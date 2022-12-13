ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, KY

WOWK 13 News

Ohio teen arrested in connection to Portsmouth High School bomb threat

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — A 16-year-old was arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat against the Portsmouth City School District in Ohio, authorities say. Portsmouth Police Department says the incident happened around 2 p.m. on Thursday. A school resource officer received the threat, which was called into Portsmouth High School, according to authorities. Portsmouth PD […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
thelevisalazer.com

LPD, SHERIFF’S DEPUTY ARREST FOUR DRUG SUSPECTS AFTER INVESTIGATION

December 15, 2022 – Louisa Police Department & the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested 4 people during execution of a search warrant. Based on an ongoing investigation initiated by Ptl. Teddy Newsome of the Louisa Police Department with the assistance of Lawrence County Deputy Joe Osbourne a search of a residence on Noah’s Landing in Louisa resulted in the arrest of four suspects. Included in the arrests are:
LOUISA, KY
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Suspected car thief arrested in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio —The suspect in several auto thefts in Vinton and Jackson Counties was arrested this week. According to the Jackson County Municipal Court, probation officers with deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hunter S. Beckett on Wednesday. Authorities say Beckett is suspected of stealing...
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
WMBF

UPDATE: 6-year-old W.Va. girl found safe by police, mother arrested

WINCHESTER, Ky (WSAZ/WDTV) -- A mother accused of abducting her 6-year-old daughter from Ona, West Virginia is facing several charges following a brief police pursuit on Wednesday in Kentucky. According to the Winchester Police Department, Shana Carf was arrested by Winchester Police after a chase on I-64 that ended as...
WINCHESTER, KY
wklw.com

Police Officer Stabbed During Arrest

A Paintsville Police Officer was stabbed in the arm during an arrest earlier this week. According to information, Officer Tyler Cable was responding to a call of an intoxicated man at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the Mayo Plaza in Paintsville. Officer Cable found the man, identified as 31 year-old Justin Fields inside the store. Fields speech was slurred and had bloodshot and glossy eyes. When Officer Cable approached Fields to arrest him, Fields allegedly turned around and stabbed Oficer Cable in the top of his right arm. Fields attempted top flee the scene on foot. Officer Cable deployed his taser and was able to secure Fields. Fields told Officer Bacle that he “did meth before he had walked into the store.” Justin Fields was lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center and charged with public intoxication, second-degree fleeing or evading a Police Officer, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree assault, theft by unlawful taking, resisting arrest, menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct. Officer Cable is recovering from the stab wound.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Photos released from crash involving Pike Co. deputy

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Pictures have been released of a crash involving a Pike County deputy. It happened on December 4. Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans released a statement at the time saying, “The deputy was responding to aid another deputy who was in distress with a combative male subject resisting arrest. The responding deputy, who was activating lights and siren, attempted to pass a motorist and was struck by the motorist.”
PIKE COUNTY, OH
wosu.org

Ohio journalist arrested for publishing courtroom recording

A journalist at a southern Ohio newspaper faces a possible felony charge after posting secretly-recorded audio from a recent murder trial. Scioto Valley Guardian managing editor Derek Myers covered the high-profile murder trial of George Wagner IV, one of four members of the Wagner family who were charged in the massacre of eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016.
OHIO STATE
WSAZ

Sheriff’s department reports phone scam

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Boyd County Sheriff’s Department is warning people about a telephone scam where the caller pretends to be a sergeant with the department. The caller claims you’ve failed to report for jury duty and you have to provide payment. The scammers are using...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Gallia Sheriff: Pomeroy man slain by relative over argument

GALLIPOLIS — A Pomeroy man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon by a family member, according to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Department. Larry M. Coon, 44, passed away from injuries sustained after Bobby Coon, 40, of Gallipolis, allegedly shot him at a Clay Township residence on Ohio 7 South, according to the sheriff’s department.
POMEROY, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Ripley Road in Brown County

RIPLEY, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Ripley Road in Brown County. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
BROWN COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

1 injured after car crashes into Huntington, West Virginia, house

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One person sustained minor injuries after crashing into a house in Huntington. The crash happened around 6:31 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in the 1500 block of Hal Greer Boulevard. According to the Huntington Police Department, the driver “had a medical episode” and then went off the road, striking a garage, […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
thelevisalazer.com

Lawrence County Court Docket for the week of December 12-15

22-T-00443 COMMONWEALTH VS. JOHNSON, KASANDRA NONE. FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST. 22-T-00474 COMMONWEALTH VS. HENSLEY, CHARLES JAMES. 22-T-00527 COMMONWEALTH VS. MAYNARD, TENNIS COLBIE. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00536 COMMONWEALTH VS. SEXTON, PEYTON H. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00537 COMMONWEALTH VS. PARSON, CAITLYN DESHEA. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00539 COMMONWEALTH VS. BREWER, SONNY C. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00543 COMMONWEALTH...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Lane closure scheduled on State Route 32 begins Wednesday

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a lane closure on State Route 32 in Clermont County on Wednesday. A single-lane closure will be in place on eastbound State Route 32 from Glen Este Withamsville Road to Fayard Drive beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH

