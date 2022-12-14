Governor Gretchen Whitmer signs an executive directive to make sure state government is ready to comply with the state’s new abortion-rights amendment. Michigan’s Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission is suing the state Legislature over funding. And the future of the state’s minimum wage and paid sick leave laws is argued in the Michigan Court of Appeals. Michigan Public Radio Network’s Senior Capitol Correspondent Rick Pluta and Detroit Free Press politics reporter Clara Hendrickson join It’s Just Politics host Zoe Clark for a look at the week in political news in Michigan.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO