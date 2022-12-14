Read full article on original website
Geely’s Zeekr Shows Us More Of Its Waymo Robotaxi
Geely-owned Zeekr has published new photos and videos of its robotaxi, dubbed M-Vision concept, which was previewed in renderings last year. The EV is based on the new SEA-M architecture and will be a part of Waymo’s fleet, offering autonomous ride-hailing services in the US. The minivan was designed...
Ford Hikes F-150 Lightning Price By 9% Yet Again, EV Now Starts At $56,000
Ford has once again raised the price of the F-150 Lightning Pro, its website revealed today. The cheapest variant of the all-electric pickup truck now starts at $55,974 – a price which rises to $58,514 when the $1,895 destination fee and the $645 acquisition fee are added to the total.
Elantra N Owner Says Hyundai Stepped In After Cop Told Him To Sue Dealer Over Stock Exhaust
Not long ago we told you about how a police officer chided and then ticketed a driver for his loud exhaust. While that might sound pretty normal for California, what makes it strange is that the car in question is a stock Hyundai Elantra N sedan. Now, the driver is back with an update and things still aren’t settled.
This Concept 3.6-Liter 340 Hp Four-Cylinder Could Make It To Production
Blueprint Engines is a crate engine manufacturer with the biggest little four-cylinder you’ve ever heard of. Well, not technically the biggest little engine but at 3.6 liters, this four-banger would be could be huge for the aftermarket community in terms of engine swaps. In a very short time since its unveiling, it’s already made a big splash.
The IM LS7 Is An Electric Chinese SUV That Looks Like An Aston Martin DBX
This is the IM LS7, an all-electric crossover from China built by a brand you’ve likely never heard of. It also happens to look a lot like the Aston Martin DBX, at least from some angles. The LS7 has been brought to life by IM Motors, a new brand...
Indonesia To Offer Subsidies For EVs Up To $5,000
While most of Europe looks set to adopt a 2035 cut-off date for the sale of combustion-powered vehicles, a question still remains whether lower- and middle-income nations are prepared for such a shift. So much so that some automakers see a long future for the internal combustion engine, as evidenced by the recent deal signed between Renault and Geely.
2024 Honda UR-V And Avancier Coupe-Crossovers Getting A Facelift In China
Honda and its local Chinese partners are preparing a variety of updates to refresh their mid-size crossovers. Based on the same platform, the UR-V and the Avancier will get mild visual updates, tech upgrades, but will also suffer a mild loss of power. Photos released by the Chinese Ministry of...
Child Labor Reportedly Used At Two More Hyundai Suppliers In Alabama
Hyundai’s supply chain is once again the focus of scrutiny following new reports that its suppliers in Alabama broke child labor laws. Federal agencies are probing as many as six manufacturers throughout the state to determine if they employed minors. Reuters reports that a plant in Greenville, Alabama, owned...
Harry Metcalfe Checks Out The Ferrari Purosangue V12 SUV
If you wanted a physical example of just how insane some modern cars have become, look no further than the Ferrari Purosangue. While the idea of Ferrari building an SUV is one we have been processing for quite a few years now, the fact that the Italian went out and created one with a 6.5-liter naturally-aspirated V12 is quite extraordinary. The fact that has sold out for the first two years despite costing almost double a Lamborghini Urus and Aston Martin DBX is perhaps even more shocking.
We Face-Swapped The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV Concept With Its ICE Ancestors
This article includes renderings created by Thanos Pappas for CarScoops that are neither related to nor endorsed by Dodge. The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT was one of the most anticipated concept debuts of the year, as it previews the electric future of the iconic muscle car with a production version scheduled to follow in 2024. Thus, we decided to use it for our “face-swap” series, in order to see how it looks when fitted with the front end of three of its most iconic ancestors.
Everrati Adds $282k Range Rover Classic And $227k Defender To Menu Of Retro EV Conversions
Purists might not like the idea, but the market in EV-converted classics is picking up speed. British firm Everrati is doing a brisk trade powertrain-swapping cars like the Porsche 964-generation 911, Mercedes SL Pagoda and Superformance GT40, and now its added two more icons to its range. The company’s latest...
2024 MINI Countryman Dons Production Lights Ahead Of Next Year’s Debut
It’s been months since we’ve seen the 2024 MINI Countryman, but the model has returned and it’s sporting new camouflage as well as production lighting units. Spotted in two different locations, the latest batch of images appear to show the range-topping Countryman JCW as the prototypes have a four-tailpipe exhaust system and beefy brakes that are backed up by red calipers.
2024 Ford Mustang And Edge Hybrid, Donkervoort F22 And CarScoops Redesign: Your Weekly Brief
Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. This week we debuted our new look site, complete with performance improvements, a modernized layout, and a new logo. At the same time, we wanted to keep the bits you’ve come to know and love about CarScoops, so you’ll still find the same bevy of scoops, news, and reviews, all in their revised sections. Expect a few new additions over the coming weeks, and, as always, we appreciate your feedback, so do let us know what you think in the comments.
U.S. Fleet Efficiency Remains Stagnant For 2021 Model Year
According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), when it comes to the latest fleet wide fuel efficiency results, there’s good news and there’s bad news. The good news is that the government agency’s annual Automotive Trends Report has shown that fuel economy ratings for model year 2021 vehicles (the most recent it has data for) are at a record high and that emissions levels reached a record low. The bad news, that they have only improved minimally from the 2020 model year, if at all.
A Used Chevy Impala Offers Most Miles Per Dollar, Study Finds
Many of us are experiencing a squeeze on our finances right now thanks to a rise in living expenses, and buying a used car rather than a new one is one way to save money. But which used cars offers the best balance of affordability and reliability? Thrifty readers, we have an answer, and it’s called the Chevrolet Impala.
Tesla Offers UK Buyers 6,000 Free Charging Miles To Supercharge December Sales
Tesla is gifting 6,000 miles worth of free charging to UK buyers who take delivery of their cars before the end of the year. The offer only applies to new cars bought in the UK and delivered between 15-31 December. Just taken delivery or not expecting to pick your Tesla up until January? Tough luck, because the deal’s terms are set in stone and can’t be transferred to another person or vehicle.
Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato Teases Its Coachbuilt Bodywork And BiTurbo V6
Shortly after the announcement of the Alfa Romeo Giulia SWB Zagato, the Italian coachbuilder published a series of revealing teasers of the limited-production special, confirming earlier rumors about the V6 powertrain and showing bits and pieces of its bespoke design. The teasers, uploaded on the official Instagram page of Zagato,...
Max Verstappen’s 2018 Honda Civic Type R GT Is Back Up For Sale
Back in late 2021, after winning his first Formula 1 world championship title, Max Verstappen bid farewell to his trusty 2018 Honda Civic Type R GT, and auctioned it off for charity. If you really regret missing out on that sale, then we’ve got good news! You have a second opportunity to buy the car.
What’s Your Ideal Driving Seat?
Picture the inside of a Porsche 911 GT3. I’m guessing you’re imagining the fabric door latch straps, the rev counter with its sky-high 9,000 rpm redline and a pair of sexy carbon-shell bucket seats. And that’s how many GT3s do look, particularly the ones you see used for...
Should Subaru Consider Entering The Small Pickup Market With A Crosstrek-Based Baja?
This story includes renderings of a fictional Subaru Baja made by Theottle that are neither related to nor endorsed by Subaru. For the first time in what feels like a long time, small, unibody pickups are having something of a moment in North America (don’t be so smug, the rest of the world). But that raises an important question: Who else should be making a small pickup?
