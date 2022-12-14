Read full article on original website
SOC votes to go 3 divisions
PORTSMOUTH — For fans of the Southern Ohio Conference, cross this milestone moment — or movement — off your Christmas wish list. That’s because the SOC, the 76-year-old athletic league — and which encompasses counties of Scioto, Lawrence, Pike and Jackson and soon to be Gallia —is realigning itself into three six-team divisions.
House fire in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there was a house fire at 2659 Guyan Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia, on Saturday. Dispatchers say they received a call at 6:22 p.m. about a structure fire with flames going through the roof. A neighboring house was exposed to the flames, dispatchers say. Huntington Fire Department […]
1 juvenile dead after SUV, Amish buggy crash in Ohio
One juvenile is dead after a Ford Escape and Amish horse and buggy crashed in the Rio Grande area, the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said.
Deer Gun season results are released
The weather conditions for the most part during the just concluded deer gun season were relatively mild. A couple of rainy evenings and a wind
WTRF
4 departments battle fire that destroyed home in Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Pomeroy Fire Department (PFD) says there was a structure fire on Cook Road in Bedford Township, Ohio, on Friday evening. The fire started around 8:36 p.m., according to PFD. PFD says that when crews arrived, the fire was heavily involved throughout the structure. The...
wvpublic.org
On-The-Scene Memories Stay With Photographer 55 Years After The Silver Bridge Disaster
On Dec. 15, 1967, the Silver Bridge that connected Point Pleasant, West Virginia and Gallipolis, Ohio, collapsed under the weight of afternoon rush-hour traffic. Forty-six people died. Now 79 and retired, former WSAZ-TV cameraman Earl Ward was one of the first journalists to reach the Ohio River disaster site. His...
55 years later: How the Silver Bridge collapse changed West Virginia
On Dec. 15, 1967, 46 people died in the Silver Bridge collapse in Point Pleasant, but for West Virginia, it became more than just a tragedy.
meigsindypress.com
Gallia County Grand Jury Returns Indictments
Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in November 2022 and returned indictments for the following individuals:
Construction to close road in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A scheduled road closure could cause some traffic issues for Huntington drivers. According to the City of Huntington, Memorial Park Drive will be closed beginning Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, near 860 Memorial Park Drive and the Kessler Avenue intersection for a slip repair project. City officials say the project is expected […]
Chances of a White Christmas: West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky
(WOWK) – We are just 13 days away from Christmas and the question that is on a lot of people’s minds is “Are we going to see snow?” Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologist say it’s too early to call on snow vs no snow this year, but tis the season to look back at some historical […]
wajr.com
We remember the Silver Bridge collapse 55 years ago today
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. – Today, residents of Point Pleasant and surround communities remember the 55th anniversary of the Silver Bridge Collapse December 15, 1967 at 4:58 p.m. Fifty-five years ago the bridge was loaded with rush hour traffic when a small crack in an eye-bar which held the bridge in suspension failed. The failure sent bridge that connected Point Pleasant, West Virginia and Gallipolis, Ohio, into the Ohio River and killed 46 people.
Ohio teen arrested in connection to Portsmouth High School bomb threat
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — A 16-year-old was arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat against the Portsmouth City School District in Ohio, authorities say. Portsmouth Police Department says the incident happened around 2 p.m. on Thursday. A school resource officer received the threat, which was called into Portsmouth High School, according to authorities. Portsmouth PD […]
WOWK
Car crashes into post office in Barboursville, West Virginia
BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says the driver of a car crashed into a post office on Friday in Barboursville, West Virginia. The crash happened at the post office at 680 Central Ave. in Barboursville. No one was injured, dispatchers say. Cabell 911 cannot confirm the seriousness...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE GRAND JURY CHARGES SLEW OF ‘NO SHOWS’ FOR COURT WITH BAIL JUMPING; COUPLE CHARGED IN BEATING
A Lawrence County Grand Jury issued multiple indictments for bail jumping along with several other charges. Matthew Chaffin is indicted for wanton endangerment in the first degree for engaging in conduct which created danger of death or serious physical injury to Deputy Dwayne Bowen. Commonwealth vs. Carlos Hammond. The Grand...
Fox 19
Pike County massacre: Life in prison with or without parole for George Wagner IV?
WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - George Wagner IV will be sentenced Monday to life in prison after he was found guilty of killing eight people in Pike County more than six years ago. Wagner IV, 31, was convicted of planning and covering up eight murders with his family April 21-22, 2016 in rural Piketon, about two hours east of Downtown Cincinnati.
Where to see the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in West Virginia
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making several stops throughout southern West Virginia this weekend.
Man accused of murder in Cabell County, West Virginia, acquitted of all charges
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The man accused of shooting and killing a man at a gas station in May 2021 was acquitted of all charges. Carl Rose, Jr. was in court in Cabell County. Rose was accused of shooting and killing a man who he says was involved in a domestic dispute with his wife […]
Driver allegedly flees after crashing into pole in Salisbury Township, Ohio
SALISBURY TOWNSHIP, OH (WOWK) — Pomeroy Fire Department says a driver allegedly fled after crashing into a pole in Salisbury Township. PFD says the incident happened Friday around 6:55 a.m. on Union Avenue. When crews arrived, they found a heavily damaged vehicle in the roadway. PFD says the vehicle was significantly damaged on the driver’s […]
Deputies find 2 indoor marijuana grows after building fire in Ohio
MIDDLEPORT, OH (WOWK) — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found two indoor marijuana growing operations inside a building that caught fire. Around 4 a.m. on Friday, Rutland Fire Department responded to a building fire on Happy Hollow Road in Middleport, according to MCSO. Responders allegedly found an indoor marijuana grow in the building. […]
WSAZ
Interstate 64 West closed after crane reported over hill
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 West is closed Wednesday evening near the 29th Street exit after reports of a crane over a hill, Cabell County 911 dispatchers said. The incident was reported around 6 p.m., about 2 miles east of the 29th Street exit in a construction zone.
