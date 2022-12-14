Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST And 4 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST (STWD), Provident Bancorp (PVBC), Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity....
via.news
CHS, Global Self Storage, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – CHS (CHSCM), Global Self Storage (SELF), Mannatech (MTEX) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 CHS (CHSCM) 25.08 0.93% 7.01% 2022-12-13 17:23:14. 2 Global Self Storage (SELF) 4.98 -1.78% 5.72% 2022-12-05 21:10:07. 3 Mannatech...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
via.news
Exact Sciences Stock Was Up By 16.57% Before The Weekend
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Exact Sciences rising 16.57% to $52.00 on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ dropped 0.97% to $10,705.41, after two successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a somewhat down trend exchanging session today. Exact Sciences’s...
via.news
CrossAmerica Partners LP, MFS Intermediate High Income Fund, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL), MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF), Telecom Argentina SA (TEO) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) 19.18 -0.05% 10.56% 2022-12-07 19:55:39. 2 MFS Intermediate High...
via.news
Futu Holdings Stock Up Momentum With A 28% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) jumped by a staggering 28.65% in 21 sessions from $52.26 at 2022-11-17, to $67.23 at 11:12 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.54% to $10,752.09, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Brookfield Property Partners, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Brookfield Property Partners (BPYPP), Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY), Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Brookfield Property Partners (BPYPP) 16.05 -0.09% 10.29% 2022-12-16 14:54:10. 2 Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure...
via.news
Sorrento Therapeutics And Sypris Solutions On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Friday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Sorrento Therapeutics, Banco Santander Brasil, and ING Group. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket.
via.news
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Jump On Thursday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO) jumping 9.3% to $0.40 on Thursday while NASDAQ slid 3.23% to $10,810.53. Xenetic Biosciences’s last close was $0.37, 75% below its 52-week high of $1.48. About Xenetic Biosciences. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on advancing...
via.news
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN), Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (AFT), AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCM) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) 20.97 0.05% 13.02% 2022-12-03 13:43:06. 2 Apollo...
via.news
Professional Diversity Network And FedNat Holding Company On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Professional Diversity Network, Infinity Pharmaceuticals, and Aspen Group. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Professional...
via.news
Mesa Royalty Trust, Delek Logistics Partners, L.P., Another 3 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR), Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL), Moelis & Company (MC) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) 16.58 4.67% 11.59% 2022-12-10 09:10:10. 2 Delek Logistics Partners, L.P....
via.news
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Shares Of Beneficial Interest, Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund, Another 2 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Shares of Beneficial Interest (PFL), Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund (CEN), Citizens Financial Group (CFG) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Shares of Beneficial...
via.news
Artificial Intelligence Predicts Next Session’s Price Change For Kodak, Castle Biosciences, Riot Blockchain
VIANEWS – The Innrs algorithm for artificial intelligence suggests a high likelihood of finding the estimated price of tomorrow’s Kodak KODK and Castle Biosciences CSTL. Via News regularly facts-checks this AI algorithm, which aims to predict the session prices and trend for financial assets over time. Innrs offers...
via.news
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Down By 30% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) slid by a staggering 30.92% in 21 sessions from $1.52 at 2022-11-16, to $1.05 at 12:57 EST on Friday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 1.38% to $10,661.50, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Marathon Already 4% Down, Almost One Hour Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and Marathon‘s pre-market value is already 4.38% down. Marathon’s last close was $4.34, 89.36% under its 52-week high of $40.78. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Marathon (MARA) falling 8.05% to $4.34. NASDAQ dropped 3.23% to $10,810.53,...
via.news
Exact Sciences And Spectra Energy On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Friday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Exact Sciences, Nikola, and Neptune Wellness Solutions. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Exact Sciences...
via.news
Less Than Six Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, Bionano Genomics Is Down By 9%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than six hours and Bionano Genomics‘s pre-market value is already 9.84% down. Bionano Genomics’s last close was $1.93, 55.63% below its 52-week high of $4.35. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Bionano Genomics (BNGO) falling 6.76% to $1.93. NASDAQ dropped...
via.news
Aspen Group Stock Was Up By 11.4% On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Aspen Group (ASPU) jumping 11.4% to $0.30 on Thursday while NASDAQ slid 3.23% to $10,810.53. Aspen Group’s last close was $0.27, 90.75% below its 52-week high of $2.93. Why is Aspen Group Stock Going Up?. The Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)...
via.news
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Down By 19% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) slid by a staggering 19.08% in 5 sessions from $0.43 at -19.08, to $0.35 at 11:45 EST on Friday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 1.03% to $10,699.46, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
Comments / 0