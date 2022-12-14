Police search for suspect in business robbery, threatening to kill victim in Southern Clark County
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police released new information regarding a suspect accused of robbery at a business in the Southern Clark County area and threatening to kill the victim.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did not release details surrounding the incident including a date or an exact location.
A description of the suspect was released by police on Tuesday and described the man as 6 feet to 6 feet two inches with an athletic build and wearing a black jacket, sweatpants, and hat at the time of the robbery.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime
Stoppers may result in a cash reward.
