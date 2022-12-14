Tampa dads affected by the suicide of tWitch were the topic of discussion Thursday morning. For those who don’t know Stephen “tWitch” Boss was a dancer at heart. First appearing in music videos and in movies “Stomp The Yard” and “Magic Mike“. His huge smile was always noticeable. That energy took him to the reality show “So You Think You Can Dance” in many roles and onto Ellen in 2019, where he became a household name. Those households are filled with Tampa dads affected by the suicide of tWitch.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO