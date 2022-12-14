ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Tina Howell

Taylor Swift spends her birthday weekend in New Orleans

Singer and songwriter Taylor Swift turned 33 years old on December 13th and for the special occasion, she visited New Orleans for the weekend. According to the NOLA.com, Swift was in attendance at the 6:15 pm set at Preservation Hall on Saturday, December 10th. Preservation Hall is located on St. Peter Street in the French Quarter. Swift saw a band that was led by drummer Shannon Powell and included the legendary 90-year-old clarinetist and saxophonist Charlie Gabriel. Swift sat in the back of the room but did not try to hide her identity by wearing any sort of disguise and no one seemed to recognize her. Swift's longtime boyfriend, English actor Joe Alwyn was also in attendance at the show. Alwyn has been in New Orleans for several weeks filming the movie "AND" with Emma Stone and William Dafoe.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

New Orleans restaurants that closed in 2022, from big names to local classics

Any year will invariably bring a tally of restaurants that closed. This year's list of lost New Orleans restaurants feels especially harsh however. The reasons why restaurants shutter are as varied as the people behind our local, independent restaurants, because these businesses are run by individuals or families or small groups that come together with an idea. They are just as susceptible to everything that can happen to individuals and families and friends.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

2022 Jingle on the Boulevard parade cancelled

NEW ORLEANS — The 2022 Jingle on the Boulevard Parade in New Orleans East has been cancelled. City Councilman from District E Oliver Thomas announced news of the cancellation on Twitter shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday. The parade was scheduled to start at noon at the intersection of Crowder Boulevard and Morrison Road.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Seniors gather in Mandeville to celebrate the season

The St. Tammany Deputy Sheriff's Association hosted its annual Senior Citizens Christmas Dinner on Dec. 12 at the Castine Center, celebrating both the season and the community's most experienced residents. The event was free to all and a whole lot of fun. The doors opened at 8 a.m., giving plenty of time for coffee and visiting before the program started two hours later. Dinner service began at 10:30 a.m. and didn't end until every senior in attendance was ready to go home.
MANDEVILLE, LA
WWL-AMFM

NOLA sky will be lit up to ring in 2023

New Orleans will ring in 2023 with a colorful display lighting up the New Year’s Eve sky over the Mississippi River. The NOLA New Year’s Eve fireworks display will punctuate what has traditionally become a big tourism weekend for the Big Easy.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Christmas is back in Harahan

HARAHAN, La. — The Harahan Christmas Parade is back for 2022. The parade was on Saturday, Dec. 17, and started at Oasis Truck Stop on Jefferson Highway and ended on Folse Avenue. The Harahan mayor released the following statement:. "Mayor Tim Baudier would like to thank everyone for coming...
HARAHAN, LA
NOLA.com

Fharmacy, tiny restaurant with one of New Orleans’ best burgers, has closed

Fharmacy always seemed an unlikely find as a restaurant in a narrow shotgun house with empty lots on either side on the last block of Banks Street in Mid-City. Over the course of six years, however, it built a loyal following as a cross between a deli and a tavern, with a menu that answered many specific cravings and furnished one of the city’s finest burgers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Eater

18 New Orleans Restaurants Where Dessert Steals the Show

Pastry chefs are sometimes the unsung heroes of the restaurant world. In New Orleans, there’s no shortage of amazing pastry chefs that deserve top billing at their restaurants, turning out everything from humble hand pies to baked Alaska and bananas Foster. At each restaurant listed here, diners are guaranteed...
LOUISIANA STATE
yovenice.com

Willie Mae’s Officials Opens in Venice

Legendary New Orleans fried chicken restaurant now open for in-person dining. Willie Mae’s Venice has officially opened as of December 9. The New Orleans-based restaurant’s newest location is at 324 Lincoln Blvd. The granddaughter of Willie Mae, Kerry Seaton Stewart said, “The opening of Willie Mae’s Venice has been great! We are so happy to be serving our guests in our full-service dining room. We look forward the what the future brings.”
VENICE, LA
rolling out

Darrl Robert Jr. shares his story from ‘The Hole’ to celebrity barber

Popularly known as “The Hairbender,” celebrity barber and owner of Team Hairbenders, a unisex salon, Darrl (Dee) Robert Jr. is making a powerful impact on his community and his profession. Set apart by his intense work ethic and distinct style and ingenuity, Dee has cut a direct path to success wielding the tools of his trade with a tenacious “hustle hard” attitude.
WESTWEGO, LA
WGNO

Toy giveaway in St. Charles Parish helps families hit by tornadoes

NORCO, La (WGNO) — Amber Dillenkoffer hosted her second “Amber’s Reason for the Season” toy giveaway Saturday. The 19-year-old has been collecting toys around the holidays since she was 12. The past two years, Dat Dads’ Club of Luling was there to help. “We feed off her excitement,” Club member Claude Adams said. “[Dillenkoffer] organizes […]
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA

