Jenna Ortega: Wednesday star sparks debate among Marvel fans after being ‘ruled out’ of MCU role
Marvel fans have been debating whether Jenna Ortega would be eligible for a future role in the popular superhero franchise.The 20-year-old actor is currently experiencing a surge in popularity following the release of the Netflix series Wednesday.While Marvel has been known for signing many of Hollywood’s most promising young actors onto big recurring roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) – including Florence Pugh, Will Poulter and Hailee Steinfeld – some have pointed out that Ortega may never get the chance.This is because she has in fact already appeared in the MCU as a child, playing a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it role...
J.K. Simmons Is a Shredded Santa in Chris Evans and The Rock’s ‘Red One’ — First Look
Santa is sleighing at the gym this holiday season. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shared behind-the-scenes photos of J.K. Simmons’ transformation into a jacked Saint Nick for the upcoming holiday film “Red One,” co-starring Chris Evans. “Ladies, gentlemen & children of all ages…the coolest, strongest, kindest, most bad ass, most loving & most OG Santa Claus of all time,” Johnson captioned. “Brought to life by Academy Award winner, J.K. Simmons who worked his ass off for months to step into this iconic role in AMAZING SHAPE for our Christmas franchise film, RED ONE. We’re having a BLAST and so will you and your families...
Chris Hemsworth Says Marvel Would 'Have to Close the Book' on Thor If He Were to Play Character Again
Chris Hemsworth is hoping Marvel hammers out a full-circle ending for Thor. The 39-year-old actor has appeared as the God of Thunder in eight films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the span of more than a decade, beginning with 2011's Thor and, most recently, in this past summer's Thor: Love and Thunder.
Charlize Theron says she used to 'make fun of' people she knew who were Marvel fans prior to her 'Doctor Strange 2' cameo: 'I was ignorant'
In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Theron spoke about how she landed her Marvel role as Clea and what drew her to the character.
A.V. Club
Winston Duke reacts to Black Panther fans who wanted Chadwick Boseman to be recast
[This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.]. Yes, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now out in the world, but some Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are still taking issue with the sequel’s decision to prioritize other characters in the world of Wakanda instead of recasting King T’Challa after the surprising 2020 death of Chadwick Boseman. One person who isn’t particularly concerned with their opinion is Winston Duke, who stars as M’Baku.
murphysmultiverse.com
New Rumor Reveals the First Avengers to Fall in ‘The Kang Dynasty’
While Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is still years away, the film is already starting to take shape through other projects. Obviously, Loki served to set the stage for the fifth Avengers film by introducing the concept of Variants, introducing He Who Remains and opening up the Multiverse. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness added the terrifying concept of Incursions to the mix and introduced a character (America Chavez) whose unique ability to traverse the Multiverse might be useful down the road. Up next is a film that even just a few months ago, relatively few people probably had on their radar as a major player in the Multiverse Saga: Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. The film will introduce a dangerous Variant of He Who Remains, Kang the Conqueror. This version of the character, who has been described as a warrior by both star Jonathan Majors and director Peyton Reed, is expected to be the big bad of 2025’s Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and will pose a threat not only to the heroes we know and love but also the entire Multiverse.
dexerto.com
Avengers Secret Wars: Release date, cast, plot & more
Here’s everything we know about Avengers: Secret Wars, from its release date and trailer, cast, and plot details. It’s been more than three years since the biggest event in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Avengers Endgame, the epic conclusion to the Infinity Saga and one of the highest-grossing movies of all time.
ComicBook
Wonder Woman 3 Scrapped as James Gunn's DCU Plans Come Together
Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios appear to be going back to the drawing board with their Wonder Woman franchise, as plans for the upcoming third film have been scrapped by newly appointed co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. According to The Hollywood Reporter, director Patty Jenkins delivered a script treatment from her and Geoff Johns and they were told that, as the project stands, it did not fit in with the studios plans for the future of the DC Universe. Warner Bros. Pictures co-Chairs and co-CEO's Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy were the ones to break the news to Jenkins and currently no decisions have been made about the next steps.
TechRadar
New movies 2023: the biggest upcoming releases heading to theaters soon
Compared to 2022's equivalent, the list of headline-grabbing new movies in 2023 is almost lackuster – but that's not to say there are no feature-length adventures to get excited about in the coming months. In truth, the last few years of post-pandemic cinema have been so good that we're...
wegotthiscovered.com
Letitia Wright names the MCU hero that she wants Shuri to team up with next
With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, we have been given our new hero with Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, taking on the mantle of Wakanda’s protector. With the role remaining vacated for a year after her brother’s death, Shuri is finally able to synthesize the purple heart flower that had previously been destroyed by Killmonger in order to take on Namor.
