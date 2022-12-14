Read full article on original website
Inspection finds Morristown bakery using paintbrushes in food preparation
From bread being tossed to employees using paint brushes in the kitchen, a Morristown bakery failed its recent health inspection. The inspector checked off more than a dozen health violations in the report.
Bar owner says he feels targeted after Pigeon Forge changes liquor rules
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The owner of the "Funky Budha" in Pigeon Forge said his business is down 70% after the city started enforcing a change in the time businesses can serve liquor. Previously, the bar was allowed to serve alcohol until 3 a.m., but the city started enforcing...
WDEF
Movement on Bald River Falls replacement bridge
TELLICO PLAINS, Tennessee (WDEF) – The project keeps getting pushed back. But now the U.S. Forest Service has put the wheels in motion to replace the Bald River Falls Bridge. They have awarded the contract for building the replacement bridge and tearing down the old one. The original bridge...
wvlt.tv
Firefighter injured responding to Knoxville apartment fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday morning, a firefighter sustained minor injuries while fighting a Knoxville apartment fire. At 11:00 a.m., Knoxville Fire Department responded to Morning Side Garden Apartments for an activated fire alarm, according to a KFD media release. When crews arrived, they saw smoke on the third...
Firefighters knock down West Knoxville apartment fire
Knoxville Fire crews quickly knocked down a West Knoxville apartment fire early Friday.
Knox County reports two-thirds of people in area can't afford to be a homeowner
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Note: This article was updated on Dec. 16 to correct the spelling of Hancel to Hancen. Knox County leaders said that according to research, rises in the cost of living in Knox County have caused homelessness to spike across the area. The KnoxHMIS system, which...
WATCH: Black Bear Spotted Strolling Through Downtown Knoxville
A Monday morning video out of Knoxville, Tennessee captures the moment a curious black bear found himself wandering the streets and sidewalks surrounding downtown’s City County Government building. While the bear didn’t encounter any humans—save for a graveyard shift deputy—wildlife officers are using the clip to highlight that black bears are more commonly finding their way into urban areas.
luxury-houses.net
Enjoy Natural Beauty and Privacy in this $5.1M Estate in Louisville, TN
The Estate in Louisville is a luxurious home located on a beautiful shoreline now available for sale. This home located at 4240 Lake Meadow Way, Louisville, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 8,542 square feet of living spaces. Call Debbie Elliott-Sexton (865-755-0108) – Alliance Sotheby’s International Realty (865-357-3232) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Louisville.
Flight from Knoxville to Dallas diverted for possible maintenance issue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A flight leaving Knoxville had to make an unexpected stop on Friday. An American Airlines spokesperson said a flight with service from McGhee-Tyson Airport to Dallas-Fort Worth was diverted to Nashville for a possible maintenance issue. A statement from the airline said the flight landed normally and taxied to the gate […]
WBIR
Pigeon Forge bar says it lost 70% of its business
This summer Pigeon Forge changed its rules: banning liquor sales after 1 a.m. A local bar owner explains why he doesn't think the city's enforcement is legal.
Radio Ink
Opie Joe Named PD of Knoxville Stations
SummitMedia says it has named Opie Joe the program director of two of its Knoxville stations, WCYQ (100.3 FM, The Wolf) and WNOX (93.1 FM). Joe has worked in Knoxville radio for over a decade, including as on-air personality at WCYQ and programming at WNOX. “Opie’s passion for our business...
wvlt.tv
Ben tracks two big rounds of cold - and perhaps some snow falling
Edward Kelley and Austin Carter reportedly planned attacks on law enforcement who participated in the investigation in the Jan. 6 riots. Knoxville Police Department officers are searching for Jomo Berry, who is wanted for several attempted murder charges. ‘Deeply a part of Zoo Knoxville’ | Iconic rhino euthanized after health...
knoxvilledailysun.com
Recovery effort underway near The Sinks
GATLINBURG, TN -- Around 3:40 p.m. on Friday, December 16 Great Smoky Mountains National Park dispatch received a call that a 61-year-old man had disappeared underwater while kayaking above The Sinks and did not resurface. NPS rangers, along with emergency personnel from Townsend Fire Department and Blount Special Operations Response...
Popular supermarket chain opens new "state-of-the-art" grocery store in Tennessee
A popular supermarket chain recently opened a new "state-of-the-art" grocery store in Tennessee to replace an older, outdated store. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, the popular supermarket chain Food City opened its brand new state-of-the-art grocery store in Alcoa, Tennessee, to replace an older existing store in the same town.
Checkers Drive-in opens first Knoxville location
Popular drive-in chain Checkers is now open for business at their first location in Knoxville.
‘A nightmare’ Knoxville couple left waiting after costly deposit for new sunroom
A Knoxville couple paid a big deposit for a sunroom more than seven months ago, but as of December 13, they have nothing to show for it.
CEO of KUB visits customer who switched to 'World's Fastest Internet' for instant feedback
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The CEO of the Knoxville Utilities Board, Gabriel Bolas, visited a customer on Friday who had just signed up for fiber internet services through the utility company. He said he was hoping to get instant feedback on the services, and he said that teams at KUB...
kingsriverlife.com
5 Things You Should NOT Do In Gatlinburg
When you go on vacation, you must follow the guidelines of the place you are visiting. This is because every popular tourist spot has specific rules that visitors need to know. These are designed to keep you safe, prevent the property from being damaged, and ensure everyone has a good time. Gatlinburg is no different. This is a cozy mountain town in eastern Tennessee, also known as a gateway to the Great Smoky Mountains.
Family fears the worst as search continues for missing East Tennessee man
An East Tennessee family is holding on to hope as Jefferson County authorities and loved ones are searching for David McAfee.
wvlt.tv
Former convicts get second chances thanks to Knoxville trucking company
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville trucking company, is giving a second chance to some inmates just released from Tennessee state prisons. Jim Peters, the president at TLD Logistics, explains how its ‘Changing Lanes’ program is helping better the lives of former inmates. “These are people that have...
