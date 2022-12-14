ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ironton, OH

Portsmouth Daily Times

SOC votes to go 3 divisions

PORTSMOUTH — For fans of the Southern Ohio Conference, cross this milestone moment — or movement — off your Christmas wish list. That’s because the SOC, the 76-year-old athletic league — and which encompasses counties of Scioto, Lawrence, Pike and Jackson and soon to be Gallia —is realigning itself into three six-team divisions.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

House fire in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says there was a house fire at 2659 Guyan Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia, on Saturday. Dispatchers say they received a call at 6:22 p.m. about a structure fire with flames going through the roof. A neighboring house was exposed to the flames, dispatchers say. Huntington Fire Department […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WTRF

4 departments battle fire that destroyed home in Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Pomeroy Fire Department (PFD) says there was a structure fire on Cook Road in Bedford Township, Ohio, on Friday evening. The fire started around 8:36 p.m., according to PFD. PFD says that when crews arrived, the fire was heavily involved throughout the structure. The...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
meigsindypress.com

Gallia County Grand Jury Returns Indictments

Editor’s Note: All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. An indictment is one part of the legal process. It is not a conviction. Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in November 2022 and returned indictments for the following individuals:
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Construction to close road in Huntington, West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A scheduled road closure could cause some traffic issues for Huntington drivers. According to the City of Huntington, Memorial Park Drive will be closed beginning Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, near 860 Memorial Park Drive and the Kessler Avenue intersection for a slip repair project. City officials say the project is expected […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
wajr.com

We remember the Silver Bridge collapse 55 years ago today

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. – Today, residents of Point Pleasant and surround communities remember the 55th anniversary of the Silver Bridge Collapse December 15, 1967 at 4:58 p.m. Fifty-five years ago the bridge was loaded with rush hour traffic when a small crack in an eye-bar which held the bridge in suspension failed. The failure sent bridge that connected Point Pleasant, West Virginia and Gallipolis, Ohio, into the Ohio River and killed 46 people.
POINT PLEASANT, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio teen arrested in connection to Portsmouth High School bomb threat

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — A 16-year-old was arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat against the Portsmouth City School District in Ohio, authorities say. Portsmouth Police Department says the incident happened around 2 p.m. on Thursday. A school resource officer received the threat, which was called into Portsmouth High School, according to authorities. Portsmouth PD […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK

Car crashes into post office in Barboursville, West Virginia

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County 911 says the driver of a car crashed into a post office on Friday in Barboursville, West Virginia. The crash happened at the post office at 680 Central Ave. in Barboursville. No one was injured, dispatchers say. Cabell 911 cannot confirm the seriousness...
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Deputies find 2 indoor marijuana grows after building fire in Ohio

MIDDLEPORT, OH (WOWK) — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found two indoor marijuana growing operations inside a building that caught fire. Around 4 a.m. on Friday, Rutland Fire Department responded to a building fire on Happy Hollow Road in Middleport, according to MCSO. Responders allegedly found an indoor marijuana grow in the building. […]
MIDDLEPORT, OH
WSAZ

Interstate 64 West closed after crane reported over hill

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 West is closed Wednesday evening near the 29th Street exit after reports of a crane over a hill, Cabell County 911 dispatchers said. The incident was reported around 6 p.m., about 2 miles east of the 29th Street exit in a construction zone.

