ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Ukraine War Live Updates: Blasts Rock Kyiv as Drones Attack the Capital; Belarus Watched for Signs It's Preparing for War

By Holly Ellyatt,CNBC, Amanda Macias,CNBC
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

Trump is losing it on Truth Social as he braces for DOJ referral

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hours after Donald Trump lashed out over the possibility that the Department of Justice could be receiving one or more criminal referrals next week from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol, he launched a new broadside with an implied threat that his perceived political enemies "must be dealt with."
WASHINGTON STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

N Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles in resumption of testing

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea fired a pair of ballistic missiles on Sunday toward its eastern waters, its first weapons test in a month and coming two days after it claimed to have performed a key test needed to build a more mobile, powerful intercontinental ballistic missile designed to strike the U.S. mainland.
News 8 WROC

Five things to know about the end of Title 42

When a federal judge in November declared Title 42 illegal, “with great reluctance” he allowed the Biden administration to keep implementing the border management policy for five weeks. Those five weeks end Wednesday, and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will no longer have the tool it used to expel 78,477 foreign nationals in October. […]
NBC Chicago

Peru Judge Orders 18-Month Detention for Ousted President Pedro Castillo

A Peruvian judge on Thursday ordered ousted President Pedro Castillo to remain in custody for 18 months, approving a request from authorities for time to build their rebellion case against him. The judge’s decision came a day after the government declared a police state as it struggles to calm violent...
NBC Chicago

North Korea Performs Key Missile Test to Reach Mainland US

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test of a “high-thrust solid-fuel motor” for a new strategic weapon, state media reported Friday, a development that could allow him to possess a more mobile, harder-to-detect arsenal of intercontinental ballistic missiles that can reach the mainland U.S. Thursday’s “static...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
102K+
Followers
84K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy