Warren County, KY

WKRN News 2

Officer accused of forcing her way into Christian County home charged with burglary

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A Hopkinsville police officer is reportedly facing a burglary charge following a Saturday morning incident in Christian County. According to WKDZ Radio, the Christian County Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old Cheyenne Rose forced her way into a home along Turner Loop in Gracey, damaging the door, and pushed someone inside, which […]
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wvih.com

Allen County Man Faces Federal Charges

On December 14, 2022, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging an Allen County man with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to court documents, 49 year-old Timothy E. Austin, of Scottsville, possessed with the intent to distribute...
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Grand Jury indicts Allen County man

Kentucky State Fraternal Order of the Police deliver Christmas food baskets. Kentucky State Fraternal Order of the Police deliver Christmas food baskets. Bob Wood is this months Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero. Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Bob Wood. Updated: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:24 PM CST. The latest news...
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Police Officer Charged With Burglary

A Hopkinsville Police Officer was charged with burglary after an incident on Turner Loop in Gracey Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say while off duty 25-year-old Cheyenne Rose forced her way into a home damaging the door then pushed someone inside the home causing them to fall on the couch and their glasses to break.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Indictments returned for assault, rape, abuse

An indictment for assault in the first-degree and three counts of wanton endangerment was returned by a Christian County Grand Jury against the Fort Campbell man charged in connection with a collision on I-24 in August. Twenty-seven-year-old Nickolas Lack of Fort Campbell was also indicted for operating a vehicle while...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
whopam.com

Two arrested for felony wanton endangerment after child dropped off at empty home

Two Hopkinsville residents were arrested on felony charges Thursday afternoon after a small child was dropped off at a Talbert Drive residence with no one home. The five-year old male was dropped off by the school bus, according to the Hopkinsville police report, which says it was the mother’s intent for the boy to be dropped there, even though he did not have a guardian there or any way to get inside.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Allen County man indicted on drug trafficking charges

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – An Allen County man has been indicted on charges dating back to an incident in August. On Wednesday, Dec. 14, Timothy E. Austin, 49, of Scottsville received an indictment on charges of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man And Woman Charged With Endangering Child

A Hopkinsville man and woman were charged with wanton endangerment after a 5-year-old was left outside alone on Talbert Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a 5-year-old that was dropped off by a school bus and had been outside by himself for an extensive amount of time. The child was reportedly taken by a neighbor who showed up in a vehicle shortly after law enforcement arrived.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Two Arrested After High-speed Chase

Two people are facing multiple charges following a high-speed chase on Interstate 65 in Warren County. According to court records, Kentucky State Police was conducting a traffic stop on a white Nissan Altima, when the driver suddenly sped off the Interstate to Highway 3145. The driver was allegedly speeding in...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Oak Grove Woman Sentenced In Daughter’s Death

An Oak Grove woman was sentenced Wednesday morning to five years in jail in connection to the June 2020 death of her daughter. Last month, Patricia Conyers entered an Alford plea in Christian Circuit Court as part of a plea deal on a charge of second-degree manslaughter. An Alford plea is a formal admission of guilt toward charges in criminal court while the defendant expresses their innocence of the charges.
OAK GROVE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Charged With South Fowler Avenue Burglary

A Hopkinsville man was charged Thursday morning after he was reportedly identified as a person who broke into a shed on South Fowler Avenue Tuesday. Hopkinsville Police say 41-year-old Isaac Dodd was identified by the owner of the home as the person who broke into a shed and stole tools and building supplies.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Possession Of Drugs

A Hopkinsville woman was charged with possession of drugs after a traffic stop on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a report of a suspicious vehicle and located 42-year-old Angela Ramsey in the area with an expired tag on her vehicle.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Wife and husband found dead months apart, source claims a murder-for-hire plot

Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - A lot of questions remain unanswered after a Tennessee man was found dead in Kentucky several months ago and now his wife is dead. Back in September, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office reported that Michael Harding had been missing for several days. His truck was last seen in the Burkesville area, according to surveillance footage.
CLAY COUNTY, TN
WBKO

Indictments returned on Horse Cave man who threatened mass shootings

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A federal grand jury in Bowling Green, returned an indictment Wednesday on a Hart County man with transmitting threats in interstate commerce. According to a complaint, Joshua Morrison, 30, of Horse Cave, transmitted a threat in interstate commerce on Nov. 20 around 6:20 a.m. when Kentucky State Police received a complaint regarding threats sent through Facebook Messenger.
HORSE CAVE, KY
wnky.com

Russellville police conducting theft investigation

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – The Russellville Police Department is in search of a man after a recent theft. Authorities say they are looking for the man in the photograph above. No further details have been released at this time. If you have any information about the identity of this man,...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
WSMV

Authorities execute search warrant at Clarksville treatment facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Montgomery County Sheriffs’ Office carried out a search warrant at the Oak Plains Academy on Thursday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, with the assistance of the 19th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, investigators were able to obtain several items from the facility that they believe will aid in their investigation into the deaths of two 15-year-old girls last month.
NASHVILLE, TN
wnky.com

Franklin police respond to robbery at pharmacy; 2 suspects at large

FRANKLIN, Ky. – Franklin police are searching for two men after responding to a robbery Thursday. This morning around 8:53 a.m., the Franklin Police Department was dispatched for an armed robbery at 810 N. Main St. at Franklin Pharmacy. After an investigation, police say they determined two black males...
FRANKLIN, KY
WBKO

Sentencing delayed for former Barren County educator

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The sentencing for a former Barren County educator accused of sexual conduct with a student has been delayed. William Kyle Gardner, 30, of Horse Cave, pleaded guilty to having sexual relations with a minor after a 2019 investigation. According to court documents, Gardner originally signed...
BARREN COUNTY, KY

