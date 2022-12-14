Read full article on original website
Lyon fire: Ten dead, including five children
Ten people, including five children, have been killed in a fire in an apartment building near Lyon, France, the local government says. Officials released a statement saying a "sizeable fire" broke out in a seven-storey block of flats in the suburb of Vaulx-en-Velin. Four people are in a critical condition...
Energy discount phishing: Robbed of £25,000 in text scam
Cost of living scams are on the rise, as fraudsters prey on people's anxiety around saving money, experts have told the BBC. Action Fraud says it has received reports of hundreds of different scams about energy support alone. Diane Jones was pottering around the house when she was sent a...
Dorset egg farmer says 'lack of fairness' in supply chain
An egg farmer has called out a "lack of fairness" in the supply chain as supermarket prices continue to soar. Tim Gelfs, of Weymouth in Dorset, said government intervention was the only way farmers would be able to survive the cost of living crisis. He said farmers needed to be...
First Hinkley Point C nuclear reactor ready for delivery
Hinkley Point C's first nuclear reactor is built and ready to be delivered. The reactor pressure vessel is the first to be built for a British power station for more than 30 years. It was built in France by nuclear engineering company Framatome and is due to arrive to the...
