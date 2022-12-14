Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Claudine Gay is appointed the first black president of Harvard UniversityAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
$200 And $400 Short-Term Checks For 600 Massachusetts HouseholdsC. HeslopMassachusetts State
Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Much Needed PitchingOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
Tufts announces construction of new residence hallThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
tmpresale.com
Chimbala: Coronado Dembow Tour at House of Blues Boston in Boston Mar 11th, 2023 – presale code
Glad to report the presale password for an upcoming Chimbala: Coronado Dembow Tour presale is available below!! While this short presale offer is underway, you can buy Chimbala: Coronado Dembow Tour show tickets in advance of their public sale 😀. This just could be your only chance ever to see...
tmpresale.com
Tiffany Day in Boston, MA Mar 20th, 2023 – presale code
The latest Tiffany Day presale code is now live! During this pre-sale everyone who has the code has the opportunity to acquire presale tickets ahead of anyone else. This could very well be the last chance ever to see Tiffany Day live in Boston, MA. Here is what we for...
tmpresale.com
Busy Philipps is Doing Her Best Live! in Boston, MA Feb 9th, 2023 – presale code
TMPresale.com has just released the brand-new Busy Philipps is Doing Her Best Live! presale code! Anyone with this presale info will have the chance to get sweet seats ahead of anyone else. You may not get another chance to attend Busy Philipps is Doing Her Best Live!’s show in Boston...
tmpresale.com
David Cross: Worst Daddy In The World w/ Special Guest Sean Patton in Boston, MA May 6th, 2023 – presale code
The David Cross: Worst Daddy In The World w/ Special Guest Sean Patton presale password everyone has been looking for is here: This is your best chance to get David Cross: Worst Daddy In The World w/ Special Guest Sean Patton show tickets before anyone else!. This presale is a...
tmpresale.com
Beneath Medicine Tree 20th Anniversary Tour: Copeland (18+) at Brighton Music Hall presented by Citizens in Boston Mar 8th, 2023 – presale passcode
Excited to announce a presale password for an upcoming Beneath Medicine Tree 20th Anniversary Tour: Copeland (18+) presale is available! While this short presale opportunity is on, you get the chance to get Beneath Medicine Tree 20th Anniversary Tour: Copeland (18+) event tickets before their public sale. Now is a...
vanyaland.com
Boston Music Awards 2022: Here are the winners from Big Night Live
The annual Boston Music Awards went down this evening at its new home of Big Night Live in North Station, with the city’s tidal wave of a hip-hop scene taking center stage. Weaved in around a string of animated live performances — kei, Alisa Amador, STEFAN THEV, GA-20, Salem Wolves, The Q-Tip Bandits, and Aaron & The Lord all impressed — and a heavy contingent of networking, socializing, and photo-taking, plenty of vinyl was handed out across 41 categories.
It’s Official: Fox 25 Boston Disappears from Verizon
As we first warned you about last week, the problem that was looming between Verizon and Cox Media Group has become a reality. According to Verizon, their Fios TV packages will no longer include WFXT (Fox 25 in Boston), along with a couple of stations in Pennsylvania. Verizon first alerted...
15 interesting facts about Boston
How well do you know Boston? We’re bringing you some fun facts about the city and its history. If you’re a trivia master (or local enthusiast), give this a try.
Mayor Wu Announces Two-Day Hockey Fan Festival on City Hall Plaza
Family-friendly festivities to precede 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park. BOSTON – Thursday, December 15, 2022 – Today, Mayor Michelle Wu announced the National Hockey League (NHL®) will hold NHL Winter Classic Plaza™, a two-day free, non-ticketed fan festival on December 30th and December 31st on the newly reopened City Hall Plaza. City Hall Plaza will host interactive hockey-themed activities, including appearances by Boston Bruins alumni. NHL Winter Classic Plaza™ builds up to the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic®, an outdoor regular season hockey game that this year will be at Fenway Park on January 2nd, 2023.
universalhub.com
Meet Boston's newest giant head
The Creative, which joins Boston's pantheon of giant-head statues, sits outside the new home of the Boston Arts Academy on Ipswich Street in the Fenway. Simon Donovan, who created the work - commissioned by the city for the new school building - along with Ben Olmstead, explains the statue:. We...
territorysupply.com
8 Unique Places to Stay Near Boston When You Need to Get Away
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. These unique places to stay near Boston are a worthy addition to any New England bucket list. Boston is a unique destination with plenty to offer...
