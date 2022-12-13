Read full article on original website
D9Sports.com
Big 23-0 Run Sends Clarion-Limestone on the Way to Victory Over Keystone; Karns City Edges Redbank Valley
STRATTANVILLE, Pa.— Trailing 18-11, Riley Klingensmith hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left in the first quarter to close to within 18-14, which ignited a 23-0 run that helped the Clarion-Limestone boys basketball team pull ahead 34-18 en route to a 68-34 victory over Keystone on Tuesday evening. (Pictured...
D9Sports.com
FROM THE BRINK: Venango Catholic Boys Basketball Team Surviving Low Numbers, Getting Big Production From Senior Star, James Henry
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT/D9) — As the basketball season fast approached, James Henry found himself in an uncomfortable state of limbo. (James Henry huddles with his Venango Catholic team before a game/submitted photo) The future of the Venango Catholic boys basketball team was very much in doubt. So was...
westmorelandsports.com
Westmoreland County Wrestling Round Up Wednesday
Westmoreland County high school wrestling match recaps from Wednesday December 14, 2022:. For the first time since 2011, Burrell came out on the winning side in its rivalry with Kiski Area Wednesday. The Buccaneers edged the Cavaliers 36-34 to snap a streak of 10 consecutive wins for Kiski Area in the series. The clinching victory came in the 121-pound bout as Burrell freshman Julian Bertucci pinned Kiski Area's Amari McNeil with 46 seconds left in the third period to put the Bucs in front 30-28. Despite a fall from Kiski Area's Ryan Klingensmith at 127 pounds, the Cavaliers were forced to forfeit the final match of the night to Cooper Hornack to give Burrell the victory. Niko Ferra (139) and Luke Boylan (215) posted pins for Burrell. Noah Henry (114), Ryan Klingensmith (127), Riley Shearer (142) and Jack Crider (285) registered falls for Kiski Area while Logan Bechtold defeated Nico Zanella in overtime at 160 pounds. The Buccaneers (2-0, 1-0) will compete in the King of the Mountain Tournament at Central Mountain High School this weekend while the Cavaliers (3-3, 0-0) will host the Kiski Area duals.
2022 WPIAL All-Conference Football: North Allegheny coach Art Walker joins 9 players on 6A team
The WPIAL classification for the biggest schools was the league’s smallest overall with only five teams. Yet, the schedule was maybe the most competitive in the WPIAL, with only North Allegheny going undefeated in conference play. The Tigers were rewarded with nine first-team spots on the all-conference team and Art Walker was named the top coach in Class 6A.
977rocks.com
Longtime weekend voice on WBUT rolls another perfect game
Congratulations to Anthony Willison who rolled a perfect game last night during the City League at Sherwood Lanes. It was Anthony’s fourth career 300. He was the Saturday morning host for more than a dozen years on WBUT Radio. The post Longtime weekend voice on WBUT rolls another perfect...
D9Sports.com
Clarion-Limestone Grad Frances Milliron Finds Unexpected Home on Penn State DuBois Women’s Basketball Team
DuBOIS, Pa. (EYT/D9) — It wasn’t long ago when Frances Milliron didn’t even think she would be attending college, let alone playing basketball at one. But things have a way of working out in the most unexpected ways. (Clarion-Limestone grad and Penn State DuBois freshman guard Frances...
wccsradio.com
OUTAGES REPORTED THROUGHOUT INDIANA COUNTY
Outages have been reported throughout the county today. First responders responded to seven calls for utility lines down in Burrell, Center, Rayne, Washington, Green, Armstrong and East Wheatfield Township between 1:36 and 9:49 this morning. Penelec reports at this time, over 1400 of its customers in Indiana County are without power, with outages reported in Armagh, Blairsville, Homer City and Indiana boroughs along with Black Lick, Brush Valley, Buffington, Burrell, Center, Cherryhill, East and West Wheatfield, Green, West Mahoning, and White Townships. Power is expected to be restored by 1:00 at the latest.
yourerie
Some freezing mix late tonight/tomorrow AM
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A warm front approaching the area will force warm air aloft while cold air stays put at the surface. It’s a classic case for some freezing mix. The mix will begin after midnight tonight. In Erie, looks like mainly rain and wet snow, though can’t rule out some freezing rain for early morning commuters.
