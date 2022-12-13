Read full article on original website
Related
kswo.com
Multiple businesses and residents evacuated in Duncan after gas main leak
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Evacuations are currently underway for a large section of downtown Duncan after a gas line was damaged in an alley off Main St. According to a press release from Duncan City officials, The Duncan Fire Department was forced to make evacuations on Main St., Walnut and Willow, from 7th to 10th St.
Fire damages Wichita Falls home
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls firefighters battled a blaze on Kemp Boulevard Thursday. According to WFFD fire investigator James Gowen, shortly after 1 p.m., the fire department responded to the 1800 block of Kemp for a house fire. First units on scene reported fire and smoke coming from the home. Wichita Falls Police were […]
kswo.com
Juvenile dead following motorcycle crash on Cache Road
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One juvenile is dead following a motorcycle crash with a pickup truck on Cache Road in Lawton on Wednesday. According to the Lawton Police Department, around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday officers were called to the 6300 block of NW Cache Rd. on reports of a motorcycle vs vehicle collision.
KOCO
Federal agents investigate Chickasha construction company
CHICKASHA, Okla. — Federal agents were in Chickasha Tuesday to investigate a construction company accused of burning and illegally burying hand sanitizer. Nearly three months ago, Oklahoma's Department of Environmental Quality announced Bordwine Development would be fined $6.6 million for improperly storing hand sanitizer after a warehouse full of the sanitizer burned for more than a day in early August.
kswo.com
Duncan Police Chief officially retires
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The head of the Duncan Police Department will be looking a little different going forward, after the retirement of Police Chief Danny Ford. Ford’s retirement is effective Thursday. In the mean time, Assistant Police Chief, Major Bo Walker, will take his place as Acting Police...
Purcell Register
Sheriff’s staff burns illegal grow operation
Alert law enforcement work turned a routine warrant execution into the busting of an illegal marijuana grow operation in a facility in Blanchard December 7. McClain County Deputies were assigned to execute a Forcible Entry and Detainer Writ of Assistance. While at the address on SH 76 deputies noticed the...
newschannel6now.com
Cold Blast Next Week?
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The rain is out of here and sunshine is expected for the rest of this week. This will give us a chance to finally dry out a little. Temperatures will be much cooler with most highs in the 40s and 50s. Lows at night will near or below freezing. A buildup of extreme cold in Siberia is forecast to break up and drop south next week. This could bring a blast of cold air our way around or just before Christmas.
newschannel6now.com
A cold front arrives by Wednesday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tuesday night, we will be looking at much colder temps. We will have a low of 32 with mostly clear skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 54 with sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 30 with mostly clear skies. Thursday, temps will continue to fall.
kswo.com
Crash shuts down I-44 over 7 hours after driver trapped in car
COTTON CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A crash on I-44 in Cotton County shut down the interstate for seven and a half hours on Wednesday. According to a press release from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the interstate was shut down just after 10 p.m. and was not fully reopened until almost 6 a.m. on Thursday.
KOCO
Family dispute leaves one dead in rural Cleveland County
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — A family dispute turned deadly Sunday in rural Cleveland County. The Cleveland County Sheriff's office said a man shot his brother and then killed himself after an argument broke out in a home near Newalla. "Our deputies arrived on scene and we quickly found out...
kswo.com
Local towns ban a door-to-door company
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two local towns said they banned a door-to-door company after raising questions about permits and employee background checks. Elgin’s mayor has issued warnings about this company on social media and said both Elgin and Fletcher have refused to issue permits because of public safety concerns.
KTUL
Department for Wildlife Conservation adds new regulations, game to 2023 hunting season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation says they are seeing an increase in black bear sightings across the state. The recent reports of sightings in towns like Ada, Grove, and Wayne, are why the department is now looking for a way to control the population through bear hunting.
davisnewspaper.net
Murray County Deputies Seize 5 pounds of Crystal Methamphetamine
As the year comes to close, local lawmen are still working to keep Murray County great. In the evening hours of Dec. 10, a group of local and state lawmen gathered to intercept a methamphetamine delivery intended for the streets of Murray County. Near Highway 7 and I-35, the “known...
comancheok.net
More details emerge in death of Athena
Arrest affidavits made public in the death of Athena Strand, a 7-year-old girl originally from Comanche, whose body was found along a roadside two days after she was reported missing, have been released. Athena had gone missing on Nov. 30 shortly after returning home from school in Paradise, Texas. Television...
The Top Google Search for Lawton this Year Was… Unexpected
How many times throughout the year do you hop on Google and search "(something) near me?" Odds are, if you're under 40, you do that quite often. If you're not under 40, you're technologically inclined. If you've never searched that way, it's time you learn a new trick. Example: If...
Everything and the kitchen sink burglar sentenced
A long-time burglar who was recently arrested for taking just about everything – including the kitchen sink – from his old apartment was sentenced to jail.
Warrant served by SWAT leads to fentanyl bust
The Wichita Falls Police SWAT Team and Organized Crime Unit officers served a narcotics search warrant on Borton Street and arrested a man with multiple warrants.
Purcell Register
Belligerent suspect sprayed
Purcell Police were forced to use pepper spray to subdue a belligerent suspect after a rollover accident on Carl Stokes Road and SH 74 December 7. Police were called to the scene where a white F-250 pickup crashed, overturning 1/2 times and striking a mail box owned by Dawn Howard at 23405 SH 74 just before 1 p.m. that Wednesday afternoon.
kswo.com
Rumors swirl in search for missing Cotton Co. man, officials say no updates
WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - Rumors have been flying across Cotton County as the OSBI and other law enforcement agencies continue to search for Grady “Bruce” Benson, the man who suddenly went missing in November. Days after a Silver Alert was issued for Benson, the OSBI took over the...
Oklahoma Daily
Bodycam footage, 911 calls show Cookie Cottage owner sought child welfare check before arrest
The Norman Police Department released body camera footage and 911 calls Tuesday related to Shannon Hanchett’s arrest 12 days before her death in the Cleveland County Detention Center. Hanchett, owner of the Cookie Cottage on Main Street, was arrested around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 26 in the 1400 block...
