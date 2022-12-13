ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephens County, OK

Comments / 0

Related
kswo.com

Multiple businesses and residents evacuated in Duncan after gas main leak

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Evacuations are currently underway for a large section of downtown Duncan after a gas line was damaged in an alley off Main St. According to a press release from Duncan City officials, The Duncan Fire Department was forced to make evacuations on Main St., Walnut and Willow, from 7th to 10th St.
DUNCAN, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Fire damages Wichita Falls home

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls firefighters battled a blaze on Kemp Boulevard Thursday. According to WFFD fire investigator James Gowen, shortly after 1 p.m., the fire department responded to the 1800 block of Kemp for a house fire. First units on scene reported fire and smoke coming from the home. Wichita Falls Police were […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Juvenile dead following motorcycle crash on Cache Road

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One juvenile is dead following a motorcycle crash with a pickup truck on Cache Road in Lawton on Wednesday. According to the Lawton Police Department, around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday officers were called to the 6300 block of NW Cache Rd. on reports of a motorcycle vs vehicle collision.
LAWTON, OK
KOCO

Federal agents investigate Chickasha construction company

CHICKASHA, Okla. — Federal agents were in Chickasha Tuesday to investigate a construction company accused of burning and illegally burying hand sanitizer. Nearly three months ago, Oklahoma's Department of Environmental Quality announced Bordwine Development would be fined $6.6 million for improperly storing hand sanitizer after a warehouse full of the sanitizer burned for more than a day in early August.
CHICKASHA, OK
kswo.com

Duncan Police Chief officially retires

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The head of the Duncan Police Department will be looking a little different going forward, after the retirement of Police Chief Danny Ford. Ford’s retirement is effective Thursday. In the mean time, Assistant Police Chief, Major Bo Walker, will take his place as Acting Police...
DUNCAN, OK
Purcell Register

Sheriff’s staff burns illegal grow operation

Alert law enforcement work turned a routine warrant execution into the busting of an illegal marijuana grow operation in a facility in Blanchard December 7. McClain County Deputies were assigned to execute a Forcible Entry and Detainer Writ of Assistance. While at the address on SH 76 deputies noticed the...
BLANCHARD, OK
newschannel6now.com

Cold Blast Next Week?

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The rain is out of here and sunshine is expected for the rest of this week. This will give us a chance to finally dry out a little. Temperatures will be much cooler with most highs in the 40s and 50s. Lows at night will near or below freezing. A buildup of extreme cold in Siberia is forecast to break up and drop south next week. This could bring a blast of cold air our way around or just before Christmas.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

A cold front arrives by Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tuesday night, we will be looking at much colder temps. We will have a low of 32 with mostly clear skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 54 with sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 30 with mostly clear skies. Thursday, temps will continue to fall.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Crash shuts down I-44 over 7 hours after driver trapped in car

COTTON CO., Okla. (KSWO) - A crash on I-44 in Cotton County shut down the interstate for seven and a half hours on Wednesday. According to a press release from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the interstate was shut down just after 10 p.m. and was not fully reopened until almost 6 a.m. on Thursday.
COTTON COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Family dispute leaves one dead in rural Cleveland County

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — A family dispute turned deadly Sunday in rural Cleveland County. The Cleveland County Sheriff's office said a man shot his brother and then killed himself after an argument broke out in a home near Newalla. "Our deputies arrived on scene and we quickly found out...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
kswo.com

Local towns ban a door-to-door company

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two local towns said they banned a door-to-door company after raising questions about permits and employee background checks. Elgin’s mayor has issued warnings about this company on social media and said both Elgin and Fletcher have refused to issue permits because of public safety concerns.
ELGIN, OK
davisnewspaper.net

Murray County Deputies Seize 5 pounds of Crystal Methamphetamine

As the year comes to close, local lawmen are still working to keep Murray County great. In the evening hours of Dec. 10, a group of local and state lawmen gathered to intercept a methamphetamine delivery intended for the streets of Murray County. Near Highway 7 and I-35, the “known...
MURRAY COUNTY, OK
comancheok.net

More details emerge in death of Athena

Arrest affidavits made public in the death of Athena Strand, a 7-year-old girl originally from Comanche, whose body was found along a roadside two days after she was reported missing, have been released. Athena had gone missing on Nov. 30 shortly after returning home from school in Paradise, Texas. Television...
PARADISE, TX
Z94

The Top Google Search for Lawton this Year Was… Unexpected

How many times throughout the year do you hop on Google and search "(something) near me?" Odds are, if you're under 40, you do that quite often. If you're not under 40, you're technologically inclined. If you've never searched that way, it's time you learn a new trick. Example: If...
LAWTON, OK
Purcell Register

Belligerent suspect sprayed

Purcell Police were forced to use pepper spray to subdue a belligerent suspect after a rollover accident on Carl Stokes Road and SH 74 December 7. Police were called to the scene where a white F-250 pickup crashed, overturning 1/2 times and striking a mail box owned by Dawn Howard at 23405 SH 74 just before 1 p.m. that Wednesday afternoon.
PURCELL, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy