Barren County, KY

wvih.com

Allen County Man Faces Federal Charges

On December 14, 2022, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging an Allen County man with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to court documents, 49 year-old Timothy E. Austin, of Scottsville, possessed with the intent to distribute...
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Grand Jury indicts Allen County man

Kentucky State Fraternal Order of the Police deliver Christmas food baskets. Kentucky State Fraternal Order of the Police deliver Christmas food baskets. Bob Wood is this months Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero. Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Bob Wood. Updated: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:24 PM CST. The latest news...
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Hart County man indicted on charges related to shooting threats

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A Hart County man was indicted yesterday following threats police say he made online in November. On Nov. 20, Joshua Morrison, 30, of Horse Cave admitted that he sent a Facebook message, which threatened a mass shooting at a church or school, as well as a shooting in Bowling Green, officials say.
HART COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Allen County man indicted on drug trafficking charges

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – An Allen County man has been indicted on charges dating back to an incident in August. On Wednesday, Dec. 14, Timothy E. Austin, 49, of Scottsville received an indictment on charges of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Indictments returned on Horse Cave man who threatened mass shootings

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A federal grand jury in Bowling Green, returned an indictment Wednesday on a Hart County man with transmitting threats in interstate commerce. According to a complaint, Joshua Morrison, 30, of Horse Cave, transmitted a threat in interstate commerce on Nov. 20 around 6:20 a.m. when Kentucky State Police received a complaint regarding threats sent through Facebook Messenger.
HORSE CAVE, KY
935wain.com

Kentucky State Police Investigate Murder In Cumberland County

BURKESVILLE, Ky. (December 14, 2022) – On September 26th, 2022, at approximately 1:03 P.M. CST, Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 15, received a call from Cumberland County 911. They requested investigative assistance regarding finding a deceased male inside a residence on Glasgow Road in Burkesville, Ky. KSP Troopers and...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

Marion County man indicted by federal jury on reported drug, gun charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville federal jury indicted a Marion County man on alleged federal drug and gun charges. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the indictment states that 31-year-old Christopher Wiser, of Lebanon, KY, was charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and meth and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
MARION COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

Bardstown Police, ATF investigate after 'suspicious device' found

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Local and federal agencies are investigating after a 'suspicious device' was found near downtown Bardstown Friday morning. The Bardstown Police Department (BPD) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) received a call about the device around 8:30 a.m. It was found in the...
BARDSTOWN, KY
wvih.com

Two Arrested After High-speed Chase

Two people are facing multiple charges following a high-speed chase on Interstate 65 in Warren County. According to court records, Kentucky State Police was conducting a traffic stop on a white Nissan Altima, when the driver suddenly sped off the Interstate to Highway 3145. The driver was allegedly speeding in...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Nelson Co. man describes close call during moments neighbor fired into his home after argument

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Nelson County man is describing the terrifying moments his neighbor fired shots into his home following an argument. John Carmona can point out the bullet holes through his Bardstown home living room — a reminder of how what started off as an argument between him and his neighbor Vernon Arnold took an unexpected turn in the Emerald Court cul-de-sac where they both live in Bardstown.
BARDSTOWN, KY

