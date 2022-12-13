Westmoreland County high school wrestling match recaps from Wednesday December 14, 2022:. For the first time since 2011, Burrell came out on the winning side in its rivalry with Kiski Area Wednesday. The Buccaneers edged the Cavaliers 36-34 to snap a streak of 10 consecutive wins for Kiski Area in the series. The clinching victory came in the 121-pound bout as Burrell freshman Julian Bertucci pinned Kiski Area's Amari McNeil with 46 seconds left in the third period to put the Bucs in front 30-28. Despite a fall from Kiski Area's Ryan Klingensmith at 127 pounds, the Cavaliers were forced to forfeit the final match of the night to Cooper Hornack to give Burrell the victory. Niko Ferra (139) and Luke Boylan (215) posted pins for Burrell. Noah Henry (114), Ryan Klingensmith (127), Riley Shearer (142) and Jack Crider (285) registered falls for Kiski Area while Logan Bechtold defeated Nico Zanella in overtime at 160 pounds. The Buccaneers (2-0, 1-0) will compete in the King of the Mountain Tournament at Central Mountain High School this weekend while the Cavaliers (3-3, 0-0) will host the Kiski Area duals.

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO