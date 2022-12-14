ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

CultureMap San Antonio

Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend

Events ring – are you listening? The next few days are packed with magical moments, live music, and alpaca appearances. See Randall King and Daddy Yankee live, or hang out with Santa’s alpaca herd at Holidays on the Ranch. Check out the top five things to do in San Antonio this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar. Thursday, December 15 Daddy Yankee FacebookDaddy Yankee comes to the AT&T Center this week. Photo courtesy of Black Barn AlpacasBlack Barn Alpacas presents Holiday on the Ranch this...
San Antonio Current

The 100 best bars in San Antonio 2022

When the Current introduced its 100 Best Bars in San Antonio list in 2021, we received an onslaught of feedback. To be sure, we got plenty of responses from folks livid that their favorite drinkery didn't make the cut. But we also heard from grateful transplants looking for new places to try, industry pros thrilled to see their workplace highlighted and residents excited to learn about places they'd long overlooked.
Ash Jurberg

H-E-B opens first San Antonio brand shop for "superfans"

It's no secret that in San Antonio, we love H-E-B. And now H-E-B fans can show their love publicly thanks to a new H-E-B brand shop that has just opened and has branded items such as shirts, socks, shores, baby clothes, hats, coffee mugs, and more for sale. There will be nearly 60 different items that celebrate H-E-B history and showcase H-E-B brands, such as H-E-B Bakery and H-E-B Texas Tough.
San Antonio Current

This 1939 home in San Antonio's Olmos Park area has a modern kitchen overlooking its pool

A 4,700-square-foot home in San Antonio's posh Olmos Park neighborhood has hit the market for just under $2 million. While the home has many of the elegant original touches vintage to its 1939 construction, including its curved Art Deco doorways and beautiful tiled study, its thoroughly updated kitchen is a standout. Open to the living and dining areas, the area features glass-fronted cabinets, a breakfast bar island and modern appliances.
