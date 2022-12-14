Read full article on original website
Police trying to identify vehicle, driver in connection with Fitchburg shooting
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Police in Fitchburg are asking the public for help identifying a vehicle and its driver following a shooting that left a man with non-life-threatening injuries late last month. The shooting, which police said was not a random act, happened Nov. 27 in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2400 block of High Ridge Trail....
nbc15.com
One dead after multi-vehicle crash in Verona, police report
VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash in Verona, police confirmed Thursday night. Police responded around 6 p.m. for a three-vehicle crash on County Highway M on the bridge from Highway 18 to 151. According to Verona Police Department, two vehicles collided on the bridge...
Police hope to identify suspect after shots fired overnight in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are searching for the suspect or suspects who fired shots in the 300 block of McKinley early Friday morning. According to police, officers responded to a shooting call in the area of McKinley and Jackson around 1:11 a.m, but found no injured persons, or damage to property. Then, at […]
nbc15.com
MPD investigating vehicle stolen from car dealership lot
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after a vehicle was stolen from a car dealership lot. MPD was dispatched to the Odana Road Russ Darrow dealership around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday when it was discovered that a vehicle was stolen. Surveillance video shows the theft happened on...
x1071.com
Multi-vehicle crash in Verona leaves one dead; weather may have been a factor, police say
VERONA, Wis. — One person died in a multi-vehicle crash in Verona Thursday evening, the city’s police department said. The crash happened on the County Highway M bridge over U.S. Highway 18/151 just before 6 p.m. In a news release, police said an initial report showed two vehicles crashed on the bridge and were then hit by a third vehicle.
x1071.com
Cobb Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct
A man from Cobb was arrested Wednesday after Iowa County authorities received a report of a disturbance on Elm Street in Cobb. An Iowa Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the scene. After an investigation, 42 year old Chad Adrian of Cobb was arrested on charges of Disorderly Conduct and Bail Jumping. He was booked in the Iowa County Jail where he remains in custody. Adrian had been arrested for a 5th offense of OWI on December 3rd.
nbc15.com
MPD: Man arrested following disturbance at West Towne Mall
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a disturbance at West Towne Mall. Madison Police Department officers were called to the food court in the mall around 5 p.m. after the suspect and a woman started arguing. According to MPD, the man had bail conditions...
Man who drove into creek near Richland Center dies, sheriff’s office says
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — A 75-year-old man died early Thursday morning after the Richland County Sheriff’s Office said he drove into a creek west of Richland Center. The sheriff’s office said it got a call about the crash on County Highway Q west of Hyatt Springs Lane just before 2 a.m. A caller said the man, later identified as Werner...
‘We ask our officers to abide by the laws’: Chief addresses arrests of Madison police officers
MADISON, Wis. — Three Madison police officers arrested over a two-week time span in November are still on nondisciplinary administrative leave and pending both criminal and internal investigations, Chief Shon Barnes said in an interview on Thursday. RELATED: Three Madison police employees on leave after arrests; one officer charged with battery, domestic abuse Barnes’ words are the first he’s said...
nbc15.com
MPD looking for suspect in weapons violation on city’s north side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is looking for the suspect of a weapons violation on the city’s north side. MPD began investigating after multiple people reported hearing gunshots on the city’s north side early Wednesday morning. Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Troy Drive around 2:20 a.m.
Police looking for person who vandalized UW Hillel Foundation, city property
Madison police are releasing surveillance images of a person they say was caught on camera spray-painting several locations across the city.
x1071.com
Man arrested in north Madison shooting
MADISON, Wis. — Police have arrested a 51-year-old man who they said shot a 36-year-old man inside an apartment building on Madison’s north side last week. Officers arrested the man Wednesday on tentative charges of attempted first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. His arrest came five days after he allegedly shot the victim inside the hallway of an apartment building in the 2500 block of Calypso Road.
Bond lowered for Rockford man accused in fatal crash with East High School student
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Homicide suspect Deahri Steele, 19, has been extradited to the Winnebago County Jail after being apprehended by U.S. Marshals in Detroit earlier this month, but it won’t cost him as much to bond out. According to Rockford Police, Steele fatally struck Mason Hada, then 16, in August 2021, who was on […]
Police: Man arrested for over 8 pounds of fentanyl-laced cocaine in Machesney Park
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A Maryland man was arrested in Machesney Park on Tuesday following a narcotics deal. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit was conducting an investigation in the Machesney Park area, according to the department. They witnessed a suspected narcotics transaction in the 6300 block of Riverside Boulevard. Casey Pulley, 28 […]
x1071.com
Vehicle stolen from Russ Darrow dealership on Odana Road
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a vehicle was stolen from the Russ Darrow dealership on Odana Road. Surveillance video reportedly shows the vehicle was stolen on Sunday. The theft was reported just after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Police did not provide any details on the make or model...
Man charged with leaving loaded gun out before child shot 7-year-old girl sentenced to 10 days in jail
PORTAGE, Wis. — A Poynette man charged with leaving a loaded gun out which later led to a 7-year-old girl being shot in the leg by another child was sentenced Wednesday to 10 days in jail. Andrew Long, 20, was found guilty on one count of leaving a loaded firearm near a child after he entered a no-contest plea. Prosecutors...
Police: Freeport teens arrested after armed robbery
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Two teens were arrested in Freeport after robbing a 16-year-old boy at gunpoint Tuesday. Officers responded to the 500 block of W. Avon Street around 5:15 p.m. for reports of an armed robbery, according to the Freeport Police Department. They learned during their investigation that the victim had been approached by […]
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Adult Female Shot Tonight In Rockford
At approximately 9:00 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 3000 block of Ellen Avenue in Rockford for reports of a shooting victim. Initial reports are the shooting was a drive by type shooting with the victim being a adult female shot in the arm. She was transported by...
x1071.com
Disorderly Conduct Arrest in Iowa County
Iowa County authorities received a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Roaster Road in Montfort Tuesday around 6:30am. Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene, and following a brief investigation, arrested 28 year old Antoinette Carpenter of Montfort. Carpenter was arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct and Bail Jumping. Carpenter was taken to the Iowa County Jail where she was booked on the charges and later released after posting bond.
Police: Rockford man charged after stealing wine from Target
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department said that William Carr, 47, was charged on Saturday after attempting to steal bottles of wine. It happened around 9:55 a.m. after the “Presents with PB & PA Unit 6” at the Target on E. State Street, according to the department. Carr was seen stealing bottles of […]
