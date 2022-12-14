Read full article on original website
Related
Officer accused of forcing her way into Christian County home charged with burglary
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A Hopkinsville police officer is reportedly facing a burglary charge following a Saturday morning incident in Christian County. According to WKDZ Radio, the Christian County Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old Cheyenne Rose forced her way into a home along Turner Loop in Gracey, damaging the door, and pushed someone inside, which […]
wvih.com
Allen County Man Faces Federal Charges
On December 14, 2022, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging an Allen County man with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to court documents, 49 year-old Timothy E. Austin, of Scottsville, possessed with the intent to distribute...
WBKO
Grand Jury indicts Allen County man
Kentucky State Fraternal Order of the Police deliver Christmas food baskets. Kentucky State Fraternal Order of the Police deliver Christmas food baskets. Bob Wood is this months Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero. Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Bob Wood. Updated: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:24 PM CST. The latest news...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Police Officer Charged With Burglary
A Hopkinsville Police Officer was charged with burglary after an incident on Turner Loop in Gracey Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say while off duty 25-year-old Cheyenne Rose forced her way into a home damaging the door then pushed someone inside the home causing them to fall on the couch and their glasses to break.
whopam.com
Indictments returned for assault, rape, abuse
An indictment for assault in the first-degree and three counts of wanton endangerment was returned by a Christian County Grand Jury against the Fort Campbell man charged in connection with a collision on I-24 in August. Twenty-seven-year-old Nickolas Lack of Fort Campbell was also indicted for operating a vehicle while...
whopam.com
Two arrested for felony wanton endangerment after child dropped off at empty home
Two Hopkinsville residents were arrested on felony charges Thursday afternoon after a small child was dropped off at a Talbert Drive residence with no one home. The five-year old male was dropped off by the school bus, according to the Hopkinsville police report, which says it was the mother’s intent for the boy to be dropped there, even though he did not have a guardian there or any way to get inside.
wnky.com
Allen County man indicted on drug trafficking charges
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – An Allen County man has been indicted on charges dating back to an incident in August. On Wednesday, Dec. 14, Timothy E. Austin, 49, of Scottsville received an indictment on charges of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man And Woman Charged With Endangering Child
A Hopkinsville man and woman were charged with wanton endangerment after a 5-year-old was left outside alone on Talbert Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a 5-year-old that was dropped off by a school bus and had been outside by himself for an extensive amount of time. The child was reportedly taken by a neighbor who showed up in a vehicle shortly after law enforcement arrived.
k105.com
Suspicious person call at Morgantown Elem. School leads to arrest of man on drug charges
A Morgantown man has been jailed on drug charges after being found loitering on school property. Thursday afternoon at approximately 5:00, officers responded to Morgantown Elementary School, at 210 Cemetery Street, on the report of a suspicious male, according to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor. Upon arriving at the scene,...
wvih.com
Two Arrested After High-speed Chase
Two people are facing multiple charges following a high-speed chase on Interstate 65 in Warren County. According to court records, Kentucky State Police was conducting a traffic stop on a white Nissan Altima, when the driver suddenly sped off the Interstate to Highway 3145. The driver was allegedly speeding in...
wkdzradio.com
Oak Grove Woman Sentenced In Daughter’s Death
An Oak Grove woman was sentenced Wednesday morning to five years in jail in connection to the June 2020 death of her daughter. Last month, Patricia Conyers entered an Alford plea in Christian Circuit Court as part of a plea deal on a charge of second-degree manslaughter. An Alford plea is a formal admission of guilt toward charges in criminal court while the defendant expresses their innocence of the charges.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Charged With South Fowler Avenue Burglary
A Hopkinsville man was charged Thursday morning after he was reportedly identified as a person who broke into a shed on South Fowler Avenue Tuesday. Hopkinsville Police say 41-year-old Isaac Dodd was identified by the owner of the home as the person who broke into a shed and stole tools and building supplies.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Possession Of Drugs
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with possession of drugs after a traffic stop on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a report of a suspicious vehicle and located 42-year-old Angela Ramsey in the area with an expired tag on her vehicle.
WBKO
Wife and husband found dead months apart, source claims a murder-for-hire plot
Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - A lot of questions remain unanswered after a Tennessee man was found dead in Kentucky several months ago and now his wife is dead. Back in September, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office reported that Michael Harding had been missing for several days. His truck was last seen in the Burkesville area, according to surveillance footage.
WBKO
Indictments returned on Horse Cave man who threatened mass shootings
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A federal grand jury in Bowling Green, returned an indictment Wednesday on a Hart County man with transmitting threats in interstate commerce. According to a complaint, Joshua Morrison, 30, of Horse Cave, transmitted a threat in interstate commerce on Nov. 20 around 6:20 a.m. when Kentucky State Police received a complaint regarding threats sent through Facebook Messenger.
wevv.com
Former Hopkins County resident loses over $2,000 after falling victim to sheriff scam
Kaylee Tow is a recent college graduate. She moved to Alabama for school and that's where she's been residing for the past few years. Tow recently fell victim to a phone scam that traced back to her home town of Madisonville, Kentucky. "I got a call on my phone that...
wnky.com
Russellville police conducting theft investigation
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – The Russellville Police Department is in search of a man after a recent theft. Authorities say they are looking for the man in the photograph above. No further details have been released at this time. If you have any information about the identity of this man,...
WSMV
Authorities execute search warrant at Clarksville treatment facility
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriffs’ Office carried out a search warrant at the Oak Plains Academy on Thursday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, with the assistance of the 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, investigators were able to obtain several items from the facility that they believe will aid in their investigation into the deaths of two 15-year-old girls last month.
wnky.com
Franklin police respond to robbery at pharmacy; 2 suspects at large
FRANKLIN, Ky. – Franklin police are searching for two men after responding to a robbery Thursday. This morning around 8:53 a.m., the Franklin Police Department was dispatched for an armed robbery at 810 N. Main St. at Franklin Pharmacy. After an investigation, police say they determined two black males...
WBKO
Sentencing delayed for former Barren County educator
BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The sentencing for a former Barren County educator accused of sexual conduct with a student has been delayed. William Kyle Gardner, 30, of Horse Cave, pleaded guilty to having sexual relations with a minor after a 2019 investigation. According to court documents, Gardner originally signed...
Comments / 0