Centreville, MI

Centreville, White Pigeon, Mendon girls each win on Tuesday

By Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
 4 days ago
The Centreville girls picked up their first win of the season on Tuesday, beating Decatur 51-22.

“The girls played hard tonight and executed well on both ends of the court,” Centreville coach Jill Peterson said. “We were able to work on some new things on the fly and did them fairly well. I’m proud of this team and am excited for the growth we’ll have this season from the work they put in each day.”

Centreville exploded for 21 points in the first quarter. Faith Edwards led the way with 11 points in the frame, which put the Bulldogs up 21-4 after the opening eight minutes.

The defense was big for Centreville in the second stanza, the Bulldogs held Decatur to just two points.

Centreville scored 11 and led 32-6 at halftime.

Edges of 10-8 in the third and 9-8 in the fourth propelled the Bulldogs to the win.

Edwards finished with a game-high 22 points, she added seven rebounds with five assists and five steals. Mara Webb had a solid game with 12 points and nine rebounds for Centreville.

August Blair chipped in with five points.

Emmy Pritchard, Hailey Miller, Jessica Wickey, Ane Bastida, Kendalynn Bernheisel and Ruth LaFluer all scored two points in the game. Bernheisel brought in seven rebounds, Miller added six rebounds and two assists while Pritchard handed out three assists.

White Pigeon 53, Comstock 22

The White Pigeon girls improved to 3-3 on the season with a 53-22 victory over Comstock on Tuesday.

“We played a great game tonight,” White Pigeon coach Brooke McClure said. “We came in confident and played great defense the first half. We controlled the tempo of the game and we finally scored like we are capable of.”

White Pigeon built a solid lead in the opening quarter. The Chiefs won the race to double digit points and led 10-3 after the first eight minutes. That lead only grew in the second quarter.

White Pigeon would post 12 in that frame while also holding Comstock to just two points. The lead was 22-5 at halftime. The Chiefs held advantages of 12-8 in the third and 19-9 in the fourth.

Shelby McDaniel led the Chiefs with 10 points in the game, she added five rebounds. Amyia Wright totaled nine points with two rebounds, Jamielynn Delarye totaled nine points with three rebounds and three steals. Also scoring nine points was Ellie McBride, she grabbed nine rebounds in the game. Scoring seven points was Bailee Freedline, she totaled three steals and six assists while Dani Steel also scored seven points. Sadie McDaniel chipped in with two points.

Mendon 48, Lawrence 29

The Mendon Hornets are the first local team to win five games on the season. The fifth victory came on Tuesday night over Lawrence, 48-29.

Mendon did not have a player score in double figures for the game, but did have eight different players score points in Tuesday’s win.

Makennah Mullin led the way with nine points. She added five rebounds with three steals and three assists. Brianna Heitkamp scored eight points with eight rebounds, Cienna Nightingale tossed in seven points with eight rebounds.

Jadyn Samson had a statsheet-stuffed game with six points, six assists, six steals, five rebounds and three blocks. Keyara Szymanski scored six points with three rebounds, Jenna Scheffler totaled five points with seven rebounds.

Lila Schinker scored four points with four rebounds. Presley Allen added three points and two rebounds, Kayla Wenzel swiped one steal.

Reading 30, Colon 21

The Colon girls dropped a 30-21 decision to Reading at home on Tuesday.

“It was a defensive battle,” Colon coach Beth Preston said. “We struggled with turnovers and were unable to ever get anything going offensively.”

Colon trailed by just a bucket with about 90 seconds remaining in the game.

“We were forced to foul and they were able to make free throws and put the game away,” Preston said.

Reading scored 10 points in the fourth quarter. It was the only instance of either team breaking double digits in a quarter for the game. The Rangers led 8-2 after one and 14-11 at the break. Reading’s edge in the third quarter was 7-5.

Reese Williams led Colon with six points, three steals and three assists. Megan Jackson scored four points with eight rebounds, Macey Burgess tossed in four points as well. Megann Mullins added three points while Liv Johnson and Raegan Thaxton both scored two points.

Three Rivers 50, Plainwell 45

Three Rivers improved to 4-1 on the season with a 50-45 victory over Plainwell on Tuesday.

The Lady Cats were led by Jennaya Decker with 11 points. Dani Glass tossed in 10 points, Allie McGlothlen added nine and Gabby Charvat totaled eight.

Delton-Kellogg 43, Constantine 37

The Constantine girls put up a fight, but fell in a close one to Delton-Kellogg on Tuesday, 43-37.

In the loss, Olivia Herlein led the Lady Falcons with 10 points, three steals and two assists while Lily Peters threw in nine points.

Bella Cullifer finished with seven points and 10 rebounds, Jaedyn Herlein added six points with four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Megan Middleton scored four points, Autumn Ambs made a free throw.