explore venango
Tionesta Man Injured in Five-Vehicle Chain-Reaction Crash on Route 27
OILCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Tionesta man was injured in a five-vehicle chain-reaction crash that occurred on Tuesday afternoon on State Route 27. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened around 3:13 p.m. on Tuesday, December 12, on State Route 27 (Titusville Road), in Oilcreek Township, Venango County.
explore venango
School Closings and Delays for Thursday, December 15, 2022
A look at area school closings and delays for Venango County and surrounding areas for Thursday, December 15, 2022, brought to you by Rossbacher Insurance Group. Brockway Area School District, Flexible Instruction Day. Brookville Area School District, Flexible Instruction Day. Clarion Area School District, Flexible Instruction Day. Clearfield Alliance Christian...
WFMJ.com
Penn Power working to restore electricity to hundreds in Mercer County
Penn Power crews worked early Thursday to restore electricity to 677 homes and businesses scattered throughout Mercer County after icy weather moved through the region. Shortly before 8 a.m. the most extensive outages were reported in Deer Creek and Otter Creek Township where one-third of the utility's customers were in the dark.
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Tire Center Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Thursday
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Warren, McKean, and Elk Counties beginning at 1 a.m. on Thursday (Dec. 15). The advisory runs until 7 a.m. on Friday. Mixed precipitation is expected, with total snow and sleet accumulations...
explore venango
Lifted 4:00 p.m. on 12-15: Restrictions Placed on Interstate 80 Amid Winter Weather Conditions
HARRISBURG, Pa. – PennDOT has reduced the previously enacted Tier 4 on Interstate 80 to a Tier 1. (Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.) The restrictions on Interstate 80 have been reduced to a Tier 1, which affects I-80 eastbound and westbound between Exit 19B: I-79 North – Erie and Exit 260B: I-81 North – Wilkes-Barre.
Harrison's fire-ravaged Country Pools & Spas reopens in Freeport
A Harrison pool store that burned to the ground three weeks ago has reopened about a mile down the road in Freeport. Country Pools & Spas is up and running in a shop that formerly housed Classic Tent Rentals at 1179 Butler Road. “I didn’t know how long it would...
explore venango
Local Man Ejected, Seriously Injured in 1-79 Rollover Crash
LANCASTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was seriously injured on Sunday evening after he was ejected from his vehicle in a rollover crash that occurred on Interstate 79. According to Butler-based State Police, this crash happened around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, on Interstate 79 South, in Lancaster Township, Butler County.
explore venango
Police Respond to Rollover Crash on Route 322
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin responded to a rollover crash that occurred on Route 322 in Cranberry Township. According to police, the accident happened on Friday, December 9, around 12:30 a.m., near the intersection of U.S. Route 322 and Whippoorwill Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County, involving 38-year-old Mallory L. Adams of Cranberry.
Pa. winery incorporates pizzeria into refurbished tasting room
One Pennsylvania winery that had a busy fall was Yori Wine Cellars, one of more than a dozen located in North East, Erie County. Work was completed on an expansion of the tasting room, at 18 S. Lake St., which is tied into Michael’s Pizzeria, which they also own. The eatery has been in business for more than 30 years.
Missing 81-year-old man from Lawrence County found dead near home
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A missing 81-year-old man from Lawrence County was found dead near his home, Pennsylvania State Police said. Jack Podner was last contacted at his home on state Route 168 in Washington Township on or about Dec. 16, according to police. State police said there’s no...
ems1.com
Pa. EMS chief asks 22 municipalities for half-mill property tax increase
PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — EMS responders have long sounded the alarm of a coming crisis in the service, none louder than Doug Dick. A few weeks ago, Dick, chief of Pine Township-based Superior Ambulance, mailed letters requesting that the municipalities it serves direct a half-mill of taxes toward the company.
explore venango
Local Man Accused of Stealing Water Services at Cornplanter Township Residence
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man has been charged for allegedly stealing water services in Cornplanter Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 54-year-old Kenneth D. Lawson, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Friday, December 9.
