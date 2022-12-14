Read full article on original website
FTX founder Bankman-Fried to make U.S. court appearance after extradition
NEW YORK, Dec 22 (Reuters) - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to appear before a U.S. court on Thursday after being extradited from The Bahamas, where he had remained since the collapse of his now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Jan. 6 committee discovered Trump witness got offer to make her "financially very comfortable"
Former President Donald Trump is displayed on a screen during the final House Select Committee hearing to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the US Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on December 19, 2022. (AL DRAGO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., revealed on Monday that witnesses...
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Biden said it was 'shockingly gracious' of Trump to follow tradition and write him a letter before leaving the Oval Office, new book claims
Biden said Trump left him a "very generous" letter on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, but did not reveal the contents.
Donald Trump had to be told a pool of reporters would no longer follow him around because he wasn't president anymore: report
Trump asked staff members if they could call on his press pool for a private event at his Palm Beach home, former aides told the Washington Post.
Elon Musk’s security team sought for questioning over incident he cited as reason to ban journalists
Police in Southern California are looking to speak with Elon Musk and his security team over an alleged assault last week that Musk claimed involved a “crazy stalker” and led to the suspension of a private jet-tracking account on Twitter as well as several prominent journalists. Musk has...
House panel looks to hold Trump accountable; Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape; Packers remain in playoff hunt | Hot off the Wire podcast
» The House Jan. 6 committee is urging the Justice Department to bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump for the violent 2021 Capitol insurrection, calling for accountability for the former president and “a time of reflection and reckoning.”. » The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee...
Arctic air will blast much of U.S.; Jan. 6 panel pushes Trump’s prosecution; sports, entertainment highlights | Hot off the Wire podcast
» Forecasters are warning of treacherous holiday travel and life-threatening cold for big parts of the nation, an arctic air mass blows into the already-frigid southern United States. » The House Jan. 6 committee is wrapping up its investigation into the violent 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection. At a final...
Uncovering the Veterans Affairs scandal, CNN’s Drew Griffin helped ordinary people find the courage to right wrongs
In 2014, Drew Griffin, our beloved CNN colleague who passed away this weekend, met with arguably the most important source for one of his most groundbreaking stories in a seedy bar in Phoenix. Pauline DeWenter, a scheduling clerk at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Phoenix, picked the spot because it...
Bigger-than-expected EV tax credit possible next year due to rule delay. Here’s what to know.
WASHINGTON (AP) — People who want to buy an electric vehicle could get a bigger-than-expected tax credit come Jan. 1 because of a delay by the Treasury Department in drawing up rules for the tax breaks. The department said late Monday it won’t finish the rules that govern where...
