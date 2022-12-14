ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ukraine war live updates: U.S. and Russia make another prisoner swap; Moscow says no 'Christmas ceasefire'

By Holly Ellyatt, Amanda Macias
CNBC
 4 days ago
Felicia Boyett
3d ago

it's a smoke screen do to all the backlash on swapping Griner instead of one of our marines!!! don't believe everything you read...

jamessanner
3d ago

the USA and Russia did not do another prisoner swap. Russia and Ukraine did a prisoner swap, that happened to include one "American" no one had heard about. Biden has done nothing to free the others. he was given a choice between Whelan and Griner, he chose Griner to further influence voters and their woke mentality

Tom#1
3d ago

I think Russia has proven that they are not the super power that they wanted everybody to believe. Yes they have nuclear weapons. But so do other countries that are not considered superpowers.

