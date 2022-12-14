ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WDEF

Movement on Bald River Falls replacement bridge

TELLICO PLAINS, Tennessee (WDEF) – The project keeps getting pushed back. But now the U.S. Forest Service has put the wheels in motion to replace the Bald River Falls Bridge. They have awarded the contract for building the replacement bridge and tearing down the old one. The original bridge...
TELLICO PLAINS, TN
wvlt.tv

Firefighter injured responding to Knoxville apartment fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday morning, a firefighter sustained minor injuries while fighting a Knoxville apartment fire. At 11:00 a.m., Knoxville Fire Department responded to Morning Side Garden Apartments for an activated fire alarm, according to a KFD media release. When crews arrived, they saw smoke on the third...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

WATCH: Black Bear Spotted Strolling Through Downtown Knoxville

A Monday morning video out of Knoxville, Tennessee captures the moment a curious black bear found himself wandering the streets and sidewalks surrounding downtown’s City County Government building. While the bear didn’t encounter any humans—save for a graveyard shift deputy—wildlife officers are using the clip to highlight that black bears are more commonly finding their way into urban areas.
KNOXVILLE, TN
luxury-houses.net

Enjoy Natural Beauty and Privacy in this $5.1M Estate in Louisville, TN

The Estate in Louisville is a luxurious home located on a beautiful shoreline now available for sale. This home located at 4240 Lake Meadow Way, Louisville, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 8,542 square feet of living spaces. Call Debbie Elliott-Sexton (865-755-0108) – Alliance Sotheby’s International Realty (865-357-3232) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, TN
WATE

Flight from Knoxville to Dallas diverted for possible maintenance issue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A flight leaving Knoxville had to make an unexpected stop on Friday. An American Airlines spokesperson said a flight with service from McGhee-Tyson Airport to Dallas-Fort Worth was diverted to Nashville for a possible maintenance issue. A statement from the airline said the flight landed normally and taxied to the gate […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
Radio Ink

Opie Joe Named PD of Knoxville Stations

SummitMedia says it has named Opie Joe the program director of two of its Knoxville stations, WCYQ (100.3 FM, The Wolf) and WNOX (93.1 FM). Joe has worked in Knoxville radio for over a decade, including as on-air personality at WCYQ and programming at WNOX. “Opie’s passion for our business...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Ben tracks two big rounds of cold - and perhaps some snow falling

Edward Kelley and Austin Carter reportedly planned attacks on law enforcement who participated in the investigation in the Jan. 6 riots. Knoxville Police Department officers are searching for Jomo Berry, who is wanted for several attempted murder charges. ‘Deeply a part of Zoo Knoxville’ | Iconic rhino euthanized after health...
KNOXVILLE, TN
knoxvilledailysun.com

Recovery effort underway near The Sinks

GATLINBURG, TN -- Around 3:40 p.m. on Friday, December 16 Great Smoky Mountains National Park dispatch received a call that a 61-year-old man had disappeared underwater while kayaking above The Sinks and did not resurface. NPS rangers, along with emergency personnel from Townsend Fire Department and Blount Special Operations Response...
TOWNSEND, TN
kingsriverlife.com

5 Things You Should NOT Do In Gatlinburg

When you go on vacation, you must follow the guidelines of the place you are visiting. This is because every popular tourist spot has specific rules that visitors need to know. These are designed to keep you safe, prevent the property from being damaged, and ensure everyone has a good time. Gatlinburg is no different. This is a cozy mountain town in eastern Tennessee, also known as a gateway to the Great Smoky Mountains.
GATLINBURG, TN
wvlt.tv

Former convicts get second chances thanks to Knoxville trucking company

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville trucking company, is giving a second chance to some inmates just released from Tennessee state prisons. Jim Peters, the president at TLD Logistics, explains how its ‘Changing Lanes’ program is helping better the lives of former inmates. “These are people that have...
KNOXVILLE, TN

