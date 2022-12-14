ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL

Why stocks keep tumbling: Good news and bad news are bad

CNN — The good vibes on Wall Street are fading fast: US stocks tumbled yet again Friday as investors come to grips with a souring economy. Dow futures were down 400 points, or 1.3%. S&P 500 futures fell 1.4%, and Nasdaq Composite futures were 1.1% lower. CNN Business' Fear...
WRAL

The Grinch comes for retailers

CNN — Weaker-than-expected retail sales in November pummeled market sentiment on Thursday and raised the odds that the Federal Reserve's inflation-fighting interest rate hikes would push the economy into recession. What's happening: US retail sales, which measure the total amount of money that stores make from selling goods to...
Salon

Trump is losing it on Truth Social as he braces for DOJ referral

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hours after Donald Trump lashed out over the possibility that the Department of Justice could be receiving one or more criminal referrals next week from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol, he launched a new broadside with an implied threat that his perceived political enemies "must be dealt with."
WASHINGTON STATE
WRAL

Donald Trump's NFT superhero trading cards timed the market all wrong

CNN — Donald Trump's entrance into the NFT world came at the worst possible moment. The former president's hyped-up "major announcement" turned out to be a set of digital trading cards for $99 a pop, sparking widespread mockery from late-night hosts to even some Trump loyalists like Michael Flynn and Steve Bannon.
UTAH STATE
WRAL

One dead in strikes on Russian region near Ukraine, Belgorod governor says

CNN — One person was reported dead and eight people were injured in the Russian region of Belgorod on Sunday following shelling by Ukrainian forces, according to the regional governor. "One person died. It is known that the man came to us from Tambov and worked as a contractor...
WRAL

After this week's Fed rate hike, where are mortgage rates headed?

CNN — The Federal Reserve hiked its benchmark lending rate this week for the seventh time this year, capping a year of intense pressure on the housing market that pushed mortgage rates above 7% for the first time since 2002. But now that the Fed has signaled a softer...
WRAL

Panama orders mammoth copper mine to cease operations

MEXICO CITY — Panama’s president announced Thursday that the government ordered the local subsidiary of a Canadian mining company to cease operations at its huge open pit copper mine after it failed to sign a new contract outlining substantially higher payments to the government. Minera Panama, a subsidiary...
WRAL

How the Arab world's most populous country became addicted to debt

CNN — Egypt has dug itself a massive hole of debt. On Friday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will extend a $3 billion loan to the country, a fourth aid package in six years, as its financial tailspin continues. The loan, along with billions of dollars in cash inflows...
WRAL

Elon Musk censors the press

CNN — Elon Musk is no free speech warrior. The thin-skinned new Twitter owner on Thursday banned the accounts of several high-profile journalists from the nation's top news organizations, including: CNN's Donie O'Sullivan; The New York Times' Ryan Mac; and The Washington Post's Drew Harwell. Progressive journalist Aaron Rupar and pundit Keith Olbermann were also banned, as were others.
WRAL

The world is burning more coal than ever before, new report shows

CNN — The global energy crisis caused by Russia's war on Ukraine has pushed global demand for coal -- the most polluting of all fossil fuels -- to a record high in 2022, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Friday. Demand for coal is set to grow 1.2%...
WRAL

'Avatar: The Way of Water' could be a 'life saver' for China's cinemas

CNN — James Cameron's "Avatar: The Way of Water" has premiered in China, 13 years after the original film took the country by storm. It's expected to be a shot in the arm for the world's second-biggest film market, which has been battered by the country's stringent zero-Covid policy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy