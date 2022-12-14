Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Taylor Swift spends her birthday weekend in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner, Gayle Benson's season of givingTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Dollar stores profiting billions, fined millions on employee safety violations, workers protest for better pay & safetyAmarie M.
Climate Change Could Force People To Leave New OrleansMatt LillywhiteNew Orleans, LA
2016 Case Of A Woman Found Dead In Her BathtubStill Unsolved
Related
Taylor Swift spends her birthday weekend in New Orleans
Singer and songwriter Taylor Swift turned 33 years old on December 13th and for the special occasion, she visited New Orleans for the weekend. According to the NOLA.com, Swift was in attendance at the 6:15 pm set at Preservation Hall on Saturday, December 10th. Preservation Hall is located on St. Peter Street in the French Quarter. Swift saw a band that was led by drummer Shannon Powell and included the legendary 90-year-old clarinetist and saxophonist Charlie Gabriel. Swift sat in the back of the room but did not try to hide her identity by wearing any sort of disguise and no one seemed to recognize her. Swift's longtime boyfriend, English actor Joe Alwyn was also in attendance at the show. Alwyn has been in New Orleans for several weeks filming the movie "AND" with Emma Stone and William Dafoe.
NOLA.com
New Orleans restaurants that closed in 2022, from big names to local classics
Any year will invariably bring a tally of restaurants that closed. This year's list of lost New Orleans restaurants feels especially harsh however. The reasons why restaurants shutter are as varied as the people behind our local, independent restaurants, because these businesses are run by individuals or families or small groups that come together with an idea. They are just as susceptible to everything that can happen to individuals and families and friends.
2022 Jingle on the Boulevard parade cancelled
NEW ORLEANS — The 2022 Jingle on the Boulevard Parade in New Orleans East has been cancelled. City Councilman from District E Oliver Thomas announced news of the cancellation on Twitter shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday. The parade was scheduled to start at noon at the intersection of Crowder Boulevard and Morrison Road.
NOLA.com
New Sweet and Boozy has fun ice cream for kids and booze flavors for adults
Kids with a sweet tooth and adults who prefer their desserts a little boozy can all have their way at Freret Street's newest ice-cream shop. Sweet and Boozy caters to the entire family with its unique, dual flavor menu and over-the-top presentations. On one end, there are classics like cookie...
NOLA.com
Miss Black Louisiana to reign over special storytime at New Orleans East library
A special guest will lead a special holiday storytime at East New Orleans Regional Library on Dec. 22. Courtney Mpagi, the winner of the 2022 Miss Black Louisiana Pageant, will reign over festivities including stories, songs, treats and a surprise meet-and-greet from two of the North Pole’s most famous residents.
NOLA.com
Seniors gather in Mandeville to celebrate the season
The St. Tammany Deputy Sheriff's Association hosted its annual Senior Citizens Christmas Dinner on Dec. 12 at the Castine Center, celebrating both the season and the community's most experienced residents. The event was free to all and a whole lot of fun. The doors opened at 8 a.m., giving plenty of time for coffee and visiting before the program started two hours later. Dinner service began at 10:30 a.m. and didn't end until every senior in attendance was ready to go home.
NOLA sky will be lit up to ring in 2023
New Orleans will ring in 2023 with a colorful display lighting up the New Year’s Eve sky over the Mississippi River. The NOLA New Year’s Eve fireworks display will punctuate what has traditionally become a big tourism weekend for the Big Easy.
bigeasymagazine.com
Gift Yourself an Amazing Meal at One of These Restaurants With Holiday Menus for Christmas Eve and Day
It makes sense if you don’t want to do the cooking this holiday season. To make things easy, here are a few restaurants that will have a holiday menu on Christmas Eve and Christmas day. Tujague’s will feature a special Christmas Day holiday meal on Sunday, December 25, from...
WDSU
Christmas is back in Harahan
HARAHAN, La. — The Harahan Christmas Parade is back for 2022. The parade was on Saturday, Dec. 17, and started at Oasis Truck Stop on Jefferson Highway and ended on Folse Avenue. The Harahan mayor released the following statement:. "Mayor Tim Baudier would like to thank everyone for coming...
NOLA.com
Fharmacy, tiny restaurant with one of New Orleans’ best burgers, has closed
Fharmacy always seemed an unlikely find as a restaurant in a narrow shotgun house with empty lots on either side on the last block of Banks Street in Mid-City. Over the course of six years, however, it built a loyal following as a cross between a deli and a tavern, with a menu that answered many specific cravings and furnished one of the city’s finest burgers.
Eater
18 New Orleans Restaurants Where Dessert Steals the Show
Pastry chefs are sometimes the unsung heroes of the restaurant world. In New Orleans, there’s no shortage of amazing pastry chefs that deserve top billing at their restaurants, turning out everything from humble hand pies to baked Alaska and bananas Foster. At each restaurant listed here, diners are guaranteed...
NOLA.com
Million-dollar living on tap in Old Metairie, Madisonville and Uptown
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
yovenice.com
Willie Mae’s Officials Opens in Venice
Legendary New Orleans fried chicken restaurant now open for in-person dining. Willie Mae’s Venice has officially opened as of December 9. The New Orleans-based restaurant’s newest location is at 324 Lincoln Blvd. The granddaughter of Willie Mae, Kerry Seaton Stewart said, “The opening of Willie Mae’s Venice has been great! We are so happy to be serving our guests in our full-service dining room. We look forward the what the future brings.”
Darrl Robert Jr. shares his story from ‘The Hole’ to celebrity barber
Popularly known as “The Hairbender,” celebrity barber and owner of Team Hairbenders, a unisex salon, Darrl (Dee) Robert Jr. is making a powerful impact on his community and his profession. Set apart by his intense work ethic and distinct style and ingenuity, Dee has cut a direct path to success wielding the tools of his trade with a tenacious “hustle hard” attitude.
Toy giveaway in St. Charles Parish helps families hit by tornadoes
NORCO, La (WGNO) — Amber Dillenkoffer hosted her second “Amber’s Reason for the Season” toy giveaway Saturday. The 19-year-old has been collecting toys around the holidays since she was 12. The past two years, Dat Dads’ Club of Luling was there to help. “We feed off her excitement,” Club member Claude Adams said. “[Dillenkoffer] organizes […]
‘I see baskets, I see people with baskets’ | Tornado-damaged Winn-Dixie reopens
MARRERO, La. — Residents on the Westbank are still shaken up after Wednesday’s tornadoes. “It was a harrowing experience for everyone in the area, I had no idea it was going to be as devastating as it was. Thankfully I didn’t sustain damage except losing power,” one Westbank resident, Lisa Broussard said.
NOLA.com
WATCH: Videos show a tornado moving through the New Orleans area, including Gretna
Posts on social media showed video of a tornado that struck Gretna and was moving near downtown New Orleans late Wednesday afternoon. Live footage of the tornado was shown on WDSU-TV after a tornado warning was issued for New Orleans around 3:45 p.m., and it wasn't set to expire until 4:30 p.m.
Inside the New Orleans tornado: Dashcam video shows moments car is overtaken by storm
A dashcam captured the exact moments when Wednesday’s EF-2 tornado barreled through the Gretna neighborhood of New Orleans.
Top 9 Places to Get a Great Po'boy in Louisiana
Here are 9 of the best places in Louisiana to get a great Poboy.
NOLA.com
A series of wintry cold blasts will leave New Orleans with a freezing Christmas
New Orleanians will have to bundle up for the rest of the year. A modest cold snap is coming this weekend, and chillier weather will soon follow, with freezing temperatures expected to blow in before next weekend and last through Christmas, forecasters say. There's a 70% chance the freezing cold...
Comments / 0