DC shuts the door on Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3 despite Gal Gadot tweet about ‘next chapter’
DC has reportedly shut down Patty Jenkins’ proposal for Wonder Woman 3 just a day after star Gal Gadot told fans she was excited for the heroine’s “next chapter”.“I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you,” Gadot tweeted Tuesday (6 December) alongside a photo of herself as Wonder Woman.However, The Hollywood Reporter reported Wednesday that a treatment (meaning a summary in film speak) submitted for a third instalment “did not fit in with the...
ComicBook
Marvel Star Teases "Dark and Difficult" Revelations in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
A small superhero is hiding a big secret in Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) — the original Wasp and the mother of Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) — returned after spending 30 years lost in the Quantum Realm in 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp. But with the film's villain Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) having dominion over time, the secrets of decades past won't stay buried for long. "What are you so afraid of?" Hope asked Janet in the sequel's first trailer. "There's something I never told you," a cryptic Janet said, hinting at a dark secret that won't come to light until the Ant-Man sequel hits theaters on February 17th.
ComicBook
MCU Variant Covers Homage Infinity Saga's Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame, and Ant-Man 2
A new set of Marvel variant covers put the spotlight on three films that helped close out the Infinity Saga: Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Avengers: Endgame. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a moneymaker for Disney, as it takes some of the most iconic Marvel heroes and storylines, and adapts them for live-action TV shows and movies. The 23 films that make up the Infinity Saga span from the debut of Iron Man in 2008 to the record-breaking release of Avengers: Endgame. Marvel Comics is celebrating this cinematic era with a line of Infinity Saga variant covers, and February will see the unveiling of covers from Phase 3 of the MCU.
wegotthiscovered.com
Before you ask, ‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega made her MCU debut a decade ago
If you can name an actor who has worked in the last ten years, there’s a very good chance they’ve been in a Marvel movie as we’d like to remind you all Jenna Ortega has already appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The star of Netflix’s current...
ComicBook
Wonder Woman 3: New Details Surrounding Patty Jenkins' Surprising Exit Revealed
After first being announced to be in the works in late 2020, updates surrounding DC's Wonder Woman 3 have been few and far between. That all changed late Wednesday night, when The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Patty Jenkins' current iteration of the film, which was in the treatment phase, is not moving forward in James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans for DC Studios. The news definitely shocked many fans of the franchise, and begged the question of exactly why that decision was made, especially after Jenkins already worked with the studio on Wonder Woman and Wonder Woman 1984. On Thursday, reports began to indicate that the decision to scrap the project was due to creative differences with Jenkins — and a new report from The Wrap sheds even more light on how that all shook out.
digitalspy.com
Robert Pattinson's new movie confirms release date as first teaser lands
Warner Bros has released the first teaser and confirmed the release date for Robert Pattinson's new movie Mickey 17. The Twilight and The Batman actor has teamed up with Parasite and Snowpiercer director Bong Joon-ho for a film about... well, the teaser doesn't give all that much away, just featuring Pattinson in a science-fictiony tube.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ just teased that ‘She-Hulk’ might’ve changed the MCU for good
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. With the release of The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney Plus today, the MCU’s Phase Four has officially come to an end. And, in wrapping up this chunk of the never-ending franchise, the festive standalone may have just confirmed that the last Marvel outing to hit streaming has left an indelible mark on the MCU that will continue to be felt going forward. Spoilers incoming…
thesource.com
Samuel L. Jackson vs. Quentin Tarantino: Jackson Blasts Tarantino Stance Against Marvel Films
Marvel Films and their stars are “not movie stars” according to Quentin Tarantino. In response, Samuel L. Jackson, a star in numerous Marvel Cinematic Universe films, who also worked alongside Tarantino in classics, offered a response. “Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is you have all these actors...
thedigitalfix.com
Wonder Woman 3 cancelled as DCEU takes shape under James Gunn
The DCEU is currently undergoing something of a rebirth. James Gunn and Peter Safran are teaming up with Warner Bros, and are set to act as co-chair and co-CEO of DC Studios – leading the IP into a new era of content. But for all you fans expecting a new slate of DC movies from The Suicide Squad director already, we have some bad news. Before Gunn and Safran announced their future plans for the DCEU, they reportedly axed an upcoming superhero movie.
thedigitalfix.com
James Cameron says MCU isn’t “even close” to Avatar 2’s effects
With its elaborate visual effects, upcoming animated movie Avatar 2 is rumoured to have a budget of up to $6 billion. With the science fiction movie taking place in the otherworldly Pandora, the actors utilize extensive motion-capture technology before their characters, the humanoid N’avi, are brought to life in post-production.
