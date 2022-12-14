Read full article on original website
New MI House panels will focus on housing, behavioral health
As Democrats make plans for assuming control in Lansing next year, the incoming budget chair for the new state House majority said finding the elusive solution for funding roads and a focus on affordable housing will be 2023 priorities. State Representative Angela Witwer (D-Delta Twp) is part of the new...
AG Nessel eyes guns in the capitol after Wolverine Watchmen sentencing
Michigan’s attorney general is setting her sights forward following the sentencing of three men Thursday in a plot to kidnap the governor. Among those priorities is seeing through a trial of five remaining suspects being bound over in Antrim County. Attorney General Dana Nessel recommends they cooperate with authorities...
It’s Just Politics Friday Rundown: Dec 16, 2022
Governor Gretchen Whitmer signs an executive directive to make sure state government is ready to comply with the state’s new abortion-rights amendment. Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission is suing the state Legislature over funding. And the future of the state’s minimum wage and paid sick leave laws is argued in the Michigan Court of Appeals. Michigan Public Radio Network’s Senior Capitol Correspondent Rick Pluta and Detroit Free Press politics reporter Clara Hendrickson join It’s Just Politics host Zoe Clark for a look at the week in political news in Michigan.
Disgraced FTX founder donated to three MI lawmakers in 2022
The unexpected collapse of a cryptocurrency exchange and indictment of its former CEO is causing some fallout for several Michigan lawmakers. FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried was indicted earlier this month on eight federal counts, including improperly using customer deposits to fund political donations. Bankman-Fried donated widely to politicians, mostly Democrats....
Stateside Podcast: The battle over gay marriage in Michigan
This week President Biden signed into law the federal protection of gay and interracial marriages. These protections have been considered settled case law. However the legal opinions from the Supreme Court over the Dobbs decision earlier this year put into question whether these marriage cases would be revisited as well.
Stateside: Friday, Dec. 16, 2022
After President Joe Biden signed in the Respect for Marriage Act this week, we decided to have on Stateside regular Rick Pluta about the history of gay marriage policy in Michigan. Then, the owners of the store Book Beat joined the show to discuss the books that are best for listeners to give as gifts this holiday season.
