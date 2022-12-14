Read full article on original website
Why stocks keep tumbling: Good news and bad news are bad
CNN — The good vibes on Wall Street are fading fast: US stocks tumbled yet again Friday as investors come to grips with a souring economy. Dow futures were down 400 points, or 1.3%. S&P 500 futures fell 1.4%, and Nasdaq Composite futures were 1.1% lower. CNN Business' Fear...
The Grinch comes for retailers
CNN — Weaker-than-expected retail sales in November pummeled market sentiment on Thursday and raised the odds that the Federal Reserve's inflation-fighting interest rate hikes would push the economy into recession. What's happening: US retail sales, which measure the total amount of money that stores make from selling goods to...
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Millions of Americans Would Get $3,600 Payments in 2023 Under New Plan
Scores of Americans were lifted out of poverty thanks to 2021's expanded child tax credit. Whether it comes back in 2023 is another question.
Trump is losing it on Truth Social as he braces for DOJ referral
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hours after Donald Trump lashed out over the possibility that the Department of Justice could be receiving one or more criminal referrals next week from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol, he launched a new broadside with an implied threat that his perceived political enemies "must be dealt with."
Donald Trump's NFT superhero trading cards timed the market all wrong
CNN — Donald Trump's entrance into the NFT world came at the worst possible moment. The former president's hyped-up "major announcement" turned out to be a set of digital trading cards for $99 a pop, sparking widespread mockery from late-night hosts to even some Trump loyalists like Michael Flynn and Steve Bannon.
One dead in strikes on Russian region near Ukraine, Belgorod governor says
CNN — One person was reported dead and eight people were injured in the Russian region of Belgorod on Sunday following shelling by Ukrainian forces, according to the regional governor. "One person died. It is known that the man came to us from Tambov and worked as a contractor...
After this week's Fed rate hike, where are mortgage rates headed?
CNN — The Federal Reserve hiked its benchmark lending rate this week for the seventh time this year, capping a year of intense pressure on the housing market that pushed mortgage rates above 7% for the first time since 2002. But now that the Fed has signaled a softer...
As games draw to a close, plight of migrant workers has cast a shadow over World Cup
CNN — Boniface Barasa worked for three years as a construction worker in Qatar, but the life-long football fan now says he was so traumatized by the experience that he was torn about watching matches during the World Cup. Barasa, 38, says he witnessed a co-worker die after collapsing...
Panama orders mammoth copper mine to cease operations
MEXICO CITY — Panama’s president announced Thursday that the government ordered the local subsidiary of a Canadian mining company to cease operations at its huge open pit copper mine after it failed to sign a new contract outlining substantially higher payments to the government. Minera Panama, a subsidiary...
Biden begins to refill Strategic Petroleum Reserve, while Keystone Pipeline leak prompts new emergency exchange
CNN — The Biden administration announced plans Friday to provide nearly 2 million barrels of oil to refineries through an emergency exchange and simultaneously begin efforts to replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve early next year. The new emergency exchange is aimed at addressing "potential supply disruptions" caused by the...
Elon Musk offers journalists he banned from Twitter ability to return under certain condition
CNN — New Twitter owner Elon Musk offered several of the journalists he banned from the social media website earlier this week the ability to return to the platform if they deleted the tweets he falsely claimed shared his "exact real-time" location. The move from Musk came after he...
How the Arab world's most populous country became addicted to debt
CNN — Egypt has dug itself a massive hole of debt. On Friday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will extend a $3 billion loan to the country, a fourth aid package in six years, as its financial tailspin continues. The loan, along with billions of dollars in cash inflows...
Elon Musk censors the press
CNN — Elon Musk is no free speech warrior. The thin-skinned new Twitter owner on Thursday banned the accounts of several high-profile journalists from the nation's top news organizations, including: CNN's Donie O'Sullivan; The New York Times' Ryan Mac; and The Washington Post's Drew Harwell. Progressive journalist Aaron Rupar and pundit Keith Olbermann were also banned, as were others.
The world is burning more coal than ever before, new report shows
CNN — The global energy crisis caused by Russia's war on Ukraine has pushed global demand for coal -- the most polluting of all fossil fuels -- to a record high in 2022, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday. Demand for coal is set to grow 1.2%...
'Avatar: The Way of Water' could be a 'life saver' for China's cinemas
CNN — James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" has premiered in China, 13 years after the original film took the country by storm. It's expected to be a shot in the arm for the world's second-biggest film market, which has been battered by the country's stringent zero-Covid policy.
