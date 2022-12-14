At first glance, it's easy to write off the Apple Watch Ultra as an expensive and niche product specifically designed for hikers, scuba divers and athletes. It costs $799, has a titanium build that's meant to provide additional durability, a depth gauge and an 86-decibel siren for emergencies. It's also not for me. At least that's what I thought before I started wearing it almost every day over the past couple of weeks.

3 DAYS AGO