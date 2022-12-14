Read full article on original website
wvih.com
Allen County Man Faces Federal Charges
On December 14, 2022, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging an Allen County man with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to court documents, 49 year-old Timothy E. Austin, of Scottsville, possessed with the intent to distribute...
Death of 53-year-old man in Cumberland County prompts murder investigation, arrest
On Sept. 26, Kentucky State Police received a call from Cumberland County 911 to help investigate a man found dead inside a residence in Burkesville.
Kentucky man, woman charged with attempted murder after alleged 'physical abuse' of 2-month-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A mother and father are in jail and facing attempted murder charges after their two-month-old was allegedly physically abused in Brandenberg. Kayla Hayes, 23 of Brandenburg, and Noah Helton, 20 of Elizabethtown, have been taken into custody. On Nov. 9, a child arrived at Norton Children’s...
WBKO
Grand Jury indicts Allen County man
Kentucky State Fraternal Order of the Police deliver Christmas food baskets. Kentucky State Fraternal Order of the Police deliver Christmas food baskets. Bob Wood is this months Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero. Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Bob Wood.
wnky.com
Hart County man indicted on charges related to shooting threats
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A Hart County man was indicted yesterday following threats police say he made online in November. On Nov. 20, Joshua Morrison, 30, of Horse Cave admitted that he sent a Facebook message, which threatened a mass shooting at a church or school, as well as a shooting in Bowling Green, officials say.
wnky.com
Allen County man indicted on drug trafficking charges
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – An Allen County man has been indicted on charges dating back to an incident in August. On Wednesday, Dec. 14, Timothy E. Austin, 49, of Scottsville received an indictment on charges of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
WBKO
Indictments returned on Horse Cave man who threatened mass shootings
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A federal grand jury in Bowling Green, returned an indictment Wednesday on a Hart County man with transmitting threats in interstate commerce. According to a complaint, Joshua Morrison, 30, of Horse Cave, transmitted a threat in interstate commerce on Nov. 20 around 6:20 a.m. when Kentucky State Police received a complaint regarding threats sent through Facebook Messenger.
935wain.com
Kentucky State Police Investigate Murder In Cumberland County
BURKESVILLE, Ky. (December 14, 2022) – On September 26th, 2022, at approximately 1:03 P.M. CST, Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 15, received a call from Cumberland County 911. They requested investigative assistance regarding finding a deceased male inside a residence on Glasgow Road in Burkesville, Ky. KSP Troopers and...
Marion County man indicted by federal jury on reported drug, gun charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville federal jury indicted a Marion County man on alleged federal drug and gun charges. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the indictment states that 31-year-old Christopher Wiser, of Lebanon, KY, was charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and meth and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
k105.com
Suspicious person call at Morgantown Elem. School leads to arrest of man on drug charges
A Morgantown man has been jailed on drug charges after being found loitering on school property. Thursday afternoon at approximately 5:00, officers responded to Morgantown Elementary School, at 210 Cemetery Street, on the report of a suspicious male, according to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor. Upon arriving at the scene,...
k105.com
Clarkson teen arrested on indictment warrant charging him with acquiring property from drug sales, trafficking in marijuana
A Clarkson teenager charged in February on a drug trafficking charge has been jailed after being indicted on multiple felony charges, including acquiring property from the sale of a controlled substance. Tyler Litsey, 19, was arrested by Leitchfield Police Officers DJ Newton, Hunter Miller and Taylor Wright early Tuesday morning...
k105.com
Leitchfield man jailed after breaking into apartment, running from, fighting with police
A Leitchfield man has been arrested after allegedly breaking into an apartment, and attempting to break into multiple units, at Parkway Villa Apartments, in addition to running from and fighting with police. Thursday afternoon at approximately 4:45, Leitchfield Police Officers Missy Skaggs, Todd Oller and Bryan Jennings were dispatched to...
Bardstown Police, ATF investigate after 'suspicious device' found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Local and federal agencies are investigating after a 'suspicious device' was found near downtown Bardstown Friday morning. The Bardstown Police Department (BPD) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) received a call about the device around 8:30 a.m. It was found in the...
wvih.com
Two Arrested After High-speed Chase
Two people are facing multiple charges following a high-speed chase on Interstate 65 in Warren County. According to court records, Kentucky State Police was conducting a traffic stop on a white Nissan Altima, when the driver suddenly sped off the Interstate to Highway 3145. The driver was allegedly speeding in...
WLKY.com
Nelson Co. man describes close call during moments neighbor fired into his home after argument
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Nelson County man is describing the terrifying moments his neighbor fired shots into his home following an argument. John Carmona can point out the bullet holes through his Bardstown home living room — a reminder of how what started off as an argument between him and his neighbor Vernon Arnold took an unexpected turn in the Emerald Court cul-de-sac where they both live in Bardstown.
WBKO
Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police deliver Christmas food baskets
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police did its part in giving back to the community this holiday season, and their gestures did not go unnoticed. Many volunteers participated in the Fraternal Order of Police’s annual Christmas Food Basket Program, where boxes and bags of...
Suspected drug dealer arrested in Putnam County
Jefferey Madewell was taken into custody Sunday following a traffic stop near the Eastwood Inn in Cookeville.
WHAS 11
'Unusual arrest'; Bardstown Police arrest naughty elf with stolen goods
If you're looking for some stocking stuffers, Bardstown police say they have you covered. Here's what to know.
Hendersonville man indicted for stealing nearly $200K from church where he worked
The charge stems from a months-long investigation that began in June at the request of the 18th Judicial District Attorney General Ray Whitley, TBI officials said.
WBKO
Russellville McDonald’s worker receives $750 worth of donations from grateful community members
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It all began with a load of satisfied customers and one kind McDonald’s worker, who believes it costs nothing to be kind. Shannon Booth is a six-year resident who works for the Russellville Board of Education which is just five minutes down the road from McDonald’s.
