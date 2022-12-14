ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Hagel scores twice as Tampa Bay routs Montreal 5-1

MONTREAL (AP) — Brandon Hagel had a three-point performance as the Tampa Bay Lightning began a four-game road trip with a decisive a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Hagel hit a milestone with his first goal when he reached the 100-point mark in the National Hockey...
TAMPA, FL
Booker scores 58 points, leads Suns to huge comeback win

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker dribbled toward the left corner 3-point line with two Pelicans in hot pursuit before rising up for an off-balance jumper. Coach Monty Williams wasn't sure that was a great idea. “I couldn't make that shot,” Williams said grinning.
PHOENIX, AZ
Richardson's 12 points, 12 assists help Ducks beat Portland

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Will Richardson scored 12 points to go with a career-high 12 assists and Oregon beat Portland 78-56 on Saturday night. Richardson entered one away from 400 career assists and is the eighth player in the program with 400-plus. He also had three steals and is now two away from surpassing Luke Jackson's 156 career steals for third all-time.
EUGENE, OR
Winnipeg Jets hand Vancouver Canucks lopsided loss

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Missing key pieces wasn’t about to keep the Winnipeg Jets down on Saturday night. With right-winger Blake Wheeler and defenseman Nate Schmidt sidelined by injuries, the Jets simply turned to less-familiar faces to overwhelm the Vancouver Canucks en route to a 5-1 win.
Celtics' Horford fined $25K for elbowing Magic's M Wagner

NEW YORK (AP) — Al Horford of the Celtics was fined $25,000 for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” to the lower body of Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner during a loss in Boston, the NBA announced Sunday. The forward/center was assessed a flagrant-two foul and was ejected...
BOSTON, MA
Simons, Lillard lead Trail Blazers past Rockets 107-95

HOUSTON (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored 32 points and Damian Lillard added 25 as the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Houston Rockets 107-95 on Saturday night. Portland led by as many as 22 points before Houston closed the gap to 11 points in the fourth quarter with 2:09 remaining, prompting the Trail Blazers to put their starters back in the game.
PORTLAND, OR

