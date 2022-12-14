The Grover Beach City Council is seeking applicants for a seat on the council which was vacated when Karen Bright won the mayoral race. “Are you looking for a meaningful way to serve your community?” the city announced Thursday. “Residents of Grover Beach have an opportunity to serve their community as part of the City Council. Interested residents who live in District 4 are encouraged to submit an application on the city’s website by Dec. 30.”

