Riverhawks Take Saturday Showdown Against Comets
The Toledo boys basketball team made the most of its non-league roadtrip, coming out victorious in Pacific County with a 58-41 win over Naselle on Saturday. The Riverhawks trailed narrowly after a quarter of play at Lyle Patterson Gym, but came out firing for 18 points in the second to take control of the evening. Kaven Winters led the way with seven points in the period, and finished with 15 on the game.
Tigers Drop Wildcats to Stay Unbeaten
Napavine: Kelly 4, Stanley 2, Grose 26, Demarest 2, Denault 12, Nelson 9, Landram 2. La Center: Maunu 2, Muffett 5, Gardner 3, Nixon 14, Grotte 2, Rainey 3. Larkin 2, Walker 5, Kawalek 6. In slugfest, the Napavine boys basketball team held La Center to 34% shooting, and beat...
Winlock Comes Back to Beat Owls
Mary M Knight: Fletcher 8, Reeves 7, Lohman 2, Morris 10. Winlock: Geehan 2, Kelly 15, Gil 2, Garcia 9, Peppers 11. Turning on the jets in the second half, the Winlock girls basketball team needed every bucket it got late in a 39-27 win over Mary M Knight Saturday afternoon in a non-league matchup.
Trojans Overcome 5-point Deficit in Final Minute, Beat South Bend
South Bend: Williams 12, Reidinger 12, Flynn 12, Kirpes 6, Yi 3, Posada 1. Pe Ell: Homan 17, Baldwin 11, Howard 10, Phelps 7, Baker 3, McCarty 1. The Pe Ell boys basketball team nearly lost its game against South Bend in the third quarter, but the Trojans won it in the fourth, coming back from a late deficit to pull out a 49-46 win.
Cardinals Thrash Owls
Mary M Knight: Walters 2, Morris 5, Camacno 2, Tupper 2. Winlock: Scofield 3, Cline 7, Svenson 5, Sickles 17, Patching 9, Ruiz 4, Allman 5, Thapa 4, Solorio 11. Paced by a dominant defensive showing, the Winlock boys basketball team crushed Mary M Knight at home Saturday afternoon, 65-11, in non-league action.
Thunderbirds Hold On Late for Win to Open Hardwood Invite
The Tumwater opened its run at one of the premier winter tournaments in the state with a non-league win Saturday, gritting out a 62-59 win over 1A Kings at the Hardwood Invite at Garfield High School in Seattle. Andrew Collins led the T-Birds with 15 points, and Luke Brewer added...
Phelps, Carper Lead Pe Ell Comeback over MMK
Mary M Knight: Fletcher 13, Morris 10, Lohman 8, Reeves 2, Ziegler 2. Pe Ell: Carper 19, Phelps 9, Zock 7, King 5, Coleman 4, Engel 4. Whatever the spark was for the Pe Ell girls basketball team’s offense, it was sitting in the locker room. After managing just 14 points in the first 16 minutes of play, the Trojans found their groove and took off Friday, coming from behind to beat Mary M. Knight 48-35.
Mules Blast Past Cardinals
Winlock: Geehan 1, Kelly 2, Cardenas 2, Garcia 3, Peppers 6. Wahkiakum: McKinley 11, Abdul-Kariem 5, LaFever 7, Kerstetter 21, Niemeyer 17. Having a hard time keeping up with the defending league champions, the Winlock girls basketball team fell on the road in Cathlamet to Wahkiakum Friday night, 61-14. The...
Pe Ell Downs South Bend
Away team: E. Capps 12. Kaiken 1, Bale 2, Stigall 5, Pine 7, J. Capps 2. Home team: Carper 30, Coleman 10, B. King 4, Engel 2, Zock 2. The Pe Ell girls basketball team stuck to its blueprint for success so far this winter, riding a massive game from senior Charlie Carper with a whole lot of support from underclassmen in a 48-29 win over South Bend on Saturday.
