The Toledo boys basketball team made the most of its non-league roadtrip, coming out victorious in Pacific County with a 58-41 win over Naselle on Saturday. The Riverhawks trailed narrowly after a quarter of play at Lyle Patterson Gym, but came out firing for 18 points in the second to take control of the evening. Kaven Winters led the way with seven points in the period, and finished with 15 on the game.

TOLEDO, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO