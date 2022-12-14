Read full article on original website
Grover Beach seeking applicants for City Council
The Grover Beach City Council is seeking applicants for a seat on the council which was vacated when Karen Bright won the mayoral race. “Are you looking for a meaningful way to serve your community?” the city announced Thursday. “Residents of Grover Beach have an opportunity to serve their community as part of the City Council. Interested residents who live in District 4 are encouraged to submit an application on the city’s website by Dec. 30.”
Arroyo Grande couple used COVID relief money to buy a condo in Hawaii
An Arroyo Grande couple allegedly scammed the federal government out of more than a million dollars they used to purchase two SUVs and for a down payment on a condo in Hawaii. The couple, Christopher and Erin Mazzei, obtained $1,365,000 in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loan funds intended for COVID-19 relief for their film production and catering companies, according to a federal indictment. The indictment alleges the couple submitted fraudulent loan applications based on false payroll expenses.
Jury finds SLO developer guilty of fraud and theft
A jury found a local developer guilty of two counts of securities fraud, one count of financial elder abuse, and two counts of grand theft related to his attempt to garner investors for a proposed bowling alley and bar in San Luis Obispo, the SLO County District Attorney announced Wednesday.
Santa Barbara County deputies arrest suspects over contraband at the jail
Following a string of overdoses at Santa Barbara County’s Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria, several individuals have been arrested for attempting to bring illegal substances into the facility, sheriff’s officials say. [KSBY]. Additionally, several contracted commissary workers were recently banned from the Northern Branch Jail for security...
Fire at homeless encampment spreads to vegetation in SLO
A fire broke out at a homeless encampment in San Luis Obispo Thursday evening and spread to palm trees before firefighters extinguished the blaze. . Shortly before 9 p.m., a caller reported the fire burning at an encampment by Santa Rosa Street and Boysen Avenue near Cal Poly, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department. Firefighters battled flames in the palm trees and extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading farther.
San Luis Obispo woman sentenced to prison for fentanyl death of son
A judge sentenced a 30-year-old San Luis Obispo woman to four years in prison this week for her part in her 3-year-old son’s death from a fentanyl overdose. On May 4, Jennifer Mae Niemann called 911 to report her son was unresponsive, turning blue, and not breathing at a home in the 1600 block of Mill Street. Firefighters arrived at the scene and immediately started life-saving efforts.
Teen arrested for brandishing a weapon at Cambria Christmas Market
San Luis Obispo sheriff deputies arrested a teen on Thursday evening who allegedly brandished a weapon near the entrance to the Cambria Christmas Market. At about 7 p.m. on Thursday, a caller reported a man had brandished a gun during an argument at the Christmas Market located at the Cambria Pines Lodge. Deputies arrested the 18-year-old suspect and recovered the gun.
Mountain lion spotted in Paso Robles
The Paso Robles Police Department has reported a recent mountain lion sighting on Vista Cerro Drive not far from the MB Golf Academy. Shortly before 7 p.m. on Thursday, a resident reported seeing the lion. Police are warning the public to exercise caution when walking in the surrounding areas. Mountain...
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle on Highway 101 in Paso Robles
A vehicle struck and killed a 62-year-old homeless man who was walking across Highway 101 in Paso Robles Friday night. Shortly after 8 p.m., the pedestrian was reportedly crossing Highway 101 near Highway 46 east when a southbound Hyundai Elantra crashed into the man, in an area transients frequently use to cross the highway. A driver in a silver Jeep Cherokee then crashed into the Hyundai Elantra.
Police shoot rubber bullets to subdue suicidal man in SLO
San Luis Obispo police officers shot rubber bullets to subdue a 44-year-old man who was making threats and suicidal comments in the downtown area on Friday afternoon. Shortly after 3 p.m., a caller reported a man was sitting in the roadway at the intersection of Broad and Higuera streets. As officers arrived, a car headed westbound on Higuera struck Joshua Dollins.
Arroyo Grande police holding DUI checkpoint on Friday
Arroyo Grande police announced plans to conduct a DUI checkpoint in the city at an undisclosed location on Friday evening from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. The department selects the location based on the number of previous accidents and the frequency of DUI arrests. Officers check licenses and insurance while looking for signs of impairment.
Atascadero man arrested for assault, burglary following standoff
Police arrested a 59-year-old Atascadero man on Wednesday afternoon on charges of making terrorist threats, burglary, assault and resisting arrest following a short standoff. Shortly after 3 p.m., a caller reported an alleged assault on Morro Road near Highway 101. When officers arrived they were informed that the man who was involved in the assault had picked up a wooden 2X4 before breaking into an abandoned building next to the McDonald’s restaurant.
SLO police release name of driver who hit and killed couple
The San Luis Obispo Police Department on Thursday identified the 24-year-old city resident who allegedly hit and killed a couple and their dog while speeding on Sacramento Drive as Daniel Angel Saligan Patricio. On the evening of Nov. 21, officers responded to a report that a car struck a curb,...
