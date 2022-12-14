ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phone Arena

The mighty fast M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro is up to a jaw-dropping $500 off

Apple changed the tablet game with the introduction of the M1 iPad Pro but it was too pricey for most people. Fret not because Woot has got your back and is selling the bigger model for nearly $500 off in refurbished state. If you'd rather buy a brand new model, Amazon has marked down the 12.9-inch 256GB model by $283.
CBS News

Best TV of 2022, according to our readers (and it's on sale now)

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The Samsung "The Frame" 2022 TV is the best TV of 2022, according to our readers. CBS Essentials readers bought...
ZDNet

Quick Mac tip: What to do if your cooling fans are always on

Are the fans in your Mac or MacBook roaring away at full speed, making it sound like your computer is getting ready to take off? Does it feel warm -- or even hot -- to the touch?. Here are a few simple things you can try that might save you...
TechRadar

Samsung's next QD-OLED TVs will fix the two big problems with its first models

Samsung’s launch of its 2023 TVs looks set to address two of the most common criticisms of its QD-OLED display tech, according to a new report. As reported by industry website FlatPanelsHD, Korean newspaper ETNews claims the tech giant’s TV line-up for next month’s CES expo will see Samsung finally unveil a broader range of QD-OLED TV sizes, including its first commercially available 77-inch TV to feature the new display technology.
Engadget

Bose headphones and speakers are at all-time lows in Amazon sale

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. If you've been...
CNN

13 AirPods tips and tricks to help you master your earbuds

AirPods integrate and work across all of your Apple devices without much effort on your part. For example, pairing your earbuds with all of your Apple devices — yes, that includes your Apple Watch, iPad, Mac or Apple TV — can be done in a matter of seconds.
CNET

Apple Watch Ultra's Best Features Aren't Just for Athletes

At first glance, it's easy to write off the Apple Watch Ultra as an expensive and niche product specifically designed for hikers, scuba divers and athletes. It costs $799, has a titanium build that's meant to provide additional durability, a depth gauge and an 86-decibel siren for emergencies. It's also not for me. At least that's what I thought before I started wearing it almost every day over the past couple of weeks.
ktalnews.com

9 best smart TVs

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s hard to believe that there was a time when you needed an external device to stream content to your TV. Although some TVs still require one, smart TVs are now the standard, but which one is right for you?
ZDNet

Google brilliantly shows Apple how to look forward

Crazy? Confusing? Uplifting after the pandemic was finally deemed to have receded? Miserable because you quiet-quit and then got quiet-fired?. For tech companies, it's all seemed relatively sobering. They began to realize their glory might be finite. Their employees began to realize their jobs might be finite too. Some companies,...
ZDNet

TikTok now supports horizontal, YouTube style, full-screen videos on the app

If you were scrolling through TikTok and noticed a new screen tilt-button, you are part of the limited test group TikTok is rolling out the feature to. The new tilt-button allows users to shift the screen and watch horizontal videos full-screen on TikTok. Before the update, if a user uploaded...
electrek.co

Tesla drops the price on its already cheap home charging station

Tesla drops the price on its already cheap home charging station for electric vehicles as it tries to make its connector the new standard for North America. Last month, Tesla surprised many by announcing that it is opening its EV charge connector with the aim of making it the new standard in North America.
CNET

The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 Is Just $25 at Best Buy Right Now

If you find it hard to get out of bed without an alarm, you aren't the only one. If your phone alarm isn't cutting it and you want to keep a clock by your bedside, check out the second-gen Lenovo Smart Clock that's on sale at Best Buy right now.
ZDNet

Australia releases cloud security reference guides for SMBs

Australia has released a series of guides it says are designed to help small and midsize businesses (SMBs) safeguard their cloud environments and against common cybersecurity incidents. These include technical guidelines for multi-factor authentication and patch management. The Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) on Friday said it had developed the...
torquenews.com

Consumer Reports Best Deals on SUVs You Can Buy Right Now

Here are the latest selections car buyers need to know on what 2023 models right now that are the best SUV deals available today with current incentives offered by dealers that are good until January 3, 2023. End of Year SUV Shopping for 2023 Models. If you have been looking...

