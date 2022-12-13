Read full article on original website
Ohio teen arrested in connection to Portsmouth High School bomb threat
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — A 16-year-old was arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat against the Portsmouth City School District in Ohio, authorities say. Portsmouth Police Department says the incident happened around 2 p.m. on Thursday. A school resource officer received the threat, which was called into Portsmouth High School, according to authorities. Portsmouth PD […]
LPD, SHERIFF’S DEPUTY ARREST FOUR DRUG SUSPECTS AFTER INVESTIGATION
December 15, 2022 – Louisa Police Department & the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested 4 people during execution of a search warrant. Based on an ongoing investigation initiated by Ptl. Teddy Newsome of the Louisa Police Department with the assistance of Lawrence County Deputy Joe Osbourne a search of a residence on Noah’s Landing in Louisa resulted in the arrest of four suspects. Included in the arrests are:
Suspected car thief arrested in Jackson Co.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio —The suspect in several auto thefts in Vinton and Jackson Counties was arrested this week. According to the Jackson County Municipal Court, probation officers with deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hunter S. Beckett on Wednesday. Authorities say Beckett is suspected of stealing...
UPDATE: 6-year-old W.Va. girl found safe by police, mother arrested
WINCHESTER, Ky (WSAZ/WDTV) -- A mother accused of abducting her 6-year-old daughter from Ona, West Virginia is facing several charges following a brief police pursuit on Wednesday in Kentucky. According to the Winchester Police Department, Shana Carf was arrested by Winchester Police after a chase on I-64 that ended as...
Mother arrested, 6-year-old daughter from West Virginia found safe in Kentucky
WINCHESTER, Ky. – A woman is facing multiple charges after her 6-year-old daughter was allegedly abducted from West Virginia. On Wednesday, Dec. 14, an Amber Alert was issued for 6-year-old Mila. The Amber Alert is now canceled after the arrest of Shana Carf, the 6-year-old’s mother. According to...
Police Officer Stabbed During Arrest
A Paintsville Police Officer was stabbed in the arm during an arrest earlier this week. According to information, Officer Tyler Cable was responding to a call of an intoxicated man at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the Mayo Plaza in Paintsville. Officer Cable found the man, identified as 31 year-old Justin Fields inside the store. Fields speech was slurred and had bloodshot and glossy eyes. When Officer Cable approached Fields to arrest him, Fields allegedly turned around and stabbed Oficer Cable in the top of his right arm. Fields attempted top flee the scene on foot. Officer Cable deployed his taser and was able to secure Fields. Fields told Officer Bacle that he “did meth before he had walked into the store.” Justin Fields was lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center and charged with public intoxication, second-degree fleeing or evading a Police Officer, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree assault, theft by unlawful taking, resisting arrest, menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct. Officer Cable is recovering from the stab wound.
Photos released from crash involving Pike Co. deputy
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Pictures have been released of a crash involving a Pike County deputy. It happened on December 4. Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans released a statement at the time saying, “The deputy was responding to aid another deputy who was in distress with a combative male subject resisting arrest. The responding deputy, who was activating lights and siren, attempted to pass a motorist and was struck by the motorist.”
Amber Alert issued for missing Cabell County child
Authorities say that six-year-old Mila Carf was most likely abducted by her mother, Shana Carf.
Ohio journalist arrested for publishing courtroom recording
A journalist at a southern Ohio newspaper faces a possible felony charge after posting secretly-recorded audio from a recent murder trial. Scioto Valley Guardian managing editor Derek Myers covered the high-profile murder trial of George Wagner IV, one of four members of the Wagner family who were charged in the massacre of eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016.
VIDEO: Man caught on camera breaking into West Virginia emergency services tower site
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia State Police are hoping someone recognizes a man caught on camera breaking into a tower site that belongs to Wayne County Emergency Services. It happened on November 26 at the site on Ferguson Ridge Road in Dunlow. Troopers believe that the person or people responsible were trying to […]
Traffic changes scheduled at a State Route 32 intersection in Clermont County
BATAVIA, Ohio — Motorists will experience a traffic change at a busy intersection in Clermont County beginning Monday. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a traffic change will be implemented on Oliver Branch Stonelick Drive at the State Route 32 eastbound interchange due to increased traffic demands. The...
Pike County massacre: Life in prison with or without parole for George Wagner IV?
WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - George Wagner IV will be sentenced Monday to life in prison after he was found guilty of killing eight people in Pike County more than six years ago. Wagner IV, 31, was convicted of planning and covering up eight murders with his family April 21-22, 2016 in rural Piketon, about two hours east of Downtown Cincinnati.
Sheriff’s department reports phone scam
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Boyd County Sheriff’s Department is warning people about a telephone scam where the caller pretends to be a sergeant with the department. The caller claims you’ve failed to report for jury duty and you have to provide payment. The scammers are using...
'What if he's a pedophile?': Mom of missing teen believes she's with older man
Police in Adams County are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl. Aricca Heflin was last seen in West Union around noon on Sunday, police said.
Gallia Sheriff: Pomeroy man slain by relative over argument
GALLIPOLIS — A Pomeroy man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon by a family member, according to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Department. Larry M. Coon, 44, passed away from injuries sustained after Bobby Coon, 40, of Gallipolis, allegedly shot him at a Clay Township residence on Ohio 7 South, according to the sheriff’s department.
Structure fire reported on Ripley Road in Brown County
RIPLEY, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Ripley Road in Brown County. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
1 injured after car crashes into Huntington, West Virginia, house
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – One person sustained minor injuries after crashing into a house in Huntington. The crash happened around 6:31 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in the 1500 block of Hal Greer Boulevard. According to the Huntington Police Department, the driver “had a medical episode” and then went off the road, striking a garage, […]
Lawrence County Court Docket for the week of December 12-15
22-T-00443 COMMONWEALTH VS. JOHNSON, KASANDRA NONE. FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST. 22-T-00474 COMMONWEALTH VS. HENSLEY, CHARLES JAMES. 22-T-00527 COMMONWEALTH VS. MAYNARD, TENNIS COLBIE. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00536 COMMONWEALTH VS. SEXTON, PEYTON H. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00537 COMMONWEALTH VS. PARSON, CAITLYN DESHEA. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00539 COMMONWEALTH VS. BREWER, SONNY C. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00543 COMMONWEALTH...
Lane closure scheduled on State Route 32 begins Wednesday
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced a lane closure on State Route 32 in Clermont County on Wednesday. A single-lane closure will be in place on eastbound State Route 32 from Glen Este Withamsville Road to Fayard Drive beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
Chances of a White Christmas: West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We are just 13 days away from Christmas and the question that is on a lot of people’s minds is “Are we going to see snow?” Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologist say it’s too early to call on snow vs no snow this year, but tis the season to look back at some historical […]
