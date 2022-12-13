ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Westmoreland County Wrestling Round Up Wednesday

Westmoreland County high school wrestling match recaps from Wednesday December 14, 2022:. For the first time since 2011, Burrell came out on the winning side in its rivalry with Kiski Area Wednesday. The Buccaneers edged the Cavaliers 36-34 to snap a streak of 10 consecutive wins for Kiski Area in the series. The clinching victory came in the 121-pound bout as Burrell freshman Julian Bertucci pinned Kiski Area's Amari McNeil with 46 seconds left in the third period to put the Bucs in front 30-28. Despite a fall from Kiski Area's Ryan Klingensmith at 127 pounds, the Cavaliers were forced to forfeit the final match of the night to Cooper Hornack to give Burrell the victory. Niko Ferra (139) and Luke Boylan (215) posted pins for Burrell. Noah Henry (114), Ryan Klingensmith (127), Riley Shearer (142) and Jack Crider (285) registered falls for Kiski Area while Logan Bechtold defeated Nico Zanella in overtime at 160 pounds. The Buccaneers (2-0, 1-0) will compete in the King of the Mountain Tournament at Central Mountain High School this weekend while the Cavaliers (3-3, 0-0) will host the Kiski Area duals.
2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: North Allegheny coach Art Walker joins 9 players on 6A team

The WPIAL classification for the biggest schools was the league’s smallest overall with only five teams. Yet, the schedule was maybe the most competitive in the WPIAL, with only North Allegheny going undefeated in conference play. The Tigers were rewarded with nine first-team spots on the all-conference team and Art Walker was named the top coach in Class 6A.
Longtime weekend voice on WBUT rolls another perfect game

Congratulations to Anthony Willison who rolled a perfect game last night during the City League at Sherwood Lanes. It was Anthony’s fourth career 300. He was the Saturday morning host for more than a dozen years on WBUT Radio. The post Longtime weekend voice on WBUT rolls another perfect...
OUTAGES REPORTED THROUGHOUT INDIANA COUNTY

Outages have been reported throughout the county today. First responders responded to seven calls for utility lines down in Burrell, Center, Rayne, Washington, Green, Armstrong and East Wheatfield Township between 1:36 and 9:49 this morning. Penelec reports at this time, over 1400 of its customers in Indiana County are without power, with outages reported in Armagh, Blairsville, Homer City and Indiana boroughs along with Black Lick, Brush Valley, Buffington, Burrell, Center, Cherryhill, East and West Wheatfield, Green, West Mahoning, and White Townships. Power is expected to be restored by 1:00 at the latest.
Some freezing mix late tonight/tomorrow AM

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A warm front approaching the area will force warm air aloft while cold air stays put at the surface. It’s a classic case for some freezing mix. The mix will begin after midnight tonight. In Erie, looks like mainly rain and wet snow, though can’t rule out some freezing rain for early morning commuters.
Tionesta Man Injured in Five-Vehicle Chain-Reaction Crash on Route 27

OILCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man was injured in a five-vehicle chain-reaction crash that occurred on Tuesday afternoon on State Route 27. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 3:13 p.m. on Tuesday, December 12, on State Route 27 (Titusville Road), in Oilcreek Township, Venango County.
School Closings and Delays for Thursday, December 15, 2022

A look at area school closings and delays for Venango County and surrounding areas for Thursday, December 15, 2022, brought to you by Rossbacher Insurance Group. Brockway Area School District, Flexible Instruction Day. Brookville Area School District, Flexible Instruction Day. Clarion Area School District, Flexible Instruction Day. Clearfield Alliance Christian...
Penn Power working to restore electricity to hundreds in Mercer County

Penn Power crews worked early Thursday to restore electricity to 677 homes and businesses scattered throughout Mercer County after icy weather moved through the region. Shortly before 8 a.m. the most extensive outages were reported in Deer Creek and Otter Creek Township where one-third of the utility's customers were in the dark.
Warren Tire Center Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Thursday

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Warren, McKean, and Elk Counties beginning at 1 a.m. on Thursday (Dec. 15). The advisory runs until 7 a.m. on Friday. Mixed precipitation is expected, with total snow and sleet accumulations...
Lifted 4:00 p.m. on 12-15: Restrictions Placed on Interstate 80 Amid Winter Weather Conditions

HARRISBURG, Pa. – PennDOT has reduced the previously enacted Tier 4 on Interstate 80 to a Tier 1. (Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.) The restrictions on Interstate 80 have been reduced to a Tier 1, which affects I-80 eastbound and westbound between Exit 19B: I-79 North – Erie and Exit 260B: I-81 North – Wilkes-Barre.
Local Man Ejected, Seriously Injured in 1-79 Rollover Crash

LANCASTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was seriously injured on Sunday evening after he was ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash that occurred on Interstate 79. According to Butler-based State Police, this crash happened around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, on Interstate 79 South, in Lancaster Township, Butler County.
Police Respond to Rollover Crash on Route 322

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin responded to a rollover crash that occurred on Route 322 in Cranberry Township. According to police, the accident happened on Friday, December 9, around 12:30 a.m., near the intersection of U.S. Route 322 and Whippoorwill Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, involving 38-year-old Mallory L. Adams of Cranberry.
