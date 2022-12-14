Read full article on original website
Hip Hop Classics Concert Featuring Scarface Coming To Irving, TX
It Aint Nothing Like The Old School Golden Era Hip Hop And This Is A Dream Lineup For Classic Hip Hop Fans All Over Texas!. Get ready for "Hip Hop Classics", a ONE NIGHT ONLY show that's coming to Texas in 2023 and it features some of the greatest MC's who have ever rocked the mic headlined by a Texas rap legend.
CandysDirt.com
This Robert Tabak-Designed Oak Cliff Original Has Me Flipping My Word-of-The-Day Calendar
Let’s talk about Robert Tabak. He’s a design architect with over 30 years of experience. He started in hospitality and commercial design and has more recently moved into residential. Tabak has found a niche designing high-end single family attached homes which is the luxury way to say “duplex.”...
CW33 NewsFix
The Texas State Fair may be over but you can get the ‘fairground’ feel at this Dallas coffee shop
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you are in need of a little pick me up this next place may be just what you’re looking for. It’s called Fairgrounds Craft Coffee and Tea and the name isn’t just a cool and catchy title. It truly encapsulates what this local coffee spot is all about.
Need a new Sunday Funday spot? This Fort Worth food and drink stop is a multi-leveled experience
Adults need somewhere to unleash their inner kid. The people behind Pour Decisions in Fort Worth created a 21-year-old and up playground that doubles as a gameday paradise.
dmagazine.com
The Ultimate Guide To Buying Cowboy Boots in Dallas-Fort Worth
Every Texan should have a pair of cowboy boots in their closets. You never know when you’ll need to kick a fence or dust at a rodeo dance hall, or even just kick up your heels on a Saturday night. And sure, Fort Worth might be the cowboy capital, with a bounty of iconic boot shops, but here in Dallas we’ve seen scores of cosmopolitan cowboys, too. And there are plenty of stores ready to outfit them. We’ve rounded up some of the best spots across North Texas, from the Fort Worth Stockyards to Highland Park Village, to find your next pair of cowboy boots.
Report names Dallas restaurant 1 of 5 must-visit eateries in the world
DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas has always been a destination for lovers of food of any kind, but there are a number of barbecue and Tex-Mex spots along with steakhouses that are above the rest. A report from Muscle and Health magazine has named a Dallas eatery as one of...
Video: Texas Mega-Church Features Bizarre Christmas Performance With Flying Drummers
Prestonwood Church in Plano is going all out with its Christmas service this year. A video of what appears to be a rehearsal at the church has gone viral over the past two weeks because...well...they have flying drummers. Yes, you read that right... Flying. Drummers. Yeah...It's just as bizarre as...
Last chance: Two unclaimed $1 million Mega Millions tickets expire Jan. 25
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — If you bought a Mega Millions ticket back in July, you might want to check and make sure you're not leaving a huge prize on the table!The Texas Lottery Commission said on Dec. 14 that two winning tickets purchased in Plano and Prairie View ahead of the July 29, 2022 drawing are still unclaimed. The two Quick Pick tickets were sold at the RaceTrac at 1100 W. Park Blvd. in Plano and at the Fuel Maxx at 420 University Dr. in Prairie View. Both matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (13, 36, 45, 57, and 67) but not the Mega Ball number.But make sure you double check soon; the deadline to claim either prize is barely a month away on Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023 at 5 p.m.If you're one of the lucky winners, you can claim the prize at any Texas Lottery claim center or by mail. The ticket and a claim form must be postmarked before or on Jan. 25 and should be mailed to:Texas Lottery CommissionATTN: Austin Claim CenterPO Box 16600Austin, TX 78761-6600Claims could take between 8 and 12 weeks to process.
dallasexaminer.com
S.M. Wright Foundation host 24th annual Christmas in the Park distributing toys, groceries, coats and beds to families and seniors
Over 18 semi-trucks head this week to the Fair Park Automobile Building filled with thousands of toys, bicycles, groceries, coats and beds for the 24th Annual Christmas in the Park hosted by the S.M. Wright Foundation. The Wright Family started the community outreach event over 24 years ago helping approximately 200 people.
Did you win? 2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Dallas-Fort Worth
DALLAS (KDAF) — If winning is the name of the game, teams across Texas are getting it done as high school football winds down and the pressure of the College Football Playoff and end of the NFL regular season is at its peak for Dallas-Fort Worth’s Cowboys and Horned Frogs. But someone else in DFW is doing some winning thanks to the lottery.
KIII TV3
Two unclaimed $1M Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire
DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from July when the winning tickets were drawn. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas.
dmagazine.com
The Dallas Bourbon Club Is One of DFW’s Most Exclusive Private Groups
If there is one thing to know about the Dallas Bourbon Club, it is that there are about 140 members and more than 3,000 on the waiting list. If you need to know one more thing about the Dallas Bourbon Club, it is that the club had just three members in 2017.
globalconstructionreview.com
Work to begin this week on $3bn masterplan in Frisco, Texas
The first phase of a major mixed-use development in the city of Frisco in the Dallas–Fort Worth metropolitan area will break ground this week. Texas developer StreetLights Residential is managing the residential element of The Mix project, which will occupy a 28ha area formerly known as Wade Park. When...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Y'all, we're sorry ... but the Original Chicken Crispers at Chili's are gone. Removed from the menu.
DALLAS — There isn't much quite like learning a childhood food staple of yours is gone forever. People are not happy about this: Texas Chili's has discontinued its Original Chicken Crispers (gasp). For the Chili's hardcore fans, you've probably known about this for a while. Chili's tweeted in late...
purewow.com
￼The Best Meals We Ate in Dallas This Year
It’s been a delicious year. From beautiful cuts of beef to desserts so delicate they’ll bring a tear to your eye; we’re sharing the top 12 bites of the last year. Some of the dishes are from new neighborhood hotspots and others seem to be standing the test of time. Let’s dig in!
fox4news.com
Liquidation warehouse offers deep discounts for North Texans ahead of the holidays
DALLAS - In the holiday home stretch when store inventory can be low, there's a North Texas-based warehouse where the shelves are stocked to the ceiling, and the prices are slashed. Paul Stansbury is the CEO of lotsofauctions.com, the online savings site where consumers set the price when they bid...
Did you win? 2 $100,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys escaped an embarrassing upset at the hands of the Houston Texans on Sunday, but that wasn’t the only win being celebrated in the Lone Star State over the weekend. The Texas Lottery reports two $100,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold somewhere in...
advocatemag.com
New restaurant coming soon from TJ’s Seafood owner
Just a month after the opening of Escondido at Preston Royal, restaurateur Jon Alexis is back with another restaurant— Ramble Room. Under his hospitality group, Imperial Fizz, Ramble Room is set to open at Snider Plaza in spring 2023. It will be a family-friendly restaurant. Though a full menu...
inforney.com
Dallas couple brings East Texas flavor to Hickory Street
Heather Davis first heard about Layne’s Chicken Fingers when she was an upperclassman at Texas A&M University. She was graduating right around the time the little chicken shack with a cult following opened near campus in 1994. Later, her two brothers would frequent the restaurant as undergraduates, and after she and her family moved to North Texas, it remained a favorite.
Why the Big Country felt the fourth largest earthquake in Texas history
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The M5.4 earthquake sensed among the Big Country and surrounding areas has now been named the fourth largest earthquake in Texas history. At 5:35 p.m. on December 16, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 occurred 12.6 miles northwest of Midland. People as far El Paso, Dallas, and San Antonio felt […]
