrol with Target, Lowe’s, and Kohl’s. Three people were arrested at the Lynnwood Target...
Uber sees significant increase in drivers in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — According to Uber, the company has seen a 30% increase in Uber drivers from this time last year companywide, but the increase is even larger in Tacoma. The ridesharing company says it’s seen a 54% increase in people signing on to drive from this time last year in Tacoma.
Chronicle
Olympia Police Department Will Pay Residents to Surrender Firearms
Olympia Police Chief Rich Allen came before the City Council last summer to gain approval for a gun buyback program. The council earmarked $15,000 for the program, but the buyback part of the deal was nonexistent until now. On Tuesday, Allen spoke to the council again, asking for approval of...
q13fox.com
New details in Bellevue landslide investigation that ruined home
The crumbling structure was demolished, and all their memories were wiped away from their hilltop. Almost one year since the destruction, and fighting City Hall for justice, homeowner John Surdi said a resolution could soon be their holiday miracle.
q13fox.com
Tacoma Police investigate shooting at St. Joseph hospital
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are investigating after a person was likely shot inside St. Joseph Medical Center on Friday night. Just after 11 p.m., security at the hospital reported that a staff member had heard a gunshot near an elevator. Hospital security found blood and a shell casing in the elevator, which caused the hospital to go on lockdown as officers cleared the building.
westsideseattle.com
Pharmacy robbed, tracker led to possible suspect but no arrest
At 3:41pm on Wednesday, officers responded to the 2600 block of SW Barton St for a pharmacy robbery where the suspect passed a note, implied a gun, and made off with some prescription pills, including a tracker. A possible suspect was detained in the area of the tracker with a...
myeverettnews.com
More Shots Fired Calls – More Shooting Victims As Gunfire Continues In Everett
Initial information as of 2:30 AM: Still reeling from four shootings in 24 hours between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning police in Everett, Washington dealt with more shootings overnight Friday into Saturday. Right around midnight Everett Police received multiple reports of gunshots in the area of Beverly Boulevard and East...
seattlemedium.com
Seattle Police Officer Stalks Ex-Girlfriend
A Monroe woman filed a request for a restraining order against a Seattle police officer. In sworn written statements she wrote that she caught the cop underneath her car, placing a tracking device. She also wrote that the officer had followed her while she was driving multiple times. Officer Andrew Swartz, 35, was placed on administrative leave after the young woman filed a restraining order against him.
Evacuations reported at Washington Goodwill after grenade found in donation bin
TACOMA, Wash. — Evacuations were prompted Friday morning at a Goodwill in Tacoma, Washington after a grenade was reportedly found in a donation bin. Tacoma Police Department said just after 9:30 a.m. it got a call that employees at the Goodwill near 38th and Cedar streets had found a hand grenade in a donation bin, according to KIRO.
q13fox.com
Surge of violence: Everett Police investigate 4 shootings in less than 24 hours
EVERETT, Wash. - Police are investigating a string of violent shootings that happened within 24 hours of each other in Everett Wednesday night. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), police are working overtime to investigate four separate shootings. One incident left a person dead, the other shootings left four people injured.
Chronicle
News Article, Tips and Jail Phone Call Lead to Abandoned RV Being Removed From Centralia Property
An article published in The Chronicle last week featured the plight of a Centralia family facing the costs of removing an RV that had been illegally dumped on their property. According to Centralia Police Chief Stacy Denham, the article was instrumental in helping prompt tips to find the RVs owner and get it moved off the victim’s property.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood police arrest 15 in organized retail theft sting operation Tuesday
Lynnwood police Tuesday arrested 15 people during an organized retail theft sting at the Lynnwood Lowe’s, Target and Kohl’s stores, including three from a Michigan-based organized retail theft group who had stolen over $8,100 in merchandise from Target. During the emphasis, officers were placed in the store with...
Man found stabbed to death in abandoned Seattle building
Seattle Police Detectives are investigating after a dead body was found in an abandoned building in First Hill Wednesday night. Police said at 7:48 p.m., a 911 caller reported finding the dead man in an abandoned building in the 600 block of 9th Avenue. Officers gathered evidence at the scene...
KOMO News
More than $5.5 million owed in West Seattle low bridge violations
They broke the law and didn't pay the fines, so Seattle Municipal Court is preparing to send tens of thousands of unpaid tickets to collections for drivers who used the low bridge to West Seattle without permission. As first reported by PubliCola, the issue stems from when structural issues forced...
