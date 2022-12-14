ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monona, WI

nbc15.com

One dead after multi-vehicle crash in Verona, police report

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash in Verona, police confirmed Thursday night. Police responded around 6 p.m. for a three-vehicle crash on County Highway M on the bridge from Highway 18 to 151. According to Verona Police Department, two vehicles collided on the bridge...
VERONA, WI
nbc15.com

MPD investigating vehicle stolen from car dealership lot

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after a vehicle was stolen from a car dealership lot. MPD was dispatched to the Odana Road Russ Darrow dealership around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday when it was discovered that a vehicle was stolen. Surveillance video shows the theft happened on...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Cobb Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct

A man from Cobb was arrested Wednesday after Iowa County authorities received a report of a disturbance on Elm Street in Cobb. An Iowa Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the scene. After an investigation, 42 year old Chad Adrian of Cobb was arrested on charges of Disorderly Conduct and Bail Jumping. He was booked in the Iowa County Jail where he remains in custody. Adrian had been arrested for a 5th offense of OWI on December 3rd.
COBB, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Man arrested following disturbance at West Towne Mall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a disturbance at West Towne Mall. Madison Police Department officers were called to the food court in the mall around 5 p.m. after the suspect and a woman started arguing. According to MPD, the man had bail conditions...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘We ask our officers to abide by the laws’: Chief addresses arrests of Madison police officers

MADISON, Wis. — Three Madison police officers arrested over a two-week time span in November are still on nondisciplinary administrative leave and pending both criminal and internal investigations, Chief Shon Barnes said in an interview on Thursday. RELATED: Three Madison police employees on leave after arrests; one officer charged with battery, domestic abuse Barnes’ words are the first he’s said...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD looking for suspect in weapons violation on city’s north side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is looking for the suspect of a weapons violation on the city’s north side. MPD began investigating after multiple people reported hearing gunshots on the city’s north side early Wednesday morning. Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Troy Drive around 2:20 a.m.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Man arrested in north Madison shooting

MADISON, Wis. — Police have arrested a 51-year-old man who they said shot a 36-year-old man inside an apartment building on Madison’s north side last week. Officers arrested the man Wednesday on tentative charges of attempted first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. His arrest came five days after he allegedly shot the victim inside the hallway of an apartment building in the 2500 block of Calypso Road.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Man arrested for over 8 pounds of fentanyl-laced cocaine in Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A Maryland man was arrested in Machesney Park on Tuesday following a narcotics deal. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit was conducting an investigation in the Machesney Park area, according to the department. They witnessed a suspected narcotics transaction in the 6300 block of Riverside Boulevard. Casey Pulley, 28 […]
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
x1071.com

Vehicle stolen from Russ Darrow dealership on Odana Road

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a vehicle was stolen from the Russ Darrow dealership on Odana Road. Surveillance video reportedly shows the vehicle was stolen on Sunday. The theft was reported just after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Police did not provide any details on the make or model...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Freeport teens arrested after armed robbery

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Two teens were arrested in Freeport after robbing a 16-year-old boy at gunpoint Tuesday. Officers responded to the 500 block of W. Avon Street around 5:15 p.m. for reports of an armed robbery, according to the Freeport Police Department. They learned during their investigation that the victim had been approached by […]
FREEPORT, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Adult Female Shot Tonight In Rockford

At approximately 9:00 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 3000 block of Ellen Avenue in Rockford for reports of a shooting victim. Initial reports are the shooting was a drive by type shooting with the victim being a adult female shot in the arm. She was transported by...
ROCKFORD, IL
x1071.com

Disorderly Conduct Arrest in Iowa County

Iowa County authorities received a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on Roaster Road in Montfort Tuesday around 6:30am. Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene, and following a brief investigation, arrested 28 year old Antoinette Carpenter of Montfort. Carpenter was arrested and charged with Disorderly Conduct and Bail Jumping. Carpenter was taken to the Iowa County Jail where she was booked on the charges and later released after posting bond.
IOWA COUNTY, WI

