Sisters dive into icy Blaenavon pond in bid to save dogs
A woman has described how she and her sister dived into an icy pond to try to rescue their two dogs which "skidded into the water". One, French bulldog Hugo, is missing after Katie and Danielle Campbell walked their pets at Keeper's Pond in Blaenavon, Torfaen, last weekend. Both sisters...
Cost of living: The 'lucky' caravan couple facing a freezing future
As temperatures plunge, people fearful of turning on their heating amid rising energy costs have been heading to warm spaces. BBC Look North's Linsey Smith visited a community centre in Lincolnshire to hear one couple's plight. This morning, Wayne Cooper and his partner woke up shivering in their cramped caravan...
Rare tractor to be restored after Dorset charity run crash
The owner of a rare tractor that has raised more than £60,000 for good causes has vowed to restore it after it was wrecked during a charity event. The 1982 International 1255XL and a car collided on Sunday during the WillDoes tractor run near Cerne Abbas, Dorset. Owner Philip...
