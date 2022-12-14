Read full article on original website
“Notable quake” wakes up Bay Area
(KTXL) — A 3.6 magnitude earthquake woke up residents in the area of El Cerrito on Saturday morning, according to reports from the United States Geological Survey. The “notable quake” began at 3:39 a.m. at a depth of 5.8 kilometers or 3.6 miles along the Hayward Faultline, which passes through the cities of Berkeley, Oakland, […]
mix96sac.com
The Best Pizza in Sacramento!
Mmmmm…pizza! There’s nothing better on a chilly night than a slice of pizza goodness in your pjs! Trip Advisor recently ranked the pizza places in Sacramento according to reviews left by restaurant visitors. Here’s what they say the best pizza places in Sacramento are:. 1) Chicago Fire.
Why 'Tiny Homes' launch in South Sacramento delayed until spring 2023
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County's 100 'Tiny Home' sleeping cabins on Florin Road are now projected for a spring 2023 grand opening, according to a county spokesperson. While county officials hoped the Pallet cabins set to serve 125 unhoused residents would open in November, spokesperson Janna Haynes says...
KCRA.com
Video: Here's a look at the holiday light displays in East Sacramento, Natomas
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Wandering through the lighted neighborhoods in Sacramento has become a tradition for families across the Sacramento area. Sacramento‘s Fab 40s neighborhood sees thousands of visitors around Christmastime. You’ll find visitors both driving and walking to take in the beautiful lights and decorations. The Natomas...
Elk Grove Citizen
Sky River Casino launches ‘Wreaths of Hope’ benefit
Ten large wreaths adorn a wall that’s near the valet parking entrance at the Sky River Casino. Each 48-inch wreath was decorated by a local, charitable nonprofit as part of “Wreaths of Hope,” which is a friendly competition that awards $500 to each organization and $2,500 to the first place winner.
visityolo.com
Franquette, West Sacramento’s Newest Culinary Destination
Franquette, West Sacramento’s Newest Culinary Destination. It’s no secret that in France, café culture is alive and well. From the leafy boulevards of Paris to the cobbled streets of country villages, neighborhood cafés offer much more than a cup of joe to go. Rather, they are a cheery way to start the day and to unwind in the evening with a simple meal and a glass of wine.
The biggest performers coming to Sacramento-area venues in 2023
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With 2022 ending soon, there are multiple concerts and events to look forward to at various venues in the Sacramento region in the next year. 2022 brought several big-name entertainers to Sacramento, including Kendrick Lamar, Ice Cube, Maroon 5, Daddy Yankee, Adam Sandler, Kevin Hart, Chris Rock, and Dave Chappelle. As […]
Maneki Sushi restaurant opening this weekend in Roseville
Maneki Sushi by Bay Boys Brewing will have its Grand Opening on Saturday, Dec. 17. It's open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. with lounge hours from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., according to its Instagram.
All 3 RT light rail lines briefly interrupted in downtown Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Regional Transit had service interrupted for a few hours along all three light rail lines in downtown Sacramento on Friday. According to SacRT, the scheduled service disruption was scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. due to the removal of a large tree limb that was damaged in a recent […]
Why California’s capital city has a freeway sign for a Maryland resort town
There’s a green mileage sign that looks like any other road sign at first glance while driving eastbound on Highway 50. But upon a closer look drivers may notice something peculiar about it.
Sacramento region cities newly eligible for $25.7 million for housing development
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif — California's Department of Housing and Community Development announced six cities are joining Sacramento in a new Pro-housing Incentive Pilot Program, offering $25.7 million in additional funding for housing development. State officials described cities — including Citrus Heights, Roseville and West Sacramento — as "aggressively" eliminating...
Fox40
Bradshaw Animal Shelter
Shelter dog – Cindy Lou (A822507) Open Tuesday – Sunday Noon-5pm, Wednesday until 6pm.
West Sacramento auto shop destroyed by 2-alarm fire
WEST SACRAMENTO -- An early morning fire destroyed an auto shop in West Sacramento.Fire officials said firefighters responded to A Plus Auto Services at 3350 Jefferson Boulevard just after midnight.When they arrived, they found that a fire had ripped the roof off of the auto shop.The blaze was difficult for firefighters to put out because of the auto shop's proximity to other businesses."Yeah, sometimes it can be a difficult situation. You can see the aerial ladder is extending over that sports bar right there. And then we do have power lines here. So those are all hazards we have to be aware of," said Battalion Chief Scott Pfiefer.He continued, "You can see the hose lines all throughout the streets, so we have to have the traffic blocked, and trying to get apparatus in here can be problematic."Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
DUI checkpoint in Rocklin this holiday season
(KTXL) — The Rocklin Police Department announced that it will be conducting a DUI and License checkpoint on Dec. 23 at an undisclosed location in the City of Rocklin. Rocklin Lieutenant Neil Costa said that it is usual practice for the location of the checkpoint to remain unknown to the public as the department does […]
thecrcconnection.com
Local diner serves up comfort food and old-school charm
Two miles north of the Cosumnes River College campus, off the I-99 Mack Road exit and nestled deep among chain stores, franchised fast food joints and gas stations, sits a unique piece of South Sacramento nostalgia. With its early-bird specials, ceramic coffee mugs and Norman Rockwell decor, Mr. Perry’s Coffee...
Big Lots! Permanently Closes - Longstanding California Store Shutters
Big Lots! in Citrus Heights, California, is closing permanently in the coming months. Why? Apparently, shoplifting and theft are to blame. Photo by(Mike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia on YouTube/flickr)
Human-coyote interactions increasing; what to do if you see a coyote
SACRAMENTO - Residents in the Pocket neighborhood are concerned about a coyote on the prowl. Over the past few weeks, several neighbors have caught the animal on camera. While some neighbors say it doesn't appear to be aggressive, parents with small children say they're worried.Micah Chavin, a resident in the Pocket neighborhood, recorded the coyote while driving with his small son in the backseat."It was kind of just running up and down houses," Chavin said.Chavin says he noticed the animal seemed to be limping on its back leg. After posting the video to the Nextdoor app, it was clear his...
Below freezing temperatures in Sacramento and San Joaquin valley’s
(KTXL) — To add to the intense snow and rain on Saturday and Sunday throughout much of Northern California, Sacramento and San Joaquin Valley residents may wake up to below freezing temperatures Tuesday morning. As of 6 a.m., the National Weather Service Sacramento Office is reporting temperatures of 34 degrees in Sacramento, 33 degrees in […]
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove Police Daily Watch Summary December 15, 2022
Charges: PC 530.5(C )(1), 484E(B), HS 11377 (A), 11364 (A), VC 14601.1(a), WARRANTS. Suspect: MARTIN, BRIAN (WMA, 54, ARRESTED) Every person, other than the issuer, who within any consecutive 12-month period, acquires access cards issued in the names of four or more persons which he or she has reason to know were taken or retained under circumstances which constitute a violation of subdivision (a), (c), or (d) is guilty of grand theft.
