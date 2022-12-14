Read full article on original website
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Sent Buses With Migrants to Philadelphia This WeekTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
Famous store chain opening another New Jersey location this weekKristen WaltersFranklinville, NJ
As Jim Gardner Retires, Do You Remember These Reporters From Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
It's hard to believe that Jim Gardner will be retiring from Channel 6 in Philadelphia in just a matter of days. He's been there forever. Quite literally. I was born in June 1976. That was the same month and year that Jim Gardner joined 6ABC. For my entire life, he...
Wall Street Journal: Upper Darby’s Jim Croce Wrote Music That Still Resonates
Singer-songwriter Jim Croce, who grew up in Upper Darby and who sang in Villanova University singing groups, has fallen into obscurity after being killed Sept. 20, 1973, in a plane crash, writes Maarc Myers for the Wall Street Journal.
The Holiday Light Tour is back at this Pa. city and it’s BYOB
Founding Footsteps, part of the Philadelphia tour company, is celebrating the holiday season with the annual Holiday Light Tour. Guests can take a ride via the Jolly Trolley for a tour through Philly’s iconic neighborhoods with holiday lights. And not only that, but the tour is BYOB. That’s right...
Popular Local Restaurant Being Featured on Andrew Zimmern’s ‘Family Dinner’
A famous chef brought his television show to the Newtown restaurant. One of Bucks County’s most popular eateries is being featured on a major televisions show, hosted by Andrew Zimmern, one of cooking’s biggest names. Jeff Werner wrote about the restaurant for the Newtown Patch. Vecchia Osteria by...
HipHopDX.com
Gillie Da Kid & Wallo Awarded Keys To The City Of Philadelphia
Gillie Da Kid and Wallo have been awarded keys to their hometown of Philadelphia. The Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast hosts shared the honor on their respective Instagram pages on Thursday (December 15), with a photo alongside Councilman Kenyatta Johnson and Gillie’s wife Gene. “I just got one...
The oldest pizzeria in NJ puts something strange on their pies
Any time we have a discussion on the air about pizza, it lights up the phones. Everyone knows that pizza is one of the most important foods in the New Jersey landscape. We don’t know exactly why that is, but I am not here to discuss that anyway. What I do want to talk about is what is arguably the oldest pizza place in New Jersey.
luxury-houses.net
Ambler, PA Masterpiece Offers the Very Finest in Design, Craftsmanship, Millwork and Quality Materials Listed at $3.25M
The Estate in Ambler is a luxurious home situated at the end of a picturesque and private lane and meticulously, maintained and enhanced now available for sale. This home located at 1343 Fording Brook Rd, Ambler, Pennsylvania; offering 06 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 12,767 square feet of living spaces. Call Wendie Steffens (215-850-0422) – Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty (215 298-9415) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Ambler.
Jim Gardner's Career at 6abc Action News In His Own Words
Jim Gardner talks about his 46 years at Action News
fox29.com
NE Philadelphia community leader, shot during carjacking, hosting toy drive
NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA - The holiday season is a special time for Raheem Bell, as he’s always trying to give back, hosting toy drives and reaching out to the kids in his community that need to feel loved the most. "Families are being affected by the pandemic and just some...
3rd annual Andy Chan Holiday Block Party helps raise money for good cause
This year, the block party, hosted by the Families Behind the Badge Children's Foundation, added on two additional families who've lost their law enforcement loved ones.
mainlinetoday.com
Your Guide to the Main Line’s Luxury Apartment Communities
Luxury apartments abound around the Main Line. Photo courtesy of Ashbridge Exton. The luxury rental market continues to thrive across the Philadelphia suburbs. Our guide will help you find the perfect place to call home. The Airdrie at Paoli Station. 9 E Central Ave, Paoli, (610) 890-3700. Arlo Apartment Homes.
I Wanted To Find Out If This Was Best Sandwich In America
On my quick weekend trip to Philadelphia, I wanted to try some of the local food. More importantly, I wanted to try what some call the best sandwich in America. I’m sure that some people think I’m about to visit the corner of Philly Cheesesteaks. But I’d bet that those people would be surprised to learn that the cheesesteak isn’t even the best sandwich Philadelphia has to offer. If you want a real Philadelphia classic, you’ll need to find a roast pork sandwich.
Step into Christmas at Harbaugh Village in Mullica Hill, NJ
In Mullica Hill, holiday cheer fills the air at Harbaugh Village. It's a place where you can find fun for the whole family while also giving back to those in need this holiday season.
Malvern 7-Year-Old Already Finding Her Place on Big Screen
Despite being just seven years old, Malvern’s Rose Decker is already leaving her mark on the big screen with her roles in Nanny and Mare of Easttown, writes Kim Douglas for Main Line Today. Decker got her start as a baby, when her photo was selected as the winner...
With the Boy in the Box ID’d, Internet has Lit Up with Speculation
Rita O’Vary from Chester visits the gravesite of Joseph Zarelli at Ivy Hill Cemetery in Philadelphia. It’s been a week since Philadelphia police identified the Boy in the Box as Joseph Augustus Zarelli and now internet speculation is in hyperdrive over the decades-old murder case, writes Jason Nark, Wendy Ruderman, Max Marin, and William Bender for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Philly man indicted in killing of EHT man inside casino hotel room
A Philadelphia man has been indicted on charges he stabbed a man to death inside the victim’s hotel room at the Ocean Casino Resort. Andrew Osborne, 34, allegedly fled the room in the victim’s clothing, and then left the Atlantic City casino with his wife less than an hour later.
