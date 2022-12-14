Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases up slightly across area
Active COVID-19 cases were up by either one or two people on Saturday in all five South Arkansas counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the area. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,494. Total Active Cases: 40. Up one...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 death count in Union County up to 201 -- more cases in Columbia
Union County recorded its 201st COVID-19 death on Friday, while active case numbers rose by five in Columbia County, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Cases rose slightly in Lafayette, Nevada and Union counties. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,492. Total Active Cases: 39. Up five...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases up in Columbia County
COVID-19 cases were up Thursday in Columbia, Nevada and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. No virus-related deaths were reported in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,484. Total Active Cases: 34. Up five since Wednesday. Total Recovered Cases:...
Kait 8
Arkansas Starbucks workers join national strike
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KAIT) – Starbucks workers in Arkansas are joining the fight to have their voices heard. According to content partner KNWA, the workers at the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Wedington Drive locations started their strike on Friday, Dec. 16 in response to Starbucks closing multiple unionized locations.
KTLO
Jonathan Fry has court cases in 2 counties
Jonathan Fry (Photo courtesy of Mugshots Zone) A 24-year-old man who has recently been locked up in the Hempstead County jail in southern Arkansas was in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday to face criminal charges filed locally. Jonathan Fry pled guilty to drug-related charges in two criminal cases. He was...
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas Advocate : Arkansas Legislative Council approves De Queen hospital aid, court system funds
Arkansas legislators gave final approval on Friday for a new Southwest Arkansas hospital to receive $6.25 million in federal relief funds and voted down an attempt to take up several more federal aid requests. The Arkansas Legislative Council’s Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review subcommittee green-lit the American Rescue Plan Act...
arkadelphian.com
New SW Ark. hospital wins $6.25M grant after panel debate
Medical center’s only other option was ‘more debt than we originally hoped for’. State lawmakers approved $6.25 million in federal recovery funds for a rural Southwest Arkansas hospital on Tuesday, but not before a couple of senators complained about last-minute funding requests that seemed to bypass legislative procedures.
Strep cases spiking in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The holiday season is that time of year when a lot of different sicknesses are going around. According to the World Health Organization, strep A is on the rise in multiple countries. The Arkansas Children's system confirmed that the Natural State is seeing this rise...
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, December 13
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 13, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Lakitha Monique Rose, P.O. Box 851, Lewisville; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 8. Ouachita. LaQuisha Nicole Kelley, 702 Sharp Ave., Camden; Chapter 7; bankruptcy...
NWA lawyer named President of Prosecuting Attorneys Association Board
A Washington County lawyer has been named President of the 2023 Arkansas Prosecuting Attorneys Association Board of Directors.
Arkansas group works to reduce food deserts
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The 2022 Governor's Food Desert Working Group report was released Friday morning and it revealed that more than half of the counties in Arkansas have identified food deserts. The Governor's Food Desert Working Group shared solutions in order to tackle the issue and provide more...
Kait 8
Prosecuting Attorney-elect planning to restart drug task force
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Prosecuting Attorney-elect in Arkansas is hoping to get more drugs off the streets. Plans were revealed on Thursday, Dec. 15 regarding the reformation of a drug task force for Arkansas Judicial District 3. The district comprises Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, and Sharp Counties. District 3 Prosecuting...
texarkanafyi.com
TAPD Makes Arrests in Ulta Beauty Supply Robbery
A recent robbery of the Ulta Beauty Supply Store in Texarkana Texas resulted in the arrests of 5 women all from the Shreveport area. TAPD has released more information on the case. Press Release:. On Wednesday, December 14, 2022, around 7:41 pm, Texarkana Arkansas Police Department patrol officers were notified...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 3,761 over past 7 days
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 3,761 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is up from the 3,646 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 537 new cases per day in the state,...
magnoliareporter.com
Hard year has Louisiana sweet potato farmers pondering future of industry
Challenging. Discouraging. Just plain bad. These are some of the words that Louisiana sweet potato farmers and scientists who study the crop use to describe the 2022 growing season. From high input and labor costs to adverse weather conditions, this year brought a range of problems to an industry already struggling with declining acreage and fewer outlets for selling the flavorful orange tubers.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Arkansas Attorney General Rutledge directs $140 million in opioid settlement funds to state’s general revenue fund
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is directing more than $140 million in opioid settlement money to the state’s general revenue fund. The Arkansas Legislature will be responsible for deciding how to spend the money. Many lawsuits against opioid manufacturers and distributors restrict the use of funds to initiatives addressing...
globalconstructionreview.com
Arkansas contractor fined $287,000 after two workers die in sewer
Belt Construction Inc, a contractor based in Arkansas, has been fined $287,150 after two employees asphyxiated while working in a confined space. One lost consciousness in a sewer 20ft below ground, and a colleague trying to rescue the first suffered the same fate. The Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA)...
KYTV
Winter energy assistance becoming available soon across the Ozarks
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) announced residents could begin submitting applications for help with winter heating bills starting January 9. LIHEAP is funded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and is designed to lower the energy burden for low-income households. This...
arkadelphian.com
Arkadelphia law firm adds associate attorney
Turner & Turner, Attorneys at Law has hired Keylie Powell as an associate attorney. Powell is a 2022 graduate of the University of Arkansas School of Law where she graduated Magna Cum Laude and was also a member of the Arkansas Law Review. During her law school career, Powell was...
Organ transplant breakthrough used for first time in Arkansas
A preacher and grandfather is thankful for another Christmas after fearing his liver disease wouldn't allow him to make it.
