ST. IGNACE – The Pellston Hornets saw multiple wrestlers compete at the St. Ignace Lions Club Invitational held on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Wrestling in the 144-pound weight class was Kenny Crawford, who received a first-round bye and then prevailed over Newberry’s Lucas Nalette with a fall time of 3:04. Crawford went on to capture first place with a pinfall victory over Manistique’s Kaleb Baker in 32 seconds.

Also wrestling for the Hornets was Waasmowin Craven, who won by pinfall over Sault Ste. Marie’s Brett Siesel in his first match. However, Craven suffered a pinfall loss to Munising’s Reagan Boweman in his second bout. After bouncing back with a pinfall victory over Cheboygan’s Thomas Bailey, Craven advanced to the third-place match. Despite holding a 4-1 lead, Craven lost an 8-4 decision to Manistique’s Griffin Maline.

At 165 pounds, Liam Hebert won by pinfall over Manistique’s Kirk Slater in his opening match, which helped him advance to the semifinals. However, Hebert was pinned by Grayling’s Braiden Tuck in the semis. In his third match, Hebert captured a 9-2 victory over Cheboygan’s Evan Blaskowski. Hebert was awarded third place with no contest against Atlanta’s Hughin Current after Current was unable to wrestle due to reaching the maximum number of matches allowed earlier in the tournament.

Other Hornets picking up victories were Hunter Sonnenberg (138), who pinned Cheboygan’s Jason Peacock, and William Kline, who pinned Sault Ste. Marie’s Timothy Garland.

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Pellston’s Crawford takes first at St. Ignace wrestling invite