Loggers Drop Game to Ducks
Onalaska: Rushton 5, Underhill 7, Russon 6, C. McGraw 5, R. McGraw 4, Zandell 2. Having a tough night shooting, the Onalaska boys basketball team fell to Toutle Lake on the road Thursday night, 77-29. The Loggers were outscored 24-5 in the first quarter, and the Ducks never looked back...
Trojans Come Back to Beat Eagles
Firm Foundation: Holmgren 12, A. Quint 10, Graham 6, Matson 4, Rogers 2, I. Quint 3, Ferguson 2. Pe Ell: Homan 13, Baldwin 10, Phelps 10, Workman 6, McCarty 3, Howard 1, Baker 1. The Pe Ell boys basketball team bounced back into the win column Thursday night, coming from...
Mountaineers Fall Behind in Loss to Mules
Rainier: Howell 3, Ja. Meldrum 11, Jo. Meldrum 10, Owen 2, Ji. Meldrum 10, Sprouffske 11. Wahkiakum: Johnson 4, Curl 6, Avalon 13, Carlson 19, Sause 17. Trailing 33-17 at the half, the Rainier boys basketball team couldn’t quite make up the deficit in a 59-47 loss to Wahkiakum in Cathlamet Thursday night.
Cowlitz County Teen Barrel Racer Places First in World Finals
Tru Most, who goes by Tru Blue in the horse arena, won first place last week in the YETI Junior World Finals of Barrel Racing in Las Vegas where she competed against 164 other teens in barrel racing. Most, who is a freshman at Mark Morris High School, competed with...
In Loving Memory of Ann Huntting: 1954-2022
Ann Lucile Huntting passed away peacefully in her Napavine home Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at the age of 68. She was born Oct. 8, 1954, and grew up on the family farm in Silver Creek with her four siblings. After graduating as the salutatorian from Mossyrock High School, she attended...
In Loving Memory of Dianne Fletcher: 1936-2022
Dianne Lee Fletcher, age 86, of Chehalis, Washington passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Dianne was born July 18, 1936. She graduated from W.F. West High School in 1954, and went on to attend Centralia College, earning a degree in electronics. She married the love of her life, Douglas E. Fletcher, on Oct. 19, 1956.
In Loving Memory of Arlene Freitag: 1936-2022
Fifty-one year resident of Chehalis, Washington, Arlene Bottorff Freitag passed away of natural causes on Dec. 6, 2022, in Centralia, Washington. She was born June 11, 1936, to Robert and Karen Bottorff in Longview, Washington. Arlene graduated from Longview’s R.A. Long High School and attended Longview Community College where she...
Truck vs semi accident on US 12 leads to injury
A Camas man was injured following a truck vs semi accident on Highway 12. The Washington State Patrol shared details with KXRO regarding an accident on Thursday between Oakville and Elma, outside of Porter. According to their official report, a 23-year-old Winlock man was driving west on US 12 in...
A Look Back in Time: Centralia Bank Seeks to Head Off Bank Run Amid the Great Depression in 1932
The First Farmers-Merchants Bank and Trust Company in Centralia apparently persuaded nearly all of its depositors to sign an agreement it believed would protect the bank’s solvency, The Chronicle reported on Saturday, Dec. 17, 1932. The plan followed the passage of a resolution by the Centralia City Commission two...
Chehalis Council Amends Water Rights Agreement With Centralia, TransAlta
The Chehalis City Council on Monday approved an addendum to the City of Centralia’s purchase and sale agreement with TransAlta for water rights, adding the City of Chehalis as an owner. That addendum went along with an amendment to the regional water supply agreement between the two cities that...
Students Gain ‘Transformation’ in First Lewis County Business Week Since 2019
Handshakes were offered, new products presented, scouting salespeople grabbed the attention of investors and dollars changed hands — in a room full of 16-year-olds. Lewis County’s first Business Week since 2019 was held this week at the Northwest Sports Hub in Centralia thanks to nonprofit Kiddin’ Around with sponsorship by the Cowlitz Indian Tribe and the Economic Alliance of Lewis County.