WBZ's Katrina Kincade making history for Mass. in Miss America competition
BOSTON - The Miss America competition is Thursday night and WBZ-TV's own Katrina Kincade is representing the Bay State.She is the first Muslim woman to ever be crowned Miss Massachusetts. WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben caught up with Kincade as she prepares for the big night at Mohegan Sun and asked how it feels to represent her community in a pioneering way."It feels great - it's just an honor," Kincade said. "I think part of it is representing every woman who's been told they couldn't, shouldn't and wouldn't be here."She said that Miss America has come a long way from the stereotype...
Half a century since the lawsuit that shook the city: Reexamining Boston school desegregation
Beverly Crockett-Taylor’s 1976 integrated junior high school class is pictured.Photo by(Courtesy Beverly Crockett-Taylor) “Boston made me feel that I didn’t have a chance, and that’s what racism does to you,” Beverly Crockett-Taylor said as a Black woman who grew up in the Dorchester neighborhood in Boston amid the tumultuous events preceding and during the desegregation of the Boston public school system that began in 1974.
Here are some of the most extravagant Christmas lights displays in Massachusetts
With the holiday season in full swing, we asked Boston 25 viewers to share photos of Christmas lights displays in their neighborhood. Viewers from Walpole, Somerville, Mattapoisett, Shirley, Lowell, Jamaica Plain, Acushnet, Marshfield, Lunenburg, Belmont, Topsfield, New Hampshire, and many other communities in between submitted photos and videos of their own homes, as well as homes in their neighborhood.
Boston issues health warning related to recent sewage discharge
BOSTON — Boston Public Health has issued a warning related to recent sewage discharged into the Harbor, also known as a combined sewer overflow, which was the result of the heavy rain that flooded the region overnight and overwhelmed the sewer system. This prevents sewage backups into homes and businesses.
Car crashes through fence and into house on Hyde Park Ave in Boston, one person sent to hospital
BOSTON — A car hopped the sidewalk, smashed through a fence and crashed into a house on Hyde Park Ave. in Boston early Saturday morning. Board-up crews on scene told Boston 25 News they were called to 829 Hyde Park Ave. around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Crews said the car...
insideradio.com
It’s Official: WEEI Will Begin 2023 With A Revamped Airstaff.
Audacy sports WEEI-FM Boston (93.7) has made the official announcement about a series of airstaff changes at the market’s legacy sports talker. As reported earlier by Inside Radio, afternoon co-host Christian Fauria will move to middays, joining Andy Gresh. Rich Keefe, who is currently paired with Gresh in middays, will migrate to nights, which are currently hosted by Mike Mutnansky who announced his impending exit on Twitter. Keefe will also serve as pregame host for Boston Red Sox baseball broadcasts, for which WEEI is the flagship station.
rnbcincy.com
Boston Approves Creation of Reparations Task Force
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Boston’s City Council unanimously approved the creation of a reparations commission. As reported by WGBH, the city council’s move will establish a five-person task force to consider proposals on reparations. It could require the task force to make...
whdh.com
Weymouth man wins $1M Mass. lottery prize
BOSTON (WHDH) - Weymouth’s Edward Garrity scored a $1 million prize after playing the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. Garrity opted for a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes), telling lottery officials he has plans to use some of the cash to buy a truck.
Comments / 0