Reading, MI

Reading boys and girls basketball come home from Colon with Tuesday night victories

By Joseph Flaherty, Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
 4 days ago
COLON, Mich. — The Rangers rallied their programs and fans together and headed out for a classic Tuesday night hoops battle at Colon High School. Reading represented the Big 8 conference, while Colon represented the SCAA conference. Both their boys and girls varsity programs look to compete for their respective league titles this year, which made the matchups more interesting than their usual non-conference slate of games.

Head coach Kevin Bailey and the Lady Rangers battled in a defensive slugfest with the Magi. It was a tough shooting night for the Rangers, but a solid 8-2 start in the first quarter helped balance out a comeback from the Magi in the second. The Rangers led 13-11 at the half. The Rangers came out of the half and put seven points on the scoreboard in the third quarter and held the Magi to just five points. Sophomore Aubree Ervans scored five of her 11 points in the fourth quarter and Ariana McDowell helped put the game on ice after making five of her six free throw attempts.

Abby Affholter was a rebounding ace, grabbing nine boards to help give the Rangers extra possessions. Maggie Santure had a strong game with two points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals. Jenna Londeau, an athlete of the week nominee, knocked down a three-point shot. The Rangers won 30-21, limiting Colon's leading scorer to six points.

Coach Bailey said the bench was a strong presence for the team throughout the game, with Blakeleigh Cornstubble brining in a couple rebounds to help the Rangers pick up their fifth win of the year. Coach Bailey highlighted the defensive effort from his entire team, including Alexis and Taylor Engel and Serenity Trott. The Ranger girls prep hoops team is now 5-1 on the year, heading into an important home game against Springport on Friday night.

Head coach Brett Kerspilo and the Ranger boys varsity prep hoops team also had a strong outing against the Magi, although their contest saw both teams score over 45 points. For the Magi, 45 points would be their final total. The Rangers managed to put up 66 points for another double-digit victory on the season, extending their record to 3-0.

The Rangers led 40-16 at the half, and Colon managed to outscore the Rangers 19-16 to try and close the gap before the end of the fourth quarter. Colton Wiler led the Rangers with a double-double, scoring 25 and grabbing 18 rebounds. Maverick Messenger had 15 points and five steals. Jesse Cabrera had 10 points and Brady Kling had 10 points. Zac Affholter had six points and seven rebounds. The Rangers take their undefeated record on the road this Thursday against Quincy.

