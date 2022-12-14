ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
B93

Hip Hop Classics Concert Featuring Scarface Coming To Irving, TX

It Aint Nothing Like The Old School Golden Era Hip Hop And This Is A Dream Lineup For Classic Hip Hop Fans All Over Texas!. Get ready for "Hip Hop Classics", a ONE NIGHT ONLY show that's coming to Texas in 2023 and it features some of the greatest MC's who have ever rocked the mic headlined by a Texas rap legend.
IRVING, TX
dmagazine.com

The Ultimate Guide To Buying Cowboy Boots in Dallas-Fort Worth

Every Texan should have a pair of cowboy boots in their closets. You never know when you’ll need to kick a fence or dust at a rodeo dance hall, or even just kick up your heels on a Saturday night. And sure, Fort Worth might be the cowboy capital, with a bounty of iconic boot shops, but here in Dallas we’ve seen scores of cosmopolitan cowboys, too. And there are plenty of stores ready to outfit them. We’ve rounded up some of the best spots across North Texas, from the Fort Worth Stockyards to Highland Park Village, to find your next pair of cowboy boots.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Last chance: Two unclaimed $1 million Mega Millions tickets expire Jan. 25

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — If you bought a Mega Millions ticket back in July, you might want to check and make sure you're not leaving a huge prize on the table!The Texas Lottery Commission said on Dec. 14 that two winning tickets purchased in Plano and Prairie View ahead of the July 29, 2022 drawing are still unclaimed. The two Quick Pick tickets were sold at the RaceTrac at 1100 W. Park Blvd. in Plano and at the Fuel Maxx at 420 University Dr. in Prairie View. Both matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (13, 36, 45, 57, and 67) but not the Mega Ball number.But make sure you double check soon; the deadline to claim either prize is barely a month away on Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023 at 5 p.m.If you're one of the lucky winners, you can claim the prize at any Texas Lottery claim center or by mail. The ticket and a claim form must be postmarked before or on Jan. 25 and should be mailed to:Texas Lottery CommissionATTN: Austin Claim CenterPO Box 16600Austin, TX 78761-6600Claims could take between 8 and 12 weeks to process.
PLANO, TX
dallasexaminer.com

S.M. Wright Foundation host 24th annual Christmas in the Park distributing toys, groceries, coats and beds to families and seniors

Over 18 semi-trucks head this week to the Fair Park Automobile Building filled with thousands of toys, bicycles, groceries, coats and beds for the 24th Annual Christmas in the Park hosted by the S.M. Wright Foundation. The Wright Family started the community outreach event over 24 years ago helping approximately 200 people.
DALLAS, TX
KIII TV3

Two unclaimed $1M Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when the winning tickets were drawn. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
TEXAS STATE
globalconstructionreview.com

Work to begin this week on $3bn masterplan in Frisco, Texas

The first phase of a major mixed-use development in the city of Frisco in the Dallas–Fort Worth metropolitan area will break ground this week. Texas developer StreetLights Residential is managing the residential element of The Mix project, which will occupy a 28ha area formerly known as Wade Park. When...
FRISCO, TX
purewow.com

￼The Best Meals We Ate in Dallas This Year

It’s been a delicious year. From beautiful cuts of beef to desserts so delicate they’ll bring a tear to your eye; we’re sharing the top 12 bites of the last year. Some of the dishes are from new neighborhood hotspots and others seem to be standing the test of time. Let’s dig in!
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Did you win? 2 $100,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys escaped an embarrassing upset at the hands of the Houston Texans on Sunday, but that wasn’t the only win being celebrated in the Lone Star State over the weekend. The Texas Lottery reports two $100,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold somewhere in...
TEXAS STATE
advocatemag.com

New restaurant coming soon from TJ’s Seafood owner

Just a month after the opening of Escondido at Preston Royal, restaurateur Jon Alexis is back with another restaurant— Ramble Room. Under his hospitality group, Imperial Fizz, Ramble Room is set to open at Snider Plaza in spring 2023. It will be a family-friendly restaurant. Though a full menu...
DALLAS, TX
inforney.com

Dallas couple brings East Texas flavor to Hickory Street

Heather Davis first heard about Layne’s Chicken Fingers when she was an upperclassman at Texas A&M University. She was graduating right around the time the little chicken shack with a cult following opened near campus in 1994. Later, her two brothers would frequent the restaurant as undergraduates, and after she and her family moved to North Texas, it remained a favorite.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy