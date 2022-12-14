Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wgnsradio.com
See All of the Great Murfreesboro Christmas Parade Photos from This Past Sunday!
Click the ABOVE photo to see one of our slideshows of the 2022 Christmas Parade. Then, click the BELOW photos to see even more pictures from the parade that was held this past Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Murfreesboro!. (Murfreesboro, TN) The annual Murfreesboro Christmas Parade was a great success...
franklinis.com
The Factory at Franklin Announces New Food, Salon and Office Tenants
FRANKLIN, Tenn., (December 14, 2022) – The Factory at Franklin, owned by Holladay Properties, announced today new restaurant and retail tenants, including Edley’s Bar-B-Que, The White Alligator and Structured Hair. Longtime Factory office tenant Treeline Bamboo is expanding its footprint and relocating to newly designed space on the campus.
WKRN
Missing Murfreesboro woman found overnight
The Murfreesboro Police Department says a woman reported missing earlier this week was found safe overnight. The Murfreesboro Police Department says a woman reported missing earlier this week was found safe overnight. Pedestrian struck, killed in Old Hickory; Driver …. The driver in a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian...
wgnsradio.com
3 Murfreesboro Doctors Receive 2022 Physician Awards
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to recognize its 2022 honorees for outstanding accomplishments in clinical leadership. Dr. David Beaird has been named Physician of the Year; Dr. Rick Michaelson received the Clinical Excellence Award; and Dr. Matt Perkins was honored with the Dr. Olin Williams Distinguished Service Award. Physician...
Looking back at the great concerts Murphy Center hosted over the last 50 years
On December 11, 2022, the iconic Murphy Center arena on Middle Tennessee State University's campus turned 50 years old.
There's A Calming Salt Cave In Tennessee & You Can Relax Inside Of It For Only $30
When life's daily stressors get to be too much, sometimes you just have to find a good way to relax. Spa treatments are an ideal way to kick your feet up and just forget about the real world for a little while. One place where you can definitely find that...
Maury County mourns loss of Reserve Deputy Brad Miller
After 68 years on earth, Reserve Deputy Brad Miller’s journey ends here at his visitation, surrounded by his fellow brothers in blue and a family that will miss him.
WSMV
Engineer says crane has structural problems
A Maury County deputy killed in a crash on Monday was remembered at a visitation service on Thursday in Columbia. An East Nashville community is demanding change at a busy intersection many pedestrians use daily after a man was hit by a car and severely injured on Sunday. Thursday evening...
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Police Cite 3-Drivers During Special School Bus Operation
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. - Murfreesboro Police officers cited three drivers who drove past a Murfreesboro City Schools bus while the stop sign was deployed and lights flashing said MPD Lieutenant Greg Walker. It was part of the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force school bus safety traffic enforcement on Thursday.
wgnsradio.com
Holiday Scams Hitting Rutherford County
(Rutherford County, TN) Christmas is only days away, but the holiday spirit has yet to hit criminals. James Price of the Better Business Bureau highlighted how the internet is one of many places to exercise caution when making gift purchases…. A Murfreesboro woman told WGNS on Thursday she purchased LuLu...
Reward Money Increased in Estill Springs Robbery Case
The Estill Springs Police department continues to investigate the robbery of the Speedy-Sak on September 17 at approximately 10:40 p.m. The individual entered a local store and robbed it at gun point. If you or anyone knows or saw anything suspicious, please contact Detective Tyree by calling (931)-649-2233 or contact Franklin County Dispatch (931)-967-2331.
WAAY-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes of I-65 to detour through Ardmore as work to clear crash scene continues
Emergency crews are still on the scene of a crash Friday morning that involved a tractor-trailer carrying a highly flammable and volatile chemical solution. Ardmore Volunteer Fire Department said as of 4 p.m., they were ready to begin trying to move the truck, but in order to do so safely, they need to divert traffic in all lanes of Interstate 65 away from the area near the Alabama-Tennessee state line.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Woman Dies after being removed from BMW while having Convulsions Outside of Gas Station
(Nashville, TN) In Nashville, Metro Police are trying to determine the identity of a man who allegedly removed a female passenger from his car as she was having what was described as a seizure. The woman, who was in the midst of a medical crisis, has been identified as 38-year-old Hayley Grace from Murfreesboro.
wgnsradio.com
Death of Inmate at Coffee County Jail on Monday Remains Under Investigation
(COFFEE COUNTY, TN) In nearby Coffee County, the death of an inmate at the local jail remains under investigation. The man, whose name has not been released, became ill during the booking process and died on Monday, December 12, 2022. Evidently, the subject was transported to the facility from another...
Multiple agencies, K9 Unit recover 600 lbs. of marijuana in Lincoln County
More than 600 pounds of marijuana was recovered from a storage unit in Lincoln County last week.
wgnsradio.com
Bedford County Standoff Ends With Man Dying of Self-Inflicted Shot
(Shelbyville TN) An early Tuesday (12/13/2022) morning standoff on Knob Creek Road in neighboring Bedford County ended in 32-year old "Boo" Brewer reportedly dying of a single self-inflicted shot, according to Sheriff Austin Swing. Brewer reportedly shared the home with his mother. It began Monday evening as Bedford County deputies...
Franklin Co. North Middle School Student taken to the Hospital after using Vape
On Friday morning at 10:55 a.m. Franklin County authorities were called to North Middle School because of concern with a 12 year old student. According to Franklin County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Sam Davidson told On Target News that the student used a vaping device at school and had a serious reaction. The student was taken via ambulance to the E.R. at Southern Tennessee Health System-Winchester.
radio7media.com
Wayne County Drug Arrest
THE WAYNE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SERVED MULTIPLE DRUG RELATED SEARCH WARRANTS ON WEDNESDAY AT 2728 AND 2732 RAILROAD BED ROAD IRON CITY TN. AS A RESULT OF THOSE SEARCH WARRANTS, DAWN MARIE CROPPER-BROWN WAS CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE/DELIVER/SELL, POSSESSION DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING COMMISSION OF A FELONY, TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE, POSSESSION SCH. IV W/INTENT, INTRODUCTION OF CONTRABAND INTO A PENAL FACILITY AND HAS A $237,500 BOND PENDING APPEARANCE IN WAYNE COUNTY GENERAL SESSIONS COURT . RONALD JESSE BROWN WAS CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE WITH INTENT TO MANUFACTURE/DELIVER/SELL, TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE, POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA, AND SIMPLE POSSESSION AND HAS A $137,500 BOND PENDING APPEARANCE IN GENERAL SESSIONS COURT.
Comments / 0