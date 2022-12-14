ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Kyiv mayor reports explosions in center of Ukrainian capital

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tMxRQ_0jhsU9CB00

KYIV, Ukraine — The mayor of Kyiv reported multiple explosions in the Ukrainian capital on Wednesday, the first such time in weeks during Russia’s ongoing war against the country.

Vitali Klitschko wrote in a post on Telegram that there were explosions in a central district of the capital that is home to many government agencies and buildings. He said municipal teams were in place and more details were expected.

The reported blasts come as Ukraine has faced a barrage of Russian air strikes across the country, largely targeting infrastructure, in recent weeks as well as continued fighting along the front lines in the eastern and southern regions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DGv5c_0jhsU9CB00
Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram that there were explosions in a central district of the capital.
Global Images Ukraine via Getty

It was not immediately clear what the targets were, or whether civilian, administrative or military sites were the aim.

U.S. officials said Tuesday the United States was poised to approve sending a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine, agreeing to an urgent request from Ukrainian leaders desperate for more robust weapons to shoot down incoming Russian missiles.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pressed Western leaders as recently as Monday to provide more advanced weapons to help his country in its war with Russia. The Patriot would be the most advanced surface-to-air missile system the West has provided to Ukraine to help repel Russian aerial attacks in the war between the countries that erupted with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

U.S. officials also said last week that Moscow has been looking to Iran to resupply the Russian military with drones and surface-to-surface missiles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k0NvK_0jhsU9CB00
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pressed Western leaders to provide more advanced weapons to help his country in war.
AFP via Getty Images

Ukrainian authorities said that during the latest round of volleys on Dec. 5, more than 60 of 70 strikes were intercepted by air defense systems. Klitschko said Ukrainian forces shot down 10 self-explosive drones over Kyiv and the region Wednesday.

Comments / 1

Related
Newsweek

Russia Finally Slips Up

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
RadarOnline

Escape Plan: Vladimir Putin Set To Flee To South America If Russia Loses War Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin reportedly has an escape that would see the struggling Russian leader flee to South America should he lose the ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.The escape plan, dubbed “Noah’s Ark,” was first put in place in the spring shortly after the 70-year-old Russian president ordered his forces to invade Ukraine. According to Abbas Gallyamov, a former Putin ally-turned-political analyst who served as Putin’s main speechwriter from 2008 to 2010, the Russian leader plans to escape to Argentina or Venezuela if he is ousted from power as a result of Russia’s potential defeat in Ukraine."I usually don't...
New York Post

3 reasons why the CIA will not order Putin’s assassination

As a former Defense Intelligence Agency officer specializing in Russia, I often am asked why the United States doesn’t just take out Vladimir Putin. Russia’s president is clearly a bad dude. So far, in his barbaric 10-month war against Ukraine, Putin’s forces have bombed maternity wards, tortured civilians and abducted their children, shipping them to Russia by force. His missiles have pounded vital infrastructure, leaving Ukrainians without electricity or drinking water amid freezing winter temperatures. His illegal invasion has also led to a global energy crisis and exacerbated skyrocketing inflation across the West. US leaders watch the conflict nervously, worried it could...
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Beast

Russian Officials Fear Deserter on the Run Just Went Full Rambo With a Machine Gun

A suspected Russian deserter dressed in full camouflage and a ski mask opened fire on police officers in Russia’s Rostov region on Tuesday, sparking frantic calls for residents to take cover indoors as a manhunt was underway. The incident—just the latest evidence of Vladimir Putin’s flailing war beginning to...
International Business Times

Russian Woman Who Harassed Ukrainians In Germany Permanently Expelled From Country

Germany has permanently expelled a Russian woman who harassed Ukrainians. A video of Yulia Prokhorova being escorted by German police officers at the Berlin Brandenburg Airport was shared via Twitter Sunday. "Great news! Yulia Prokhorova, the Russian woman who kept harassing Ukrainian refugees on the streets of Germany and Austria,...
Interesting Engineering

Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border

In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
117K+
Followers
68K